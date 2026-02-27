Author Blair Glaser. Photo by Kim Fox Photography.

Blair Glaser is a writer and executive leadership consultant whose essays have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, People, Longreads, Oldster, Quartz, HuffPost, Inside Higher Ed, and others, as well as in literary magazines such as Brevity, Dorothy Parker’s Ashes, and In Short. She is the creator of The HI (Human Intelligence) Stack on Substack. Her debut memoir, This Incredible Longing , is published by Heliotrope. She lives with her husband and dog-ter, Vanna White, in Venice Beach, CA. More can be found at www.blairglaser.com.

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 56. I remember working hard on a book of poems that made an impression on my second-grade teacher, Ms. Pusateri. The collection was called, Wonder Where. One of the poems, titled, “Why?” listed my most boggling questions, e.g. “Why is the sky blue?; Why are there stars in the night sky?” The last line—the answer—was a quote from my mother: “Because. That’s Why.” I’m not great at math, but I think that’s 49 years.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

This Incredible Longing: Finding My Self in a Near-Cult Experience was published by Heliotrope on February 12, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

My optimistic answer: One of three.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I categorize it as a memoir because it is the story of a very specific time in my life leading up to and living in a Catskills ashram in the 90s.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

This Incredible Longing: Finding My Self in a Near-Cult Experience is a memoir about devotion, discernment, and the complexities of spiritual seeking. Depressed and flailing as an actress in my early 20s, I moved into an ashram that followed a spiritual path led by a charismatic Indian guru. At first my time there was genuinely healing as I began to experience a new type of confidence and belonging, and was called upon to utilize talents I didn’t know I had. But soon enough, all the culty hypocrisies began to emerge. A looming exposé of the heinous organizational abuses, power struggles with my parents, and a flicker of envy sparked by an episode of “Friends” all forced me to question whether my devout life had been a path or a detour.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

In the 90s, after I left the ashram, where my writing was encouraged and I began to think of myself as a writer, I got a job at Playbill Online. I wrote little pieces and profiles, and eventually became the internet’s first actor-advice columnist with my column, “Ask Blair.” I continued writing personal essays and advice / service pieces, and wrote several proposals for self-help books that ended up in the drawer.

In 2017, I got an email from a therapist colleague. We met in 2015 on Twitter when I was shopping around a book proposal about using leadership skills to create amazing romantic relationships. He had just sold his couples therapy book to a top five publisher. We had lunch in the city to discuss our books and promotion. After his book came out, he emailed to let me know and wanted my opinion on the leadership section, which he hadn’t mentioned when we met. Turns out, that chapter was basically lifted from our conversation (which I wrote about for HuffPost).

For a spell I was pissed and mopey. I had given up on writing a book because a lot of consultants and therapists told me their book hadn’t really done that much for their practices after a tremendous outpouring of energy and funds. My friends encouraged me to get back to writing. And then a slew of marketing emails showed up in my inbox for a course called Write a Book With Me, by a terrific consultant and writer named Naomi Dunford. I couldn’t stop reading those emails for her three-month course, but I figured that it would be like three thousand dollars and I wouldn’t be able to take it. When I discovered it was $300, I signed up, thinking I would write a kick-ass ebook about leadership that I could offer on my website for free in exchange for people signing up to my list.

In that course, Dunford was explaining point of view. She said something like: If you’re writing a business book, you’ll use second person and talk to the reader as you. But if you’re writing a memoir about living in an ashram, you’ll use first person. It was that one line that got me thinking and reflecting on my story. The people in the class encouraged me to write it. And after all those years of tailoring my voice for service pieces, I found unbelievable freedom in simply writing a story.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I made the rookie mistake of thinking that I had to give the entire backstory leading up to living in the ashram. But since the crux of the story happens at the ashram, I had to figure out how to get there sooner, and still give enough context so that people could understand why I went there and also understand the beliefs and customs of that world. So the most difficult thing was structure; how to engage the reader and keep them invested while introducing those factors at a decent pace.

There was a time, around draft six, when I gave up for about four months. The agents weren’t biting, the beginning wasn’t working, and the story suddenly seemed inconsequential. But with time, and staying connected to my writing group and partner, I found my way back to it. I could not let this story go. I loved my book, and the process of writing it seemed to cement my identity as a writer.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed names and some identifying details of most people who are still alive, except for Gurumayi. With everyone’s access to insider info, changing her name would be futile, and would make it difficult to talk about the New Yorker article which is a big turning point, and it would seem that I was protecting the organization, which I didn’t want to do. I did not contact anyone from the ashram because it is verboten to write about the ashram, meaning, they don’t like it and don’t encourage it, which is why Elizabeth Gilbert does not give many details about it in Eat Pray Love.

I shared the final draft with my family and my mother requested changes, although the changes I made were not satisfying to her, and that has caused considerable tension. As far as other people, there is one character I haven’t spoken to in more than 20 years and she is nowhere on the interwebs. There are minor characters I went to college with but we are not in touch, and since it’s been more than 30 years since college, I made the choice not to reach out. I would be surprised if a) they read the book or b) they felt hurt by anything I wrote, and c) although I would feel bad if they did feel hurt, I’m willing to take that risk and make amends in the aftermath.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I reread all my favorite memoirs: The Glass Castle, The Liar’s Club, and Wild, to study how the narrative unfolded in scene and what the connective tissue was made of.

But surprisingly, it was Ann Patchett’s The Dutch House—a work of fiction written in first person—that impacted me the most. The narrator is very reflective and takes his time moving back and forth between the present and memory, and yet, I did not experience the book as slow. Because my story has a fair amount of self-reflection in it, that book enabled me to study how to pair a fair amount of interiority with suspense.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

You have to know why you want to tell the story and what you want publishing it to do for you. Do you want to cement your career as a writer? Impact other people like yourself? Speak about your story to new audiences? All of the above?

Clarifying those things will help you keep going when you want to throw in the towel, which most aspiring writers will want to do on a regular basis. Also, finding your inner “bullhead” helps. I am very inspired by this Elizabeth McCracken quote: “Years after the end of any writing class or program, it isn’t the most promising writers who are still working, still publishing books, it’s the most bullheaded.”

What do you love about writing?

I love hearing a phrase pop into my head as I’m walking down the street and feeling the excitement that it is the exact right tone and rhythm to start a chapter or scene. I love digging deep to convey my experience to a reader in an engaging or playful way, and getting lost in the creating. I love solving the puzzle of editing: moving things around so they’re in their right place.

What frustrates you about writing?

That it takes me a long time. I have ideas for essays that come with the news cycle. For example, I am working on an OpEd about Deepak Chopra being found in the Epstein files and how it relates to my Siddha Yoga experience, and how AI spiritual teachers will replace humans unless we figure out more effective guardrails for toxic leaders. But I am not a fast writer. So by the time I really figure out what it is I want to say, the news cycle has passed.

What about writing surprises you?

I took a fiction class this summer, and the homework included writing little stories. I had no idea how I was going to make anything up. But then I would just look around me. Everything reminded me of something that I could create from. One time I was fixated on this very LA woman at a party sipping a drink from an eco straw, but her filler-plumped lips didn’t move enough to really suck. I ended up writing a story from the straw’s point of view. Another time my husband was sitting next to me working on a screenplay in the era of the moon landing. I imagined what the night before the moon landing must have felt like and a whole scene and character emerged from the ethers. So it’s the minutiae and weird details and associations that surprise and delight.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

No. After living in an ashram I rebel against regularity. I’m not much of a night owl so I generally write during the day.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I love to cook. And I do write better when I’m well-fed. I like to read and learn about writing via reading.

I have found there is a symbiotic relationship between my consulting and writing. The kind of coaching I do feels very creative: there is a general goal but no agenda. What I look for with my executive clients is the truest narrative. What they are telling themselves about what is happening in their companies is usually half of the truth, and if I can help them edit, or see the rest of the story, they have a better chance of creating the outcomes they want.

Also, I’m realizing in answering this that I should probably do more things for fun.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

With this memoir, I learned how to write a narrative book. I have an idea brewing that would be classified as historical fiction, which is not a genre I’ve spent a lot of time with. So with the steep learning curve, and because the research phase with a book like that is so long, I am toying with dusting off the aforementioned relationship book proposal on how to create satisfying relationships using leadership skills. With so many different options for intimacy these days, from sexless partnerships to polyamory, people need new ways of conceptualizing, discussing, and creating their relationships so they can feel satisfied without having to talk about the relationship all the time.