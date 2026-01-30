Memoir Land

Amy Yuki Vickers
5h

I really resonate with what you say about not writing a narrative rooted in self-victimization. Honest narratives should be both, "this happened to me," and "I did this." Otherwise, we're not fully exploring the truth of how our actions and the actions of others have interacted to create our reality.

Heather Sweeney
8h

Love Anna and love FAMISHED!

