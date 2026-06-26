Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
41m

Double meanings are my life and double memoirs tell it. What I love about this is that it dispels notions that all memoirs are about “me” the author, that they are necessarily chronological—they can be, but don’t have to be—and that they can’t be funny even when they are sad.

Yesterday, I signed a contract for my second memoir. Some might incorrectly label it a “cancer memoir” or a “grief memoir” but I’d call it a love story. My third memoir will be a “historical, epistolary,

midlife, Bildungsroman”.

Put that in my Amazon algorithm.

I’ve got the letters. I wrote them a half-century ago. Haven’t read them since. What fun!

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Michelle Levy's avatar
Michelle Levy
1h

Hey, I also have an MA in Writing from DePaul University! Go Chicago! Excellent interview!

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