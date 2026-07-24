Lu Chekowsky. Photo by Beowulf Sheehan.

Lu Chekowsky [she/they] is a writer and Emmy Award–winning former advertising creative director. In Lu’s most recent job in the ad industry, she was lead creative director for video at Facebook. Previously, she was head of brand creative at Comedy Central and before that, at MTV and Wieden+Kennedy (the ad agency for Nike). Lu is a 2023 New York State Council on the Arts /New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow in nonfiction literature, and their writing has been supported by MASS MoCA, Vermont Studio Center, Craigardan, and Tin House. Her essays and poetry have been published in The Rumpus, Pigeon Pages, and Autofocus , and her pieces about the cultural impacts of advertising have appeared in Ad Age and Muse by Clios . Lu can be found on TikTok and Instagram , begrudgingly building a platform to shill her book. Lu lives in the Hudson Valley.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 53. I’ve been writing strange little stories since I was a little girl. I was the president of the poetry club in my high school. I read essays at coffee houses in college. In my ad career, I wrote ads for big brands like Delta Airlines and for big celebrities like Michael Jordan. I published my first book the same month I officially hit menopause. This is a long way to say that I’ve identified as a writer since birth.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Don’t Buy What I’m Selling: On Breaking Up with Advertising and Finally Learning to Love My Whole, Fat Self. June 9, 2026, from Little, Brown.

What number book is this for you?

Number one! I proudly became a “debut author,” a mere twenty days before turning 53.

When I’m meeting someone quickly and they ask me what the book is about, I usually say, “It’s about my career in advertising and how it almost killed me.” If I have a little more time, I’ll say, “My book is about the places my life and advertising intersected and what that did to my body.” If I have even longer, I’ll say something like, “My book is also about fatness, the long tail of grief, the death of traditional media, self-loathing, binge eating disorder, sexism in corporate settings, and the rise of our robot overlords.”

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I categorize my book as a memoir because I tell real stories of my life, but from my present-day perspective, and always within an awareness of the bigger cultural touch points of those times. The memoirs I love best do this; they tell an author’s story while illuminating the larger influences playing in the background of a personal narrative. To me, this is the magic of memoir, how reflection, evolution, and context come together.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

When I’m meeting someone quickly and they ask me what the book is about, I usually say, “It’s about my career in advertising and how it almost killed me.” If I have a little more time, I’ll say, “My book is about the places my life and advertising intersected and what that did to my body.” If I have even longer, I’ll say something like, “My book is also about fatness, the long tail of grief, the death of traditional media, self-loathing, binge eating disorder, sexism in corporate settings, and the rise of our robot overlords.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I wrote poems as a child; they poured out of me. I studied creative writing in college, at The University of Central Florida (Go Knights!) and as my mom was dying from cancer, I went on to register for a few graduate level workshops to help pass the time. Before I knew it, I’d earned an entire master’s degree in creative writing, and I wrote a novella as my thesis that was thinly veiled nonfiction.

After my mother (my most encouraging reader) died when I was 22, I moved to New York and got my first media job at Conde Nast. After that, I stopped writing for myself for nearly twenty years. Instead, I channeled my creativity into building brands and making rich people richer, and famous people more famous.

When I got too sick to continue my career back in 2018, I worked hard to find my own voice, my own ideas, separate from the capitalism. I was driven to write, to figure out what had happened to me. I wrote every day, trying to unpack the story, the arc, and all my decisions that had led me to that dark place. I wrote drafts for myself first, to get it all out. Then I wrote for drafts to try to speak to an audience more clearly. I took a million online writing classes and built writerly community with other people who have similar obsessions (turning the worst things that ever happened to them into art). I read every memoir I could get my hands on. I wrote two book proposals that didn’t sell. Finally, in 2024, I had enough perspective and understanding to craft this story and sell it on proposal. Two years after that, it became a book.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest days were the ones when I didn’t know if all the work I was putting in would ever add up. Only time and distance could make my story sing. There wasn’t anything I could do to speed it up. Also, putting myself as the center, as the hero of my own story, was really challenging. In my life, I’d always prioritized other people’s worthiness over my own.

There was no way to write this book until my self-worth caught up with the story I was trying to tell. I had to believe I was important enough to be the protagonist of my own book and that belief came only from the work of…writing the book.

In terms of getting it published, it was hard to hear “NO” as editors passed on it, but from here, I can see that was all in service to the book finding a place at exactly where it needed to be; with the genius Vivian Lee, at Little, Brown.

When I got too sick to continue my career back in 2018, I worked hard to find my own voice, my own ideas, separate from the capitalism. I was driven to write, to figure out what had happened to me. I wrote every day, trying to unpack the story, the arc, and all my decisions that had led me to that dark place. I wrote drafts for myself first, to get it all out. Then I wrote for drafts to try to speak to an audience more clearly.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

Many people I wrote about are dead, like my parents, which freed me up in many ways. Still, I always worked so hard to “do right by them” and portray them with dignity and grace, even in more challenging parts. There were also handful of people I wanted to name in the book, and so I talked to them about their role in it. In most cases, I wanted to use their names was because I was writing about work they’d done in a professional setting, and it felt important for them to receive credit.

I didn’t run exact passages by them, I’d been advised by my publisher to speak to them more generally about their part in the story. I understood why this was good advice after the time I read a section to one person named, and we discussed our how our memories of that moment differed. I changed one small detail to accommodate theirs and kept the rest of what I’d written because I had an old email to support my recollection, that countered theirs.

It struck me in that interaction that if I were to do that process with the whole book, I might not have a book. Each person’s memories of experiences can so different. For many years, I deferred to people in my personal and professional life, often trusting their points of views over mine. Writing this book has been an exercise in standing firm in my own story and in my own memories. I don’t believe my account is the only correct one, but to me it is the truest, because it’s mine.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

My book would simply not exist without Roxane Gay’s work. Hunger made me realize I could write a memoir about my life story with fatness, and that the impact of my fatness on my life wasn’t just an afterthought or subtext, but the connective tissue, the entire throughline.

Elissa Bassist, who graciously blurbed my book, taught me that “tragicomic” memoir is a viable way to tell sad stories. The screenname I used when I met my husband on OkCupid in 2013 was bittersweetiepie. I’ve always been interested in the place that sourness and sweetness meet, and Elissa taught me the art of that.

Lidia Yuknavitch is a goddess, and I was fortunate to take a few classes with her over the years through her school in Portland, Corporeal Writing. Her work showed me that it is possible to be dangerous and angry and visceral and sharp, and you don’t have to make a single apology for it.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever give up. I could have given up when my first proposal didn’t sell, or when my second one was deemed too dark to sell by my incredible agent (she was right). I could have given up when I got rejected from small lit mags and from big ones, when I got rejected from residencies and fellowships, and when I wrote for months at a time, not knowing where I was headed or what all my effort was adding up to. I could have given up when other people I knew published their books and I cried myself to sleep from jealousy. I could have given up when I got hard criticism in a workshop from a person whose opinion I didn’t care about, and when I got tougher criticism from someone I worshipped.

If I had given up, I wouldn’t have this book. I wouldn’t ever know I was the kind of person who could write one. From only here can I see that all those hard things were just part of what had to happen for me to get here. I beg you, if you have a book inside of you, do not give up. There is no expiration date on this process except the one give yourself.

What do you love about writing?

I love it when I feel like I’m flying. It’s freedom when it flows. It feels like plugging into the wall of universal consciousness. When I’m writing, I feel less alone. I feel like I’m doing what I was born to do.

What frustrates you about writing?

Our world prioritizes ease and efficiency. I get frustrated about how I can’t just write down the perfect sentence in one sitting, without a single edit. Writing, at least for me, is neither of those things. Still, on my good days, the messy process of writing is glorious to me. It’s the literal opposite of capitalism. It exists for its own sake and for its own good. On those days, the work becomes more important than the outcome. On bad days, I wonder why it takes so much time and why it can’t be easier.

What about writing surprises you?

I can’t count how many times I’d let myself finish a sentence without knowing where it would land, only to discover I gut punched myself with some super-true line I’d never known I’d thought before or I made some strange turn I didn’t know I was making and then, made myself laugh out loud. Where were those words before I sat down to write them? In my body somewhere, I guess, but where?! I find that part thrilling, how the language can feel like it’s already in me, ready to be tapped, even when I don’t know where it’s going. I just have to trust it.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I am a morning writer and an afternoon editor. I have a writing desk, but it doesn’t suit me that much, even though I wish it did. The BookTok girlies make their writing spaces look so appealing, but I actually need to sit in six different places a day to keep my brain stimulated. I move around my house. I like to go to coffee shops. I rotate. I work at the kitchen table. Outside. To me, the lack of routine is the routine. Walking and moving my body help too. Remembering I’m not just a head on a pair of feet. Moving shakes the words loose.

The hardest days were the ones when I didn’t know if all the work I was putting in would ever add up. Only time and distance could make my story sing. There wasn’t anything I could do to speed it up. Also, putting myself as the center, as the hero of my own story, was really challenging. In my life, I’d always prioritized other people’s worthiness over my own.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Visual art is a life force. I see a lot of art in NYC and in the Hudson Valley. I’m lucky to live in such a vibrant space for art. I never studied it and have zero ability for it, but when I’ve gone to residencies with both writers and visual artists, I often find it’s the visual artists I tend to connect with more. I love the way they talk about their process and practice, with their materials and their dedicated studio time. It feels concrete to me in a way that the writing process can sometimes feel elusive. I feel like my mind is writing as I peruse galleries. I always leave so inspired. I feel the same way about live music, though I don’t see that much of it, and theater, which always gives me an electric shock to my creativity. Ultimately, I think I just just love watching people make things and care about making things and then put it all out there.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I do want to write more books. I want to live this experience as many more times as I can before I die. I loved the private, secret torture and the glory of the actual writing. This selling part, though? That fucking sucks. I can’t wait to get back to me and the page, along with my imagination and my words and my heart, where I can be all weird and broken and awkward alone, while attempting to build something that someone might find useful or beautiful.

I don’t want to let myself fall too deeply into the the capitalistic aspects of bookselling, but with my history and my story, that one is harder to navigate. I can’t wait to get back to the weirdness and the art and the page. I’ve begun the early scratches of a novel. It thrills me and scares me to take on a new form, but it’s still early. It may just be a folly. I also have the early notes for another memoir, and I’m writing some on that as well. I will likely work on both and see which project wins.