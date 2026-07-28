Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Kay Walten's avatar
Kay Walten
15m

A stranger on a plane tells you something you cannot believe, and 30 yrs later it is the book. 378 Punjabi-Mexican weddings in early 20th century California are the kind of buried history that only surfaces when someone chases an unbelievable seatmate for that long. I want this book.

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