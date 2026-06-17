Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Pamela Pérez | The Long Table's avatar
Pamela Pérez | The Long Table
5h

The color-coded book-sharing, the margins filling up with initials and quips — "the Flintstones version of today's comment thread, only nobody was an asshole" — I loved that. The staying, the talking after, the part where the book becomes something shared. And that question of word magic — how words written thousands of years ago still reach across and speak straight to you — is the whole reason some of us fell in love with language in the first place. This was a joy to read.

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That's What She Said's avatar
That's What She Said
5h

You brought back some great memories of hanging with my theater friends in a big house we rented. Oh, and when the phone rang on Sunday around 5 pm, everyone would announce in unison, "that's Barb's dad."

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