Madhushree Ghosh. Photo by Gary S. Greer.

Madhushree Ghosh is the author of the award-winning culinary narrative memoir, Khabaar: An Immigrant Journey of Food, Memory and Family . She has written extensively on food, social justice, women in science, and immigration in The New York Times, Vogue India, Washington Post, Los Angeles Review of Books, Poets and Writers, LA Times and others. Her work has been Pushcart-nominated and published in the Best American Essays in Food Writing . Madhushree runs the popular global literary salon and supper club, KhabaarCo using food to discuss activism, immigration, social justice and community in San Diego, New York, New Delhi and Oaxaca.

Madhushree’s TEDx San Diego talk What Do We Talk About When We Talk About Food highlights San Diego’s East African refugee women farmers of City Heights.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 55, with my first poetry published at age 9. But that was more vanity than anything else. I have been dedicated to the craft and substance of writing for over three decades.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

SAFAR: Finding Home, History and Culture Through Punjabi Food in the American West (Bloomsbury, June 2026)

What number book is this for you?

This is my second culinary narrative nonfiction memoir.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

This is a food and travel cultural narrative memoir, in short, creative nonfiction. Why?

It’s because I use food to trace the (nearly)150-year journey of South Asian immigrants, in particular, Punjabi Sikh, Muslim and Jats, moving from India—before it was partitioned into India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in 1947 by Britain, the colonizing country—and how food tells us about South Asians in the American West who survived and then thrived despite anti-miscegenation and discriminatory citizenship U.S. laws, to create community, family, and food.

Since this is intertwined with my own immigrant journey to the U.S. this memoir addresses the question of belonging, of fitting in, and fitting out, while reminding us of the complicated history of this country that continues to not learn from history. I call this creative nonfiction as it blends memoir, culinary recipes, historical and cultural observations with a deep dive into American immigration laws and immigrant culture.

The book focuses on four Punjabi women, each a part of a different wave of South Asian immigrants to the American West, the food and recipes they brought with them that connect them to their pasts. Sharing stories of displacement, discrimination, community, and hope, Safar explores the universal question of immigrant journeys and the true meaning of home, of comfort food, and what constitutes a “true Punjabi” meal.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Safar: Finding Home, History, and Culture through Punjabi Food in the American West is the journey of South Asian refugees, immigrants and their children—in particular, Sikhs, Jats and Muslims—who moved to the southwestern states of America over centuries as farmers, truck drivers, restaurant owners and dhaba/diner stall cooks.

An expedition in search of the asli or real Punjabi food, Safar explores how their food traveled from British India pre-partition (1947) to now, covering the different waves of Punjabi immigration to the southwest through the years as a result of war, fear, deprivation or for a better future. Interwoven in Safar is my own immigrant journey as a graduate student to America in 1993, and my quest to find home through the food my Bengali refugee parents made, which then translated to a physical journey I embarked on to visit the different Punjabi communities in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

The book focuses on four Punjabi women, each a part of a different wave of South Asian immigrants to the American West, the food and recipes they brought with them that connect them to their pasts. Sharing stories of displacement, discrimination, community, and hope, Safar explores the universal question of immigrant journeys and the true meaning of home, of comfort food, and what constitutes a “true Punjabi” meal. Featuring essential Punjabi recipes, this is a poignant reflection on what it means to find home and identity through food and culture as an immigrant to the United States.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

Coming from a family of journalists, writing has always been part of my life. In 1993 when I boarded the Thai Airways flight to the U.S., I sat next to a Punjabi from Yuba City. I didn’t know where that city was and didn’t believe him when he said he was a farmer, and that his father had married a Mexican woman—I still don’t know if that was true. What I did find out after was that 378 Punjabi-Mexican weddings occurred in Imperial County and Yuba County early 20th century between Punjabi farmers and Mexican women who had arrived post-Mexican American war.

I’ve been a writer for decades, my essays and nonfiction has been in Best American Essays in Food Writing and Pushcart-nominated. My first book was also an exploration in food, memory and family—a collection of ten interlinked essays highlighting cooks, chefs and food stall owners who are South Asian in origin and immigrants now. I became a writer because of my parents story of leaving what’s now Bangladesh as children and refugees, of my graduate student life in New York as an immigrant and as a woman who left her abusive marriage to build her life back up. When one lives life, stories happen. The human connection has prompted me to continue to be a writer.

As a scientist, research has been a mainstay in my work. The little Yuba City story led me over three decades to explore how Punjabis arrived in the west, found Imperial and Central Valleys in CA to be ripe for farming, reminding them of their homeland, and through discriminatory laws, were forced to remain in the country to continue to work. They then settled won, marrying Mexican women, as they were prohibited from marrying white women (or own land).

That story led me to Safar—where I found many immigration waves of Punjabi community members coming to the west, building community, and transforming the American West from what it is stereotypically known as. This story of survival led me to explore my own journey as a daughter of refugees and an immigrant to the U.S. asking the question of how I belonged to a place that has done so much to prevent people like me to be here. That was the origin story of Safar.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part of Safar was the fact that this is a heavily researched cultural and historical book that represented the stories of Punjabi women. I had to make sure with crosschecks and references that the data used was accurate and also represent the lived experiences of these women accurately. There is always multiple facets to what we call the universal truth and not necessarily aligning with what history books say—I had to make sure I represented the sentiment of the people telling us their stories and align with data from previous work, that accurately described what happened.

The hardest aspect of publishing was more in terms of understanding how best to work with a publishing house that is different from a university press –i.e. a group that is massive with multiple departments and ensuring aligning across them.

I use food to trace the (nearly)150-year journey of South Asian immigrants, in particular, Punjabi Sikh, Muslim and Jats, moving from India—before it was partitioned into India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in 1947 by Britain, the colonizing country—and how food tells us about South Asians in the American West who survived and then thrived despite anti-miscegenation and discriminatory citizenship U.S. laws, to create community, family and food.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

Writing about real people is an honor—what stories they tell you is what you have to represent accurately, and I have tried my best to do that. In some cases, I changed names to protect the families and the person from undue attention that they expressly said they didn’t want, and in most cases, they were fine with their name in print. I have always run their sections with them and their families—just to make sure I did it and them justice. It’s not necessary to do so, as they sign the release/waiver form prior to me sharing, but I feel like I build relationships with people I write about. And it’s just a good way to live and write honestly. Which in turn means, share it with them and their family and ensure accuracy.

I have made changes as requested, but mostly if it is accurate and doesn’t pull the reader from the story, I leave it be. Regardless, I always make sure the subject knows regarding what changes I made or didn’t and why.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

There are so many writers who have been instrumental in getting Safar to where it is now. Karen Leonard’s Making Ethnic Choices is how I learned about Punjabi Mexicans and what happened to them. Vivek Bald’s Bengali Harlem is a historical journey of Bengalis (particularly Muslims) who married into the Black communities in Harlem –it is a beautiful story of my people and how they ‘made do’ and how enterprising they were as immigrants.

From a stylistic way of not compromising on how Indian writing and memory is, I have followed the lead of spectacular storytellers such as Anita Desai, Rohinton Mistry, Kiran Desai, and Arundhati Roy in how I weave in my own journey with what I observed with the Punjabi community. A question of observation without judgment and alignment with what the subjects in Safar lived through and aligning it with how I live now—these authors continue to guide me through my writing career.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I view the life of writing as a life I chose, and one that I’m thrilled to live.

The advice I’d give them is the advice I give myself—read, read, read, and then read some more. Read works of people you admire so you can write with their intensity and read works of people who you are perplexed by, so you know what you don’t want to be. Everything—what you observe, how you read, what makes you curious—everything is part of the story. Be curious, and then funnel that into your words. Write a sentence, then a paragraph, then a page. Be relentless in pursuing what your focus is. Be ruthless in how you edit your own work—nothing should be spared. So why worry about whether it will be published or not? You focus first on writing a good book, be proud of that. The rest will follow.

What do you love about writing?

The discipline, the research, the stories and emotions of people I am curious about, the overarching themes that tell me more about people I didn’t know, of stories that were unsaid, the lives that were lived but perhaps not celebrated. If I can write about the people who made you and I what we are, if I can represent them through words that were emotions in my heart and thoughts in head, if I can etch them accurately, and with joy, that’s the emotion of writing, the high, the adrenaline, the buoyancy I chase.

What frustrates you about writing?

Not much, given it’s been part of my life for so many decades. It’s hard. It’s a long road. Sometimes, life gets in the way of writing and that’s frustrating. Sometimes, the world becomes dark and that prevents me from writing. But mostly, it’s the interruptions of the writing life, by other things NOT writing that frustrates me.

What about writing surprises you?

The joy of writing a sentence that you didn’t realize you were capable of, and there you are, sitting at your keyboard, the words tumble out on the screen, and you want to scream and shout, “Look what I made!”

Then you realize no one’s around, and even if they were, they would think something isn’t right with you. That joy cannot be described to anyone. It’s beautiful when the work moves from being a lump of clay and the editing makes it into a fine work of art. That’s the surprise we all look for.

I call this creative nonfiction as it blends memoir, culinary recipes, historical and cultural observations with a deep dive into American immigration laws and immigrant culture.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I write whenever I have time. A routine is that I make sure I write every day—whether it’s notes on my app, or a voice memo, or sitting down to craft a page—it’s therapy, it’s grounding, it’s meditation for me. But in case for whatever reason, I am unable to, I don’t beat myself up over it—it’s writing, and writing should bring me joy. When it doesn’t, I take a break. Other than that, if you just write 250 words a day, so, a page a day—in a year, you’ll have a 365-page manuscript. That’s just you and your routine. It’s what I tell my students. It’s what I tell me.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I run a global literary salon and supper club, KhabaarCo that asks the question of changemakers: What makes us build a community and how do we do this? I engage farmers and food people to help me cook produce from the community, and feature authors, chefs, nonprofit orgs, activists and culinary luminaries to talk about food, nourishment and how to build communities we want to be part of. This is writing adjacent and builds writing communities while building our own local communities to talk about things that matter. In turn, it helps me engage with people to understand where we can highlight people, places, culinary culture and history and build better.

I work in biotech, in oncology diagnostics, which is very different from my food writing. But the application of logic, data, analytics, leadership and partnerships enables me to learn more about people, how to reach others, and how to get others excited about something you are excited about.

I think we can have multiple channels of passion, and one doesn’t take the value away from the other. Running my salon, writing and working in biotech, all make the other channels flourish within me.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have a couple of books I am working on, both are very different from my previous books. The one that I can talk aout, The Dog Who Adopted Me, about is biotech—adjacent—about my Dalmatian who died three years ago, a look at veterinary healthcare and my own healthcare journey—a take on grief, recovery, healthcare, and medical indifference.