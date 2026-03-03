Alicia Jo Rabins. Photo by Dao Strom

Alicia Jo Rabins is a writer, musician, performer, and feminist Torah teacher. The New York Times calls her voice “gorgeous”; the San Francisco Chronicle calls her writing “a poetry page-turner, both sexy and humble.” Her spiritual memoir, When We’re Born We Forget Everything , was published by Schocken Books in March 2026; she is the author of four additional books, including the poetry collections Divinity School (winner of the APR/Honickman First Book Prize) and Fruit Geode (finalist for the National Poetry Series). As a songwriter, violinist and composer, Rabins tours internationally with Girls in Trouble , her indie-folk song cycle about women in Torah. She lives in Portland, Oregon with her family and too many houseplants. Visit her at www.aliciajo.com .

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 49. I’ve been writing since first grade. I weirdly still remember my first poem, a little ditty about a traffic light: “Green on the bottom, red on top / yellow in the middle / and red means stop.”

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

When We’re Born We Forget Everything, a spiritual and musical memoir, published by Schocken on March 3, 2026.

Most of the book is traditional memoir, but there are interstitial retellings of Biblical women’s stories through a feminist lens—lifting up their badass creativity and risk-taking and using their stories as a sort of laboratory for considering the difficulties & triumphs of our own lives, however small—our own heartbreak, resilience and creativity.

What number book is this for you?

This is my fifth book and my first memoir!

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s a memoir; more specifically I’d call it a hybrid memoir because it interweaves retellings of stories of women in the Torah.

To be more specific, most of the book is traditional memoir, but there are interstitial retellings of Biblical women’s stories through a feminist lens—lifting up their badass creativity and risk-taking and using their stories as a sort of laboratory for considering the difficulties & triumphs of our own lives, however small—our own heartbreak, resilience and creativity.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“As a self-described ’90s suburban high school weirdo growing up in a secular Jewish family, Alicia Jo Rabins spent her time practicing violin and smoking cigarettes behind the mall while secretly dreaming of setting out on a spiritual quest no one around her seemed to understand. In college, a chance meeting led her on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem to study rabbinical texts (and play bluegrass fiddle on the street for cash). But two years of immersing herself in traditional observance was only the start of a journey full of twists and turns.

When We’re Born We Forget Everything follows Alicia’s relentless, often embarrassing, sometimes enlightening search for the sacred in everyday life as she tours with a klezmer-punk band, falls in and out of love, scrapes through the initiations of motherhood, and witnesses the beauty—and danger—of mysticism. Rabins braids this personal narrative with the hidden stories of biblical women, uncovering a path of queer identity, feminist awakening, and spiritual self-invention. This lyrical, searching memoir is a meditation on longing, lineage, and what it takes to find meaning in a fractured world.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I fell in love with poetry at a very young age. By the beginning of high school, I’d somehow decided that “poet” was a reasonable career choice, figuring I’d support myself by teaching. At college in late-90’s NYC, I majored in creative writing and went to countless poetry readings; also in college I broke away from traditional violin, explored my queerness more openly, and encountered traditional Jewish rituals and text study for the first time.

The spiritual journey sparked by this encounter is the subject of the book. Considering life through a spiritual lens led me to question the way that poetry and writing success was intertwined with ego in the mentors I’d seen around me. At 21 I decided to stop writing poetry, promising myself that I’d only return if it came up naturally, without my pushing at all.

It took a few years—during which I threw myself into intense religious practice and study—but poetry did bubble up again, around the time I found myself returning to a musical life in NYC. Having re-established my relationship with poetry from a more grounded place, I decided to apply for the low residency MFA at Warren Wilson, which was great because I could continue working as a musician and Torah teacher.

A few years after graduating, after becoming a mom and moving from NYC to Portland Oregon, I finally began to send out my first poetry collection, which was rejected from a whole bunch of places before being selected by C.D. Wright for the American Poetry Review/Honickman First Book Prize. I’ve kept writing since then, while supporting myself as a progressive teacher of Torah and a musician, touring with my song cycle, Girls in Trouble.

Which brings me, in a very roundabout way, to this book. I had never considered writing anything except poetry, but an agent came up to me at a writing conference in 2009 after hearing me read poetry and said, “You know, you have a voice, you could probably sell a nonfiction book.” She wasn’t offering to represent me—she only sold fiction—but it blew my mind; poets don’t really “sell” books and generally don’t have agents, so this was a radically new idea for me.

Then I remembered how I’d loved to write prose as a very young girl, and how I’d enjoyed pushing the bounds on my college essays towards what I would now call “creative nonfiction.”

I decided that writing a creative nonfiction book about Biblical women from a feminist Jewish perspective could be a meaningful way to combine my love of writing and teaching. I mentioned this to another agent I met, who said it sounded interesting, but that I’d probably need to “sweeten the deal” with some personal stories to avoid it becoming too academic.

So I sat down to write a couple memoir passages about my spiritual coming of age, and they just kept flowing out of me. I had no desire to write a memoir, but at a certain point I had to acknowledge the reality that the manuscript was showing me what it wanted to be. The project had flipped from a nonfiction book about Biblical women with some personal narrative embedded, to a memoir with Biblical women’s stories interspersed throughout.

It took me seven years to write and edit the manuscript, one-and-a-half years to find my amazing agent (after many rejected queries), and then we were lucky to find a home for it at my dream press, ten years after I began it and seventeen years after that agent planted the idea by saying “You should try nonfiction.” Phew!

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Coming from poetry, my training is in the lyric moment; I’ve spent years applying a jewel-like focus to individual words and lines. But longform prose requires storytelling skills: arc, engine, suspense, conflict, stakes, etc. I had begun to learn about these through working on a few playwriting and screenwriting projects over the past ten years, thankfully, but I really had to take it to a new level when revising the memoir. I had to figure out what was crucial to the story and what to cut; how to keep the story moving; etc. I listened to a million writing podcasts, read craft books, and consumed endless memoirs. I once rewrote the whole thing in present tense, but it didn’t work, so I had to change it all back to past tense, which took three full days at a writing retreat. That was the most painful editing moment, and vestigial verb tense errors remained until the very last copy-edit stage.

And then of course, the query process was pretty brutal; it took a couple years and about 40 rejections before I found my agent, and I definitely felt like I was hanging on by a thread sometimes in terms of my faith in the possibility of getting this book published.

I sat down to write a couple memoir passages about my spiritual coming of age, and they just kept flowing out of me. I had no desire to write a memoir, but at a certain point I had to acknowledge the reality that the manuscript was showing me what it wanted to be.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed names and identifying details for everyone except for a) my family, and b) a few public musician figures who positively transformed my life, whether by being my teachers or my bandmates. I ran passages by everyone I’m still in touch with, making it clear that I wasn’t really asking for edits or permission per se but I did want to have their blessing if possible and would be glad to hear if anything made them uncomfortable.

A couple changes were requested which I gladly made, but I’m so grateful that in general folks were quite easy with giving me their blessing. I did try to write about others from a place of love, and in a way that always focused on my own foibles and complicity as much as—if not more than—anyone else’s, so that definitely helped later in the process.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I have been profoundly influenced by a number of spiritual memoirists; I couldn’t have written this book without reading them, and I’m so grateful to these writers for their courage and vulnerability and craft. Karen Armstrong’s Through the Narrow Gate and the Spiral Staircase; Dani Shapiro’s amazing series of memoirs; Rabbi Tirzah Firestone’s The Receiving: Reclaiming Women’s Wisdom; Sue Monk Kidd’s The Dance of the Dissident Daughter”; in a more ancient vein, Saint Augustine, and the Schocken Book of Mystical Jewish Testimonies (and the sources translated there); and James Joyce’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, though not technically a memoir.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The value of stubbornness and resilience can’t be overstated. It’s a ridiculous thing, to hold on to that stubbornness while pursuing such a vulnerable endeavor—to pour your heart onto the page, put so much labor and risk and sweat and tears into something only to offer it to the world and have it be rejected over and over and over. I think in many ways it’s simply an endurance process; do you have the endurance to keep going through pain, to revise over and over, to query over and over, to return to revising if needed, to take breaks so the process can be sustainable, and let it take as long as it needs to take? Can you refuse to give up even when the world seems not to want what you’re offering? And then within that stubbornness and resilience, I think it’s important to hold the precise outcome loosely, to allow some flexibility around what exactly the dream looks like. If your dream is to publish a memoir, it can happen—it just might not look exactly like you envision at first. It might be a small press instead of a large one, or self-published instead of traditionally published, but in the end those are just details.

Finally, I have found that envisioning the reality I’m dreaming of really works—call it “manifesting,” I guess. I like to write in my waterproof journal in the bathtub, but sometimes I just whisper it out loud before I go to sleep. Really describing it with as many details as you can - it sounds so woo-woo, but I have to say that I’ve done this with some fairly audacious goals and they have come to pass! I think it’s about breaking down that barrier between what’s possible and what’s actual.

What do you love about writing?

I love the way writing shows me what I think, a la Joan Didion, and even more I love the way that it feels like a relief to get the roiling mess of my insides out onto the page. It’s a very cleansing feeling for me. I can always breathe better after I’ve written.

I also love the way that when we’re building little worlds, we can control what happens in them. It’s a relief from the uncontrollable nature of life.

And I love the “click” that happens when I find the right words for something. It feels like all is right in those moments, like I am finally vibrating at the same frequency as the world.

I love how writing unfolds us from the inside out. I love how as I get older, my writing voice changes, and I’m sometimes surprised at my own confidence. I love how I can be more assertive on the page than I feel comfortable being in life (working on it!) I love that it’s a safe place to take wild risks and try out all sorts of things I might never do in real life.

What frustrates you about writing?

I am not much of a planner or outliner, so it’s frustrating that I constantly have to throw out what I’ve written because it took me two pages to get to what I actually wanted to write. I’m usually a pretty efficient person, but this makes me a very inefficient writer—so far, it’s the only way I can work. I have to uncover a lot of garbage before I get to the good stuff.

I also hate how part of our job as writers is to promote ourselves. I understand why, and I do it dutifully, and some aspects of it I even enjoy—but sometimes I long for the pure writing existence I had in high school. No readings to convince people to go to, no sales to worry about, just the pure pleasure of writing and editing.

What about writing surprises you?

I honestly can’t believe I’m writing nonfiction after so many years thinking of myself as a poet. And I love it. And now I have an idea for a novel which is even more shocking (the fact that I have a novel idea, not the idea itself.) I think the writing practice surprises us because we surprise ourselves as we grow.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I don’t write at specific times, but I do have a few practices that help me organize my writing time and brain:

1) I believe in strongly isolating generative writing and editing, so I am often working on multiple projects—freewriting for early drafts of a future project, while revising something I wrote a long time ago for the current project.

2) I participate in the Grind, a monthly informal writing swap group without any feedback, so most days I generate something new, which keeps the pressure off.

3) I love to write and edit at coffeeshops and rarely write at home.

4) Once I get to the revision stage I usually print out a project and put it in a 3 ring binder, then start edits on the page.

5) I love doing swaps with writer friends; I find that reading their early drafts tends to give me energy and excitement for working on my own, and giving them notes helps me to see my own manuscript more critically; and of course receiving notes from writer friends is pure gold in order to get me past my own limitations and enable me to see a manuscript more clearly!

Coming from poetry, my training is in the lyric moment; I’ve spent years applying a jewel-like focus to individual words and lines. But longform prose requires storytelling skills: arc, engine, suspense, conflict, stakes, etc. I had begun to learn about these through working on a few playwriting and screenwriting projects over the past ten years, thankfully, but I really had to take it to a new level when revising the memoir. I had to figure out what was crucial to the story and what to cut; how to keep the story moving; etc.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I’m a professional musician and this deeply influences my writing for sure! I love going back and forth between music and writing. Music feels more collaborative, social, and linked to time and the body; writing is more solitary, less linked to the body in time, and allows for wilder exploration. My life wouldn’t feel complete without either of them, and when I’m in danger of getting burned out on one or the other, I can switch; it’s such a gift to be able to go back and forth. I also do a little bit of indie screenwriting and playwriting, which I love because it’s so compressed and intensified.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m revising my third collection of poetry, which has been simmering for a while. It’s not quite close to done, but it’s getting there!

To my own surprise, I have been turning a novel idea over in my head for a couple years and have a bunch of free-write passages; I’m hoping that by the end of this year I might get close to a full first draft. And I’m heading into the studio next week to record Girls in Trouble’s fourth album!