T. Alex Blum. Photo by Suzanne Strong.

T. Alex Blum has over 40 years of creative process and production experience in marketing, advertising, and commercial and feature film production (Behind Enemy Lines, Fox 2001; Flight of the Phoenix, Fox 2004). He has been the recipient of multiple advertising industry awards for creativity and innovation as a manager of creative talent and production company owner, For the last 15+ years, he has been consulting with major brands on enterprise-level initiatives, solving creative and organizational problems for Fortune 500 companies.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 71 years old. I have been writing for pretty much my whole life, in different forms.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

An Accident of Birth: A Story of Adoption and Identity was published May 6th.

What number book is this for you?

This is my first book.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

My book is a memoir, set in motion by my connection, late in life, to my three younger full brothers, whose existence I was unaware of because my birth mother gave me up for adoption in the 50’s when she became pregnant and she was young and unmarried.

As an adoptee, particularly one born in the 50’s, when any form of connection between adoptees and their birth parents or families was essentially firewalled, I lived most of my life with a mystery instead of an origin story, so finding my brothers and reconstructing my origin story was the catalyst that opened the door for me to write my first book.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“When a stranger who turns out to be his niece receives an extra 23andMe test by mistake, it changes Alex Blum’s life forever. In his sixties, Alex Blum made a life-altering discovery: he was the eldest of four biological brothers he never knew existed. Born in 1955, Blum had always known he was adopted, yet the secrecy of the era kept every detail of his origins sealed. Without a court order, he spent decades without a single clue about where he came from—or why he had been given up. Though he grew up surrounded by privilege, he was plagued by a deep sense of disconnection. He often felt out of place and emotionally unmoored, longing for a sense of belonging that never arrived.More than a memoir of adoption and reunion, An Accident of Birth explores the universal emotional landscape shared by adoptees everywhere. With candid, affecting prose, Blum examines the pressures of ‘adoptee gratitude,’ the quiet ache of alienation, and the lifelong search for identity, connection, and home.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

As an adoptee, particularly one born in the 50’s, when any form of connection between adoptees and their birth parents or families was essentially firewalled, I lived most of my life with a mystery instead of an origin story, so finding my brothers and reconstructing my origin story was the catalyst that opened the door for me to write my first book. That process allowed me to re-examine my life from a fresh perspective and reconsider many of my memories, my experiences, and even some of my decisions.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I enjoyed writing the book, but the hardest aspect of it was choosing what to include, what aspects of my life and my memories would contribute most to the overall effectiveness of the story, avoiding a purely chronological path, trying to make it read more like a novel than an autobiography.

Lots of memoirs get published, but my guess is that most publishers default to celebrity stories with the idea that will drive book sales. Luckily, I was able to partner with a small press whose connection to the story and enthusiasm for the book made it all possible.

Connecting with my brothers and finding my origin story opened a door for me which allowed me to finally write that first book I always planned on writing. I am thankful that I found the door, but if I am honest, I wish I had found it sooner.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I tried to write as transparently and honestly as I could, without unnecessarily naming people but without avoiding it when it mattered. I only changed two names in the book due to the nature of my experience with those two people. I gave the book to a limited universe of people who appeared in the narrative and made some factual changes in the interests of accuracy.

There were many stories I didn’t tell because they felt intensely personal and more about other people than about me, so they didn’t feel essential to the book.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I liked Jeff Tweedy’s memoir Let’s Go So We Can Get Back; it has a nice conversational tone, and it feels dispassionate, but honest.

I liked My Struggle, by Karl Ove Knausgaard; I think his ability to extract significance from intensely small quotidian details mimics life in a fascinating way.

I think James Joyce’s Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, although it is generally taught as a work of fiction, is one of the best memoirs I have ever read, as, in fact, is Ulysses.

I think Roberto Bolano’s books are mostly memoirs as well, presented in a novelistic fashion, to great effect.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Own your story, reveal yourself, try to tell the truth. If you find yourself avoiding something you are uncomfortable revealing, go there. The obstacle is the path.

What do you love about writing?

It gives me a way to put all the voices in my head, all the things I think about, the experiences I’ve had, the lessons I have learned in a place where they can be of use to someone else.

What frustrates you about writing?

Connecting with my brothers and finding my origin story opened a door for me which allowed me to finally write that first book I always planned on writing. I am thankful that I found the door, but if I am honest, I wish I had found it sooner.

What about writing surprises you?

How something can be easy and hard at the same time, frustrating and liberating, invigorating and exhausting….you get the drift.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Not really, but it does help to be at either a place or a time where I can avoid interruptions and distractions. I find it hard to write productively for more than four or five hours at a time; sometimes morning is better, sometimes later in the day.

I enjoyed writing the book, but the hardest aspect of it was choosing what to include, what aspects of my life and my memories would contribute most to the overall effectiveness of the story, avoiding a purely chronological path, trying to make it read more like a novel than an autobiography.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I think living life every day is part of the writing process, the thoughts I have, the interactions, the experiences; sometimes I wake up in the morning with ideas or solutions, I tend to think productively in the shower. Sometimes, not as often as I would like, I make notes of things I don’t want to forget.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have started my second book, which is not a memoir, but it is about memory, still.