Dorothy Roberts. Portrait by Chris Crisman.

Dorothy Roberts is a groundbreaking scholar, social justice advocate, and award-winning author whose work has transformed how we think about race, family, science, and the law. A distinguished professor of Africana Studies, Law, and Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, she is widely known for her influential books, including Killing the Black Body , Shattered Bonds , Fatal Invention , and Torn Apart . She is also a MacArthur Fellow and elected member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, and the National Academy of Medicine. In her memoir, THE MIXED MARRIAGE PROJECT, Roberts turns to her own story, tracing how her identity as a Black girl with a white father and her intellectual passions were shaped by her parents’ pioneering research on interracial marriage.

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

69. I have been writing since 1988, starting with scholarly articles. My first book, Killing the Black Body: Race, Reproduction, and the Meaning of Liberty, was published in 1997.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family published by One Signal/Atria on February 10, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

Five.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

A memoir.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

The Mixed Marriage Project is a riveting memoir of growing up in an interracial family in 1960s Chicago and a daughter’s journey to understand her parents’ marriage and her own identity after discovering a hidden truth about her father’s interviews with hundreds of Black-white couples.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I became a writer out of my passion for exposing racism in major U.S. systems, institutions, and ways of thinking and charting a path toward a more humane and just society. After publishing four books on reproductive justice, child welfare, and science, I wrote a memoir after I made an unsettling discovery about my family. My father, a white anthropologist, left behind cardboard boxes filled with interview transcripts from nearly five hundred Black–white couples in Chicago. I had always assumed this research began in the 1960s, inspired by his love for my Black Jamaican mother. Instead, the first document I opened stopped me cold. The date at the top read 1937. My father was 21 years old, a graduate student at the University of Chicago, when he began interviewing couples whose marriages crossed the color line—almost two decades before he married my mother himself.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest aspect of writing my memoir was figuring out how to integrate the stories of interracial couples in Chicago with the stories of my parents’ lives and my own. I also had to summon the courage to write truthfully about my emotions related to interracial intimacy and identity.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

Although my father used pseudonyms for the couples he interviewed, I used real names for the people in my life. I shared all the chapters of my book with my sisters as I wrote them. One sister asked me to remove parts about my father that she found embarrassing. I softened a few words but kept the passages. After discussing it with my sister, she accepted my decision to publish the parts she preferred I leave out.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Imani Perry, South to America, because of the beautiful way she blends history, culture, and personal reflections on dimensions of Black life.

Kiese Laymon, Heavy, because of the vivid honesty he brought to his experiences of growing up as a Black boy and young man in America.

James McBride, The Color of Water, because of the way he interspersed his white mother’s voice and his own memories throughout his memoir.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I was fortunate to have a literary agent and editor who understood and supported my writing. Both are critical to a successful writing and publishing experience. My general advice for writing is to put all your thoughts on the page, knowing you will edit later, having faith that the manuscript will improve with time and effort.

What do you love about writing?

I love the unfolding process of creating something new and compelling, with each iteration moving toward a creation you couldn’t have anticipated at the beginning.

What frustrates you about writing?

Other things interfering with my time to write.

What about writing surprises you?

Discovering new ways to be creative.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Carving out large chunks of time to write whenever I can and secluding myself.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I love to travel, and I like writing in a hotel room by myself.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I don’t have a concrete plan, but I want to stretch even more creatively.