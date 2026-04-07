Kate Crane. Photo by Carolyn Fong.

Kate Crane is a writer and editor. Early in her career she worked with Wall Street Journal publications and put out a scrappy NYC alt weekly with two good friends and a skeleton crew. In those years, she covered music regularly for Time Out New York and Brooklyn Rail . She has copy-chiefed for many national magazines; she still misses laboring over page proofs. What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane? A Memoir and a Murder Investigation is her first book. A Baltimore native and longtime New Yorker, Crane currently lives in California.

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 51, and I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane? A Memoir and a Murder Investigation is out today, April 7, 2026, on Hanover Square Press, an imprint of HarperCollins.

What number book is this for you?

WEHTEC is my debut.

One night in 1987, my dad called to say he was on his way home from his trucking business in Baltimore. He never showed up. It was such a 180 from his routine that I knew instantly: He had to be dead. I never saw my father again. Twenty years later, now a journalist in New York City, I decided to seek out answers. I worked with Baltimore’s Cold Case Unit and everyone I could find who might be able to shed some light on my dad’s disappearance, and my dad himself.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

The book is an investigative memoir, a hybrid of memoir and journalism.

I nearly walked away from this project a hundred times because I can’t stomach the ways in which true crime media—books, TV, streaming series, and especially all those awful podcasts—tends to exploit, sensationalize, dehumanize. I did not want to feed my family tragedy to the true crime vultures.

I eventually landed on a path forward: Memoir would be my book’s foundation. I would attempt to portray the ways in which a crime rippled through my life across decades. I aimed to prioritize sensitivity and vulnerability. My journalism skills were my north star in exploring Dad’s murder with integrity.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

One night in 1987, my dad called to say he was on his way home from his trucking business in Baltimore. He never showed up. It was such a 180 from his routine that I knew instantly: He had to be dead. I never saw my father again. Twenty years later, now a journalist in New York City, I decided to seek out answers. I worked with Baltimore’s Cold Case Unit and everyone I could find who might be able to shed some light on my dad’s disappearance, and my dad himself. What Ever Happened to Eddy Crane? is part memoir, part true crime, part psychological suspense.

What’s the back story of this book, including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

When I was very young, under 10, I wrote fairytales in a set of notebooks die cut into shapes like hot air balloons. The paper inside was pink and ruled. As a tween, I tapped out a heterosexual love story on a sky-blue typewriter in my grandparents’ basement.

In high school, I wrote an essay about the poetry of Anne Sexton. My AP English teacher, Paul Barker, held it up to the class and said, “Katy Crane is a writer.” I didn’t know until he said it, despite the fairytales and the typewritten teen romance. I believed him and proceeded accordingly.

In the late 90s, I lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, down the street from Pete Hausler, an editor at the literary journal Post Road. He published an essay I wrote about swimming. There’s a scene in WEHTEC that takes place outside St. Mark’s Bookshop—that was also the bookstore where I first picked up Post Road, held it in my hands, and saw my work in its pages. I wrote for World War 3 Illustrated, Clamor, and the Indypendent around this time. When I fell into a job at New York Press, an alt weekly, in 2002, I learned how to write a lot, and quickly.

The book itself began to take shape in 2007. I realized, with alarm, that the 20-year anniversary of my dad’s disappearance was coming up. I’d been in denial about the passing of time. The fog lifted and I was, to put it mildly, agitated. At the time I was deputy managing editor at SmartMoney, the personal finance magazine of The Wall Street Journal. I edited satirist Joe Queenan’s monthly column. I told Joe about my dad one day on the phone or at lunch and he said, “This is a book.” He helped me a great deal in the early years of what was ultimately an 11-year road to selling the book on proposal.

The first submission with my first literary agent failed, and then I was adrift for quite some time. I sold an early excerpt to The New York Times and they killed it—twice. In early 2015 I moved to Silicon Valley to work for an ill-fated media startup. That fall, I rewrote that essay and we ran it on our website. I didn’t want to do a book anymore. This was year eight. I’d unofficially ended my investigation in 2012, and I was exhausted, and working seven-day weeks in a profoundly toxic environment. I told myself I’d be open to a book only if I met a literary agent who made me feel excited.

I’m at a loss to convey how stressful and exhausting this whole thing was—no way could someone make me feel excited. Except then I heard from William LoTurco. We redid the proposal over the next few years and sold it to John Glynn at Hanover Square Press in 2018. It took me another seven years to write and rewrite the book.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

People kept dying. In 2016, I lost my only local friend in a car crash. I was already depleted from sulphuric abuse at that startup (whose founder was later convicted of multiple felonies) and the cross-country move the year previous. It was a pitch-black era; I narrowly avoided homelessness, and worse. To continue work on the book from 2016 to 2018 took reserves of grit I still scarcely believe existed. I have neon memories of that time: dictating pieces of the book proposal from my bed before work after crying all night, coaxing myself to complete one paragraph at a time, over and over.

Between 2019 and 2023, I lost two of my closest friends of three decades, and also my godmother. Gordon Porterfield, Marie Collins, and Yvonne Hughes are all named in the dedication of WEHTEC.

Beyond the deaths: I was always working full-time jobs, often with long hours, to stay afloat while chiseling away at this project. There was also a massive psychological hurdle. This book mostly seemed like a ridiculous dream I would never, could never, bring to life. I had to muzzle or do fisticuffs with that albatross until almost the very end, when even I could not deny that WEHTEC was real and happening.

I nearly walked away from this project a hundred times because I can’t stomach the ways in which true crime media—books, TV, streaming series, and especially all those awful podcasts—tends to exploit, sensationalize, dehumanize. I did not want to feed my family tragedy to the true crime vultures. I eventually landed on a path forward: Memoir would be my book’s foundation. I would attempt to portray the ways in which a crime rippled through my life across decades. I aimed to prioritize sensitivity and vulnerability.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I omitted the names of some family members altogether. I changed some names and identifying details: exgirlfriends, sources who feared for their safety, criminals involved in my father’s murder who might still pose a threat. I did not change the name of anyone in the Baltimore Police Department. My old neighbor from Jersey City suggested we rename him Finn, in tribute to his chocolate lab, beloved to us both.

I showed passages of the book or the entire manuscript to people with whom I had an active relationship that I wished to maintain. In summer 2024, I took a workshop with Melissa Febos and developed that modus operandi based on her lectures. (It might be verbatim what she shared about her own process, or I may have altered it slightly.)

A handful of people had minor tweaks, which I made. Mostly, though, there were no changes. My old housemate Harold declined to read the passages that feature him, but he did contest my version of events in one scene. I discuss the discrepancy in the author’s note.

There’s a scorching quote from a friend of my father’s toward the end of the book that I was sure he’d want me to cut. He said STET.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Jesmyn Ward, Angela Carter and Donna Tartt are among the writers I love the most for their impeccably honed voices. They are a thousand percent who they are, unlike any other writer on Earth. They’ve inspired me to relentlessly refine my skills.

The Goldfinch by Tartt influenced WEHTEC. When I first read it, I recognized my own grief and alienation over my own lost parent permeating its 771 pages. The Goldfinch became a sort of lighthouse: In connecting with the tides of emotion it evoked, I made my way, scene by scene, toward how I wanted my pages to feel.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The question is about aspiring writers “looking to publish a book like mine,” so I take that as a long, arduous, potentially dangerous journey. Don’t be cocky. You could get hurt doing a project like this, so establish guardrails and rewards. And prepare in every way for a marathon. You can’t work all the time, especially if you have a full-time job. I mostly did. It took a serious toll.

I made a pact with myself in 2007 that I must either maintain the baseline of sanity I was starting out with (it was a Cascadia fault line but it was my Cascadia fault line) or get stronger and healthier. This project had the potential to kill me. So I promised myself that if I experienced a dramatic deterioration in mental health, I would walk away.

Get clear, no matter how long it takes, on what you can take. What are the deal breakers, the things that would make you cut your losses to save your own life if your project turned into quicksand? Identify what you want to walk away with on pub day, besides the book you hold in your hands. I set goals such as better writing skills, fortitude, a brighter love for myself.

What do you love about writing?

I love the moment when I shift from thinking that a) whatever I’m working on will never work, and I’ve bitten off more than I can chew this time to b) oh it’s all falling together and I kind of love it, and real quick let me read it through.

That moment usually leads to days of immersion. And recidivism into my natural vampire state. In those times of connection to my work, I’ll keep at it until 4 or 5 in the morning, or later. I feel alive and valuable, and like I’m earning my keep as a human being.

Another thing I love about this kind of time is that usually it represents a payoff from an instinct I’ve had for weeks or months—about a chapter, or an essay I’m writing. I love seeing big pieces come together from a line here and there, interviews I’ve conducted, outlines made and revised. It makes me delight in my brain.

What frustrates you about writing?

I’ve written a book that Harper Collins has published that has so far been well received and I still worry that I can’t do it. Well, I already did it. Yes, but that’s the past. What if now I can’t? Well, of course I can. But what if I can’t??

What about writing surprises you?

Deeply immersing in a project consistently leads to work happening while I’m sleeping. As in: I wake up with entire paragraphs ready to go, which I race to jot into a notebook. Then time will pass, and I think, I must have exaggerated. There’s no way so much work could unfold while I’m unconscious. And then it happens again. Also, it doesn’t make sense that when I am sitting at a keyboard or walking around dictating into a device, story flies out of me. Where did it come from? I’ll worry that I have nothing to say, for the ten-billionth time in my life. Then I set myself up to work, and the words are there, as if they were waiting for the airplane cabin door to unlock.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

It depends on the phase of a project and where I am geographically. I wrote much of the book at a library, and, for years, Sundays were book-writing days. I live in a small apartment, and I have no control over who my neighbors are. Sometimes they’re quiet. Sometimes they’re not. When I can, I travel to an off-the-grid location, and, with the silence and privacy, I’ll write every night.

Outside of crunch times, I’ve been trying out co-writing sessions with accountability partners. No vampire hours—more like 11am. So far, this experiment is effective. It helps me to have a friend or two on a video call who’s also doing their work.

The book itself began to take shape in 2007. I realized, with alarm, that the 20-year anniversary of my dad’s disappearance was coming up. I’d been in denial about the passing of time. The fog lifted and I was, to put it mildly, agitated. At the time I was deputy managing editor at SmartMoney , the personal finance magazine of The Wall Street Journal . I edited satirist Joe Queenan’s monthly column. I told Joe about my dad one day on the phone or at lunch and he said, “This is a book.”

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I’m a photographer… I taught myself manual photography in the 90s. I still shoot film, and I use my old iPhone as a photo journal. I write haikus almost daily, and essentially hold an ongoing conversation in haiku with a couple friends on the internet. That practice is kind of like tossing a ball into a bank of fog and smiling in complete surprise every time another haiku-ball soars back in my direction.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

My next book is a novel—I’m in the early stages.