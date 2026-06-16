Here’s the 213th installment, featuring musician and voice actress Adassa—an Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe recipient, and author of Love Keeps Showing Up: Music, Messes, and Miracles . - Sari Botton

Adassa. Photo by Gabriel Candiani.

Adassa is a recording artist and voice actress from a Colombian immigrant family, best known as the voice of Dolores Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto . She is a mother of seven, a homeschooler, a woman of faith, and a Nashville-based artist who just released her first book — Love Keeps Showing Up: Music, Messes & Miracles — and her debut country album, Drink It Up, in the same season. She has been performing since she was six years old. She is still figuring out how to sit still long enough to write.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m in my 40s. I’ve been writing songs since I was a teenager—more than twenty years. But songwriting and book-writing are not the same muscle. Songwriting gives you three minutes and a melody to hide behind. A memoir gives you nothing to hide behind.

I started working on this book a few years ago, mostly because people kept telling me to. Women who’d grab my arm backstage or after a show and say, please write this down. I finally listened.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Love Keeps Showing Up: Music, Messes & Miracles. Published April 7, 2026, by Shadow Mountain Publishing.

What number book is this for you?

It’s my first. And I did not think I was someone who wrote books. Then life kept happening, and eventually I ran out of excuses.

Love Keeps Showing Up is about a girl who fought to breathe from her first day on earth, found her voice in a church in Honduras at age six, chased a dream through poverty and rejection and a hundred almost-giving-up moments—and somehow ended up on the Oscar stage, still barely believing how she got there. More than that, it’s about the love that keeps showing up anyway. In family. In faith. In the life you never planned.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Memoir. My life doesn’t break neatly into separate essays—it moves like one long song, with verses that don’t resolve until much later and bridges that come out of nowhere. I also wove short devotional reflections into each section, not to preach, but because faith is how I process things. Taking it out would have been dishonest.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

It’s about a girl who fought to breathe from her first day on earth, found her voice in a church in Honduras at age six, chased a dream through poverty and rejection and a hundred almost-giving-up moments—and somehow ended up on the Oscar stage, still barely believing how she got there. More than that, it’s about the love that keeps showing up anyway. In family. In faith. In the life you never planned.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I didn’t come from a family of writers. I came from a family of survivors. My father became the man of his household at nine years old. My mother nearly flatlined giving birth to my sister. I came into the world two months early—lungs underdeveloped, liver struggling—and spent weeks in the NICU. Music was what kept me going long before I had words for why.

I started singing at four. At six, I stood on a stage in Honduras with my parents, holding a microphone that felt too heavy for my hands, and something in me just clicked. I knew then it wasn’t a hobby. It was the thing.

The book happened much later, in the quiet between the big moments. Between the Oscar win and the bus call. Between school drop-off and soundcheck. I kept telling pieces of this story in fragments—backstage, in interviews, in conversations with women who were carrying hard things—and eventually I realized the story needed more room than I was giving it.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Honesty. Specifically, the seasons that didn’t look like faith. That looked like desperation.

Gabriel and I moved to Florida with one month’s worth of money. We burned through it fast. I picked up an actual newspaper and found two openings at a car dealership. We got dressed up and started driving there. Two blocks away. That’s how close we were to parking the dream.

Writing that scene—sitting inside the fear and the almost-giving-up of it—was harder than anything that happened on a stage. I wanted to skip to the part where it worked out. The book kept asking me not to.

I’ve been writing songs since I was a teenager—more than twenty years. But songwriting and book-writing are not the same muscle. Songwriting gives you three minutes and a melody to hide behind. A memoir gives you nothing to hide behind.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

With care. And with a lot of prayer.

I used real names where it felt right and fair. For people in painful or complicated moments, I asked myself a question I kept coming back to: is this honest, or is this just my version of a wound? Those are not always the same thing.

Gabriel read significant portions. He had to—he’s in most of it. He’s my husband and my music director and honestly my most honest audience. I made changes when something felt more like venting than truth.

My kids are in the book too. They didn’t sign up for a memoir. I tried to honor that.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Glennon Doyle. Untamed, specifically. What got me wasn’t the courage—it was the refusal to make the hard parts prettier than they were. She let the mess be the message. I needed to see that done before I trusted myself to do it. I kept trying to wrap my story up too neatly, to make the pain lead somewhere resolved. Glennon showed me that real life doesn’t work that way. Real faith doesn’t either.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Start before you’re ready. I mean that exactly.

I stood on the Oscar stage and still had a voice in my head asking who I thought I was. That voice does not go away. You write around it. You write through it. You write the story only you can tell, in the voice only you have, and you trust that somewhere there is a reader who has been waiting for exactly that.

The intimidation is real because what you’re doing is real. It’s not a sign to stop. It’s a sign you’re close to something that matters.

What do you love about writing?

The clarity it forces. When I’m living something, it’s loud and fast and tangled. Writing makes me slow down and actually ask: what did that mean? What was I afraid of? What was I grateful for that I didn’t have language for at the time?

It turns experience into understanding. I didn’t have that with music in the same way. A song can hold feeling without ever naming it. A book has to name it.

What frustrates you about writing?

The gap between the story in my head and the story on the page. I know exactly how something felt. I know the specific weight of a moment. Getting that onto a page—with accuracy, without over-explaining it—is genuinely hard. Some chapters I rewrote five or six times not because the facts were wrong but because the feeling was wrong. The truth was there but it didn’t land the way it lived.

What about writing surprises you?

I thought I’d lost whole seasons. But the intention to tell the story brought things back—my grandmother’s kitchen, the smell of Colombian coffee, the exact weight of that microphone in Honduras when I was six. Writing is also remembering. That kept surprising me, every single time I sat down.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I write early in the morning before the house wakes up, or late at night after everyone’s down. Those are the only two windows where I can hear my own thoughts. I stopped waiting for inspiration. I just sit down. Sometimes it’s good. Sometimes I delete everything. Showing up matters more than what mood I show up in.

I know exactly how something felt. I know the specific weight of a moment. Getting that onto a page—with accuracy, without over-explaining it—is genuinely hard. Some chapters I rewrote five or six times not because the facts were wrong but because the feeling was wrong. The truth was there but it didn’t land the way it lived.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Cooking. Specifically Colombian food — the way my grandmother cooked, the way my father cooked. There’s improvisation in it. Love embedded in it. When I’m in the kitchen I’m not thinking about the book or the album, and that space — that not-thinking — is where things work themselves out.

Performing does something similar. Standing in front of an audience and watching them receive something, a lyric, a story, a beat of silence—that teaches me what lands and what doesn’t. The live response shapes how I understand my own story. The book tour has been that for me. Someone grabs my hand after a show because something I said touched something they’ve been carrying. That’s the whole reason.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

My country album, Drink It Up, came out May 8th. I’m in the middle of promoting the music and book together through live performances; where the memoir and the music share the same stage, which is exactly where they’ve always belonged.