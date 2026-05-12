Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Judy Sandler's avatar
Judy Sandler
9h

"I’d never met a secret that did anyone any good. That telling our stories clearly might just save us, and maybe somebody else along the way." This...is why I keep coming back to you and your writing. Thanks for these deeply insightful answers, Jill, and for the questions, Sari!

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Suzanne Roberts's avatar
Suzanne Roberts
8h

Love this interview. I tell students all the time that maybe the world isn’t ready for their book yet, but who knows what will happen in the future to make that so. Your story proves that point.

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