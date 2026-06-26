Timothy J. Hillegonds

Timothy J. Hillegonds is the author of the memoirs And You Will Call It Fate (University of Nebraska Press, 2026) and The Distance Between (University of Nebraska Press, 2019), a finalist for the Chicago Writers Association Book of the Year and the Eric Hoffer Book Award. His work—exploring masculinity, addiction, and personal reckoning—has appeared in The Guardian, LitHub, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Salon, The Daily Beast, Fourth Genre, River Teeth, Brevity , and elsewhere. Named one of the Guild Literary Complex’s “30 Writers to Watch,” Hillegonds holds an MA in Writing and Publishing from DePaul University and serves as a contributing editor at Slag Glass City, a digital journal of the urban essay arts.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 48 and I’ve been writing since I was a teen.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

And You Will Call It Fate, which came out on March 3, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

It’s my second book.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s a memoir. There’s nothing fancy about it in terms of form or structure. It’s a linear narrative, but honestly, writing a straightforward narrative can be pretty difficult to write!

And You Will Call It Fate is a memoir about a former NFL player turned entrepreneur named Sean Dempsey, who plucked me out of a Bakers Square restaurant in the Chicago suburbs when I was a high school dropout and burgeoning addict in my early 20s. For reasons I still don’t fully understand, he gave me a job downtown, and then a chance to get sober, and then eight years of something I’m still trying to name.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

And You Will Call It Fate is a memoir about a former NFL player turned entrepreneur named Sean Dempsey, who plucked me out of a Bakers Square restaurant in the Chicago suburbs when I was a high school dropout and burgeoning addict in my early 20s. For reasons I still don’t fully understand, he gave me a job downtown, and then a chance to get sober, and then eight years of something I’m still trying to name.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

There have really only been two stories in my life that I felt I had to tell, that I couldn’t not tell, and And You Will Call It Fate is the second of them.

The first one I told in my debut memoir, The Distance Between, which came out in 2019. That book chronicled the four years that began when, at 18, with no high school diploma, a growing rap sheet, and a hundred dollars to my name, I took a one-way flight from Chicago to Colorado in the hope of leaving my mounting rage and frustration behind. I had a half-baked plan to turn pro as a snowboarder, but I was also an addict and an alcoholic stuck in a cycle of self-destruction, and rather than picking up an equipment sponsor, I picked up a felony, fathered a daughter at 19, and spent the next several years trying to find the perfect ratio of cocaine and ecstasy and alcohol that would let me erase all of it from my memory. The question I was trying to answer in that book was, in essence, this: How did I become the exact person I had vowed I would never become?

This new book picks up where that one ends. It’s the almost impossibly unlikely story of one man arriving at one point in my life and changing it in ways I’m still trying to comprehend. Through luck or grace or divine providence, I met him while waiting tables at a Baker’s Square restaurant in the suburbs of Chicago, and he offered me a job, and then a chance to get sober, and then eight years I’ve spent the better part of a decade trying to understand. He was a complicated character, and it was a complicated time, and for years I just couldn’t find the form to write the story. I tried it as a short essay, then a long essay, then a memoir-in-essays, then a collection. None of those worked. What it ultimately needed was the thing I’d been avoiding all along: a straightforward, linear narrative.

I also thought, for a while, that I was writing a recovery memoir. But the deeper I got, the clearer it became that everything in the book kept returning to him—to what he gave me, yes, but also to these complicated ideas about masculinity and male relationships and what I think it all means.

As for how I became a writer, I think I sort of knew that I always was one. What changed in my early 30s, though, was that I decided to take it seriously. That decision led me, eventually, to a master’s program in writing and publishing at DePaul University in Chicago, where I spent two of the most intellectually nourishing years of my life attending workshops in the evenings after work as the sun set over the city, reading and writing and studying the essay, learning the language of craft, and having other writers take my writing seriously for the first time in my adult life. It was there, in those workshops, talking with other writers, that I first started tinkering with the material that would eventually become this book.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part of writing this book was the distance. Or rather, the fact that I didn’t have any for a long time, and the fact that until I did, I couldn’t see Dempsey clearly enough to write him.

He’s a complicated character to me in a way that very few people in my life have been, and I wanted to treat him fairly, and with love and compassion, and gratitude for what he gave me. None of that is possible to do well when you’re still inside the thing. You need to be far enough away to see the shape of it, and even now, all these years later, I’m not sure I’ve fully landed on what our relationship meant, or what to do with what he did for me. That unresolvedness made the writing slow. It also, I think, made it honest.

Publication, by comparison, was the easier part. The University of Nebraska Press published my first book, and so when I had a draft of this one I felt was ready, I sent it back to them. It took some time for them to read it, but once they did, they were on board, and from there we were off and running.

I thought, for a while, that I was writing a recovery memoir. But the deeper I got, the clearer it became that everything in the book kept returning to him—to what he gave me, yes, but also to these complicated ideas about masculinity and male relationships and what I think it all means.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed identifying details about nearly everyone in the book. Because there were real-life legal ramifications, it just felt like I needed to take the appropriate steps to obscure the identities of people who might otherwise be recognized. That said, I wrote draft after draft using real names and real details, because the only way I knew how to get the story right was to write it as it actually happened, and then, near the end, I went back through and changed what needed to be changed.

I didn’t run any of it by anyone except my wife, who I always give veto power to, even though she’s never once used it. Because we live together and our lives unfold together, it just makes sense to me and to her that she has the right to weigh in on whatever I’m writing. She has a different perspective, and it’s one that I respect and care about deeply.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Michele Morano is one of my favorite writers, and also my friend and mentor, and what she’s able to do in her essays in terms of form and style is a bar I’m always aspiring to. Leslie Jamison’s work has been important to me for a long time, and The Recovering, in particular, was a book I thought of often while I was writing. Melissa Febos’s entire body of work is incredible. Eula Biss’s essays. Joan Didion, of course. Andre Dubus III for sentence structure. David Sedaris for humor and for the way he uses time. Jesmyn Ward’s Men We Reaped. Kristi Coulter’s Exit Interview. I’m sure I’m forgetting people. But I think every one of those writers ended up in the book somewhere, even if only I would know where.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

This has been said in lots of ways, but it bears repeating: first and foremost, just write the thing. Don’t worry about publishing, or about who’s going to read it, or about what the marketplace wants. Those are all decisions you can make later. The only decision that matters in the beginning is the decision to actually do the work.

That said, memoir comes with its own particular weight. You’re writing about real people with real lives that intersect with yours, and not everyone is going to be happy, potentially, about what you write. It takes a fair amount of courage to write a book, and even more courage to publish one—but I think most of us, on some level, already know whether this is the path for us. So push forward through your drafts. Don’t let fear stop you from writing the thing only you can write.

What do you love about writing?

I love the complexity of it. The struggle in it. The joy of it. The feeling that arrives, sometimes for only a minute or two, after you’ve finally written the thing you’ve been trying to write. I love that writing is a puzzle, and that the puzzle is alive and changing and dynamic, and that it never quite settles. I love that it seems to grab hold of us and never let us go.

I love that it’s a thing I can do for a long time, and hopefully for the rest of my life. I love the identity of being a writer. I love calling myself a writer. I love the discipline it takes to be one.

I love that writing is something you can never actually perfect. You have to love the journey of being a writer, because everything you produce lives at one particular moment in time, and when you come back to it months or years later, you almost always see it differently. I love the intellectual pursuit of it, the way it forces you to really think about who you are and your place in the world. It feels like an act of intentionality, and an act that grounds you, in a world where intention and groundedness can be pretty elusive.

What frustrates you about writing?

Honestly, I’m not sure anything about writing really frustrates me anymore. I think I’ve just come to accept that it’s going to be messy, that things aren’t going to go as planned, and that if I do make a plan, it almost certainly isn’t going to hold. If I have an idea about where a piece is headed, that idea is probably going to change. None of that frustrates me the way it used to, because I’ve gotten a little better at accepting just how hard it actually is, and what the process will actually entail.

What about writing surprises you?

Just about everything about writing surprises me, but the thing that surprises me most right now is holding this book in my hand. I look at it and I still can’t quite believe it came together— hat the years of false starts and wrong forms and doubt eventually resolved into an actual object, with a cover and a spine and a page count. It’s a little incredible to me every single time.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Everything for me is about writing in the margins, about writing whenever I can find the time. The one stretch that feels close to regular is Saturday mornings, usually after a long run, with a steaming cup of coffee in front of me. I can often get an hour or two in. When I think about it, that’s mostly how this book came together. Saturday by Saturday, hour by hour, those small windows added up.

It’s also probably why it takes me so long to write a book. Like all of us, I have a big and busy life, and writing has to compete with all of it. However, I also know that writing matters to me, so I make the time that I can, even if it’s not as much as I wish it would be.

Memoir comes with its own particular weight. You’re writing about real people with real lives that intersect with yours, and not everyone is going to be happy, potentially, about what you write. It takes a fair amount of courage to write a book, and even more courage to publish one—but I think most of us, on some level, already know whether this is the path for us. So push forward through your drafts. Don’t let fear stop you from writing the thing only you can write.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I’m a big runner, and running is where most of the thinking that ends up in my writing actually happens. It’s a way to process, to let the things I haven’t quite figured out work themselves out as the miles unfold. I’m also a pretty regular meditator, which scratches a similar itch.

The bigger thing in the last year or so is a health tech startup I’ve been building, which is a wonderfully fun pursuit and also a wildly time-consuming one. And I read a lot, which I think is just an integral part of being a writer—not separate from the practice, but part of it.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m still sort of trying to figure that out. Most of my energy right now is going into the startup, but I’ve also been tinkering with a new book in the margins, and I think it’s about running.

What I’m trying to explore is the idea of a good run—which is what you’re always chasing as a runner, the workout where everything clicks, but it’s also the phrase people use to describe a long and fulfilling life. He had a good run. There’s something in that double meaning that I keep coming back to, even though I’m not sure yet exactly what it is. Which, honestly, is usually how it starts. (But don’t hold me to it!)