Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jennifer M Koskinen's avatar
Jennifer M Koskinen
3h

I absolutely devoured Rachel's book in two days on a long-distance Amtrak ride and WOW. It's a page-turning, riveting, immersive journey that I have not stopped thinking about since. So grateful for another perspective here on her unique writing journey -- thank you for sharing!

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Jennifer Anne Gordon's avatar
Jennifer Anne Gordon
6h

I love hearing about fellow writers, the inspiration, how they work, why they do what they do.

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