Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
1h

Powerful: "I received literally thousands of DM’s and emails about how Hakka people felt seen, how I’d managed to make our culture and food feel ‘cool’ and ‘punk’ and ‘badass’ vs ‘weird’ ‘smelly’ or ‘alien’. "

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Emma Gannon's avatar
Emma Gannon
6h

LOVE THIS!

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