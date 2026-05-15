Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Marcia Abboud's avatar
Marcia Abboud
6h

Extraordinary story. I'll have to buy this book!

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Lisa Cottrell's avatar
Lisa Cottrell
7h

A compelling argument to buy this book--I'm intrigued!

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