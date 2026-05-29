Wendy Swift. Photo by Nicole Beaudwin.

Wendy Swift is the author of a memoir, A Dream Life , as well as essays published in HuffPost, Memoir Magazine, Grub Street Literary Magazine, Barely South Review, Yellow Arrow Journal, Brevity Blog and Lonesome Press. In 2006, Swift earned the Press Club of Long Island Award for her essay “Ritter’s Pond,” and in 2022, she earned Honorable Mention from the Connecticut Press Club for “The Sentencing.” In addition, Swift is a mentor with We Are Not Numbers, a writing platform for Palestinian writers. Swift serves as a fiction reader for Mud Season Review. She lives in Connecticut and when she is not writing or thinking about writing, she is walking wooded trails with her hound, Lulu. www.wendyswift.com

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 71 and started writing when I was 9. That’s when I wrote and illustrated, By By Birdy—a title clearly inspired by the musical movie, Bye Bye Birdie. My story was also inspired by Dr. Suess’ Horton Hears a Who and details the escapades of a cat named Harry Kary— a definite World War II influence.

During high school, my friend and I wrote a comical story about a boy named Bud and we did this by exchanging pieces and adding our parts. I like co-writing. I took a creative writing class in college but basically left writing behind until I was in my forties and had a piece published in Long Island Woman. It’s about ice skating with my father on Ritter’s Pond. When the editor mentioned being paid, I emailed and asked if I needed to pay them or were they paying me. They paid me. I was shocked and delighted to be paid for something I wrote. Since then, I have been writing pretty much continually.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My book is A Dream Life: A Memoir and was published May 12, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

It is a debut book that I have been working on for seven years.

One day I shared an essay about my experience moving from our home to government-assisted housing after my then attorney husband was incarcerated for embezzlement. My writing group urged me to write this story which I did and it was published in Grub Street Literary Magazine. I continued to submit essays to various lit mags with each essay focused on different aspects of my experience leading up to and including events during and after that time in my life.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

The book is a memoir, chronicling my life from the mid-1970s until the mid-1990s. It is based on my recollections of events that occurred in my life during that time. Some chapters were published as stand-alone essays and after that success, I decided to develop the stories into a memoir of three acts.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“This powerful memoir illuminates the complex challenges families face when confronted with addiction, mental illness, and incarceration. Swift blends unflinching truth-telling with wry self-reflection, awakening readers to the consequences of denial and the restorative power of self-possession. A Dream Life ultimately affirms that anyone can unknowingly fall prey to false beliefs, but once the truth is revealed and the fear of dislocation and upheaval is faced, renewal and strength can emerge.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

After I had been teaching study skills at a private boarding/day school I was asked to direct the writing center. As part of that role, I formed writing groups for students and faculty. When the faculty group met, I was working on short stories but one day, I shared an essay about my experience moving from our home to government-assisted housing after my then attorney husband was incarcerated for embezzlement. My writing group urged me to write this story which I did and it (Praying Before Idols) was published in Grub Street Literary Magazine.

I continued to submit essays to various lit mags with each essay focused on different aspects of my experience leading up to and including events during and after that time in my life. At first, I thought I would only write about the years I raised my daughters while their father was in prison, but then I realized that it was important to provide context. I joined numerous writing groups, including one that was part of the International Women’s Writing Guild. I took writing classes, read lots of memoirs, and reached out for editing help. After I believed I had a worthy manuscript, I looked for an agent while also submitting to indie presses. When Vine Leaves Press accepted my manuscript, I was over the moon with joy,

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Despite the difficult subject of this book, my ex-husband, who remade his life after prison, was supportive and helpful with remembering some details, although admittedly, we had different takes on particular events. I also wasn’t certain if this story had relevance for today’s young women who I think are more astute about relationships and gender roles. That said, others who read portions of my manuscript believed that the experience of being blind to what is before one’s eyes is not limited to women of the baby boomer generation. I also worried how others would judge me.

Finding a publisher was a job in and of itself. That required research, emails and tenacity. I also believe it helped to develop writing credentials by way of having pieces published in well-regarded publications like HuffPost, Brevity Blog, Barely South Review and Yellow Arrow Publishing.

At first, I thought I would only write about the years I raised my daughters while their father was in prison, but then I realized that it was important to provide context. I joined numerous writing groups, including one that was part of the International Women’s Writing Guild. I took writing classes, read lots of memoirs, and reached out for editing help. After I believed I had a worthy manuscript, I looked for an agent while also submitting to indie presses. When Vine Leaves Press accepted my manuscript, I was over the moon with joy.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I don’t use surnames and in some cases I have changed names all together to protect identities. I changed the name of the road we lived on and omitted the names of companies where I was employed. Using first names made writing a bit easier because the subject is so deeply tied to the identities of certain individuals and their names and identities are merged in my imagination.

Family members were able to read published chapters but some preferred not to. The good news is that these events happened thirty years ago with quite a bit of growth and healing since then, softening some of the emotional impact.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I love memoirs and immersed myself in them while I was writing my own. I believe it’s important to read the work of others to see how they compose their stories and sustain a theme that runs through their memoir beyond simply outlining events. When I read Cheryl Strayed’s Wild, I was blown away. She does an outstanding job of writing about important and complex emotions while describing her hiking journey on the Pacific Crest Trail. I also think it’s important to read memoirs published by the press to which you want to submit your work in order to have a sense of what that publisher is interested in publishing. Some of my favorite memoirs include:

The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion

Hunger, Roxanne Gay

Heavy, Kiese Laymon

Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

The Glass Castle, Jeanette Walls

Educated, Tara Westover

Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley Ford

Wave, Sonali Deraniyagala

Sad Sacked, Liz Alterman (VLP)

Disconnected, Eleanor Vincent (VLP)

Were You Close, Anne Pinkerton (VLP)

Illegitimate, Maddie Lock (VLP)

And more precisely about my subject:

The End of Normal, Stephanie Madoff Mack

A Beautiful, Terrible Thing, Jen Waite

The Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I would tell writers to start writing and not to worry at the onset about the chronology of events. As they write and have a handle on what it is that they are trying to express by way of particular life events, then they can go back and refine their writing and consider the arc of their story. There is a lot to reflect upon when writing a memoir. When trying to recall events, I would suggest sitting alone in a darkened room, and really trying to revisit an event with all the details of that moment that can be conjured including sensory details and conversation.

A strong memoir reads like fiction in that it includes developed characters, scenes, dialogue and actions. Writing groups are essential for feedback. Once writers have a manuscript in place, Authors Publish Magazine offers a free and fabulous newsletter with information on publishers. I also recommend CLMP.org for an online publisher directory. I bookmarked that site.

What do you love about writing?

Writing sometimes feels like solving a puzzle. I love thinking about the elements and revising to consider whether the words, the phrases, and the sequence fits together to produce the effect I am going for. I try to think about new ways or unusual ways to express a common emotion or experience. Strong metaphors require deep thinking. I’m not an expert at creating exceptional metaphors but I think they are a goal worthy of the effort.

What frustrates you about writing?

When I can’t think of a novel way to say something or I fall into the trap of using particular words or phrases frequently. I need to guard myself from that. I also feel frustrated when I know I should be writing, but I can’t settle on what to write about. I understand that good writing practice involves just doing it, every day.

What about writing surprises you?

It surprises me when writing brings forth emotions. It’s fascinating to me that words on a page can elicit emotions because those words have the power to transport us to a place or time in our memories that are as real as if they are occurring in the moment. I love it when I read something that makes me laugh or cry. I believe writing and reading is entirely about the emotional experience. Good writers make readers feel.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I wish it did. There are two times of the day when I am most able to focus and write: morning, after coffee and mid-afternoon but this does not mean that I consistently write at those times. By the evening, I am generally ready to curl up on the couch and watch an engrossing movie or TV series. And sometimes, I just need comic relief.

Despite the difficult subject of this book, my ex-husband, who remade his life after prison, was supportive and helpful with remembering some details, although admittedly, we had different takes on particular events.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I do enjoy all the arts. I have a small watercolor pad and paints that I like to dabble in and record experiences by way of painting. Several years ago I took an improv class which was lots of fun. I was in a theater group in high school and wanted to revisit that experience. I taught myself to play the guitar last year after my husband died and this winter I joined a rock chorus in my town. All the arts are interrelated and help us to move beyond the material world to tap into our creativity.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I recently took a class on flash writing which is a form I want to explore and develop more. I am also thinking about a child’s picture book for children who have ongoing medical conditions, written from the point of view of the child. This book would explore the way one child’s health and medical attention in a family may impact that child’s sense of identity and sibling relationships.