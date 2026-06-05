Lydia Pang. Photo by Tom Van Schelven.

Lydia Pang (She/Her) is a Frankenstein, misfit Creative Director with a decade of experience in brand building. Lydia is the Co-Founder of MØRNING and EVENING, a London based, creative strategy and cultural foresight and production studio, working with clients like Nike, LVMH, Margiela, YSL. Previous creative leadership roles include her most recent at Nike HQ in Portland. Prior to that, she was the Group Creative Director of Refinery29 in New York. She judged Clio Awards, D&AD and was a Cannes Lions delegate. She’s worked at advertising agencies in New York (Anomaly) and London (M&CSAATCHI), always in hybrid creative roles honing her passion for digital storytelling and culture trend mapping. She has given talks on ethical commissioning at Instagram and NYTimes, and written articles for Refinery29, Riposte, Vogue, Elle, and Dazed. She lives in Wales.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 37. And I’ve been writing since I was a teenager, from dear diary to dissertation. And then throughout my twenties I wrote a lot for magazines, and in my job in advertising. In truth, I never really wanted to write or be a writer. I always wanted to be an amazing designer, but no matter how much I practiced and did courses on typography, it just never stuck. I couldn’t quite grasp the craft. And I took for granted the fact that I was quick with words, it was almost my fallback. But once I unlocked that ability to communicate my ideas, saw the power language has to poke at emotions, I ended up feeling even more empowered to create visual worlds with words. I love it most when you can almost taste a sentence.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

EAT BITTER: A Story About Guts, and Food was published May 19th!

What number book is this for you?

Book number one. The concept has been brewing for about 6 years…but I actually wrote it in 8 months!

The concept for the book began as a recipe zine, a simple side hustle to nourish my tired creative spirit on the weekends. I produced and published it to feel in control again and to seek some solace in family recipes and have a reason to Skype my dad…The project began as quiet introspection, a homesick zine to send to family as a Chinese New Year gift. But over the year in which I was making it, it grew into a conversation around protecting and celebrating Chinese culture and cuisine.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I suppose it is a memoir, a youth memoir, as it focuses on my childhood, early teens and adulthood up until now. I didn’t really think about it being a ‘memoir’ in the traditional sense when I was writing it, I thought it would be less about my experiences, but as I began shaping the chapters and unpicking the lessons of ‘eating bitter’ personal reflections ended up leaking out of me. I spilled my guts.

Last week I recorded my audiobook. It was my first time sitting with the text entirely in its final state. In a dark, sound proof room. And it was really beautiful to have that intimacy with the version of myself that wrote it, like visiting an old friend.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“A beautiful, fearless, dynamic exploration of food and feelings from a distinctive new voice—for fans of Crying in H Mart, Butter, and Midnight Chicken. Eat bitter is a Chinese proverb meaning ‘endure hardship to taste sweetness’. For Lydia Pang, it embodies the struggles of her Hakka ancestors—a Chinese ethnic group subjected to forced migrations whose ingenuity produced a distinct food culture based around fermenting and foraging. Pang develops the philosophy of eating bitter as a tool to reframe the most challenging moments of her life, from burning out and pushing her marriage to the brink to struggles with fertility and caring for a parent. As she plates up eight favourite recipes for us, we taste char siu pork her Gunggung cooked on Sundays, silly eggy noodles her father made when her sister was ill, bone broth she boiled in New York while desperately homesick, and homegrown courgettes in her current home in rural Wales as a means of marital reconnection. Comprising the satire and darkness of Netflix’s Beef, the tender insight of Crying in H Mart, and the distinct magic of Ella Risbridger’s Midnight Chicken, Eat Bitter is a very special book from a brilliant new voice and creative talent.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

The concept for the book began as a recipe zine, a simple side hustle to nourish my tired creative spirit on the weekends. I produced and published it to feel in control again and to seek some solace in family recipes and have a reason to Skype my dad.

The zine was a collection of short stories told through childhood recipes, and it focused on the idea of resilience and patience in dark times. The project began as quiet introspection, a homesick zine to send to family as a Chinese New Year gift. But over the year in which I was making it, it grew into a conversation around protecting and celebrating Chinese culture and cuisine. With the amount of xenophobia happening to Asian communities, especially in the US where I was living, it revealed a sharper significance and meaning.

I printed 1000 copies and they sold out immediately. I donated a portion of the zine sale profits to ‘Welcome To Chinatown’, an initiative that supports Chinese businesses affected due to increased xenophobia in the wake of Covid-19. The zine barely scratched the surface though, it merely showed me the power of this concept and how widely it resonated. I received literally thousands of DM’s and emails about how Hakka people felt seen, how I’d managed to make our culture and food feel ‘cool’ and ‘punk’ and ‘badass’ vs ‘weird’ ‘smelly’ or ‘alien’. Making the zine and seeing it resonate was a salve as I clawed for connection and purpose.

And that’s often when I find myself turning to writing, when I’m trying to make sense of feelings. I use writing as a way to understand what I’m thinking, sniffing around the armpit of a situation. But I’d always written end lines for brands or editorials for magazines, my writing voice was decisive and dynamic. Not a whiff of apathy or frailty. The words I wrote were always confident and cutting, delivered to the brief, often to sell a sneaker or argue a point into submission.

I actually felt intimidated by the idea of writing a book, the softness it demands. Especially a memoir. How would I fill all of those pages? How would it feel to open up and show my wobbly bits? Once I surrendered to the process though, I began to enjoy this unfiltered permission. I wrote as if no one would ever read it and it felt amazing.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The proposal writing was painful; The burning through every version of the concept, having to keep dusting off my confidence and get back to the keyboard without feeling deflated or demotivated. I wrote 14 versions of the proposal before we submitted it to editors. And that experience was harder than writing the entire book. My agent’s patience (seemingly an eternal font) is to thank for the relentless refinement of the concept. I minced and pulped and mashed the idiom ‘eat bitter’ until it made no sense. And then suddenly it made more sense than ever before, I knew it so intimately and completely that I was able to confidently shape it for a modern-day audience. The version we submitted was so crisp and confident, it resulted in an eight-way auction. And once I started writing the book it was like following a beautiful, detailed map, guiding me to exactly where I needed to go. I’m so grateful for that process because I ended up writing the book whilst pregnant, exhausted and full of hormones. The proposal was the lighthouse, I just followed it home.

I actually felt intimidated by the idea of writing a book, the softness it demands. Especially a memoir. How would I fill all of those pages? How would it feel to open up and show my wobbly bits? Once I surrendered to the process though, I began to enjoy this unfiltered permission. I wrote as if no one would ever read it and it felt amazing.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make the changes they requested?

At first, this was hell. I kept applying a rose tint to people in my life, venerating them through my words and smudging all their imperfections away. They became muted and bland. It was hard to be honest at first, I felt scared they would be angry with me. And this tripped me up for a little while. The only way to write truthfully was to pretend they’d never read it. So I did just that; Real names, real stories.

On days when that felt confronting I would pretend that the book was a secret project, I’d pour all of this spicy truth into it and imagine that it would just dissolve without consequence. And sending the passages to my family and friends to get their approval was a really tender and terrifying week. I didn’t sleep. I’m a little bit of a people pleaser with the people I love. I worried that my creative pursuit felt selfish.

But they accepted my version of the truth and completely backed me. I can honestly say I’ve never felt more ‘held’ by my family than at that moment. The only person that had edits was my dad. I dreaded the call. As I picked up the phone I held my breath, fearing his criticism. “It’s 1.5kg of pork, not 2kg.” He just edited one of the recipes, and then awkwardly muttered “I am proud of you of course.”

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I love writers who build lore and birth ‘worlds’ that are so visceral and accurate and visual that you can imagine yourself sitting inside them. The smell of that room then sticks to you after you close the pages. Michelle Zauner’s Crying in Hmart destroyed me. I had to ‘recover’ when reading it because it felt so frank and raw. The interlacing of food and family, grief and humour, I admired the strength it took to be that open. I also loved how specific and ugly the protagonist is in Miranda July’s All Fours. I wanted to finger the bedsheets in that hotel room. I especially love unedited feminine wild spilling all over the floor. This sort of writing makes me feel roused and pushes me to be brave in my own.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Use the fear and intimidation as food, let them drag you to your writing desk. Don’t push those bitter feelings away, because inside them is where the good shit is located; The friction and the resistance inside that trepidation is the data you need to write with distinction. Excavate your truth, because inside your very particular ugly, where the fragility lives, that’s where your words are. The words that only you can write. They’re the best words. Start there, right in the belly of the beast.

What do you love about writing?

The solitude. Everyone leaves you alone. Everything else slips away. You get thirsty because you forget to drink. Your left leg goes dead because you’ve not moved in hours. Writing swallows you.

What frustrates you about writing?

The mood has to be right. Sometimes I’ll sit to write and it just won’t happen. Inexplicably. As someone who is very controlling, controlled and productive always, I hate that writing can’t be contained into a unit of time neatly. It forces me out of my toxic ways, pushes me to surrender to it.

What about writing surprises you?

You realise what you think about something only when reading back something you’ve written. Writing excavates the truth in a scary way. Sometimes, when rereading my own notes, I learn something that I didn’t know I felt. It teaches you.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I try; I light a candle, choose my favourite mug, wear my baggy sweatpants. But it’ll be when I’m driving or showering that I suddenly have a moment of clarity and have to voice dictate a sentence into my notes app. That’s often when I find the hook of what I’m trying to say, when I’m waiting at traffic lights wishing I could just pull over and smash the keys of my laptop.

The only person that had edits was my dad. I dreaded the call. As I picked up the phone I held my breath, fearing his criticism. “It’s 1.5kg of pork, not 2kg.” He just edited one of the recipes, and then awkwardly muttered “I am proud of you of course.”

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I like creativity that facilitates ‘undoing’ or surrender, where I don’t check my lipstick or the time. I just become whatever the task is; I love cooking a long, laborious, indulgent recipe. Preparing the carcass of a bird, submerging its flesh and scraping the foam from the liquid’s surface. There is a meditative surrender to cooking in this way, not cooking to eat but cooking to cook.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m just going to simmer for a while, enjoy celebrating the words in this book. I’m always quick to move onto the next creative satiation, but I want to honor how much sweat went into this book. I’d love to write a book again, I just need to find my next idea. But I’m not in a rush, it’ll find me.