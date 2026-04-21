Here’s the 197th installment, featuring Rachel Weaver, author most recently of Dizzy: A Memoir . - Sari Botton

Rachel Weaver

Rachel Weaver ’s novel Point of Direction was named a Top Ten Book To Pick Up Now by Oprah Magazine. She teaches at Wilkes University and Lighthouse Writers Workshop. Rachel’s migraine memoir, Dizzy , an “arresting new memoir” according to Maureen Corrigan on NPR’s Fresh Air , is newly out with West Virginia University Press. Her novel The Last Run , is forthcoming in June 2026 with Lake Union Publishing. Prior to earning her MFA in Writing and Poetics at Naropa University, Rachel worked for the Forest Service in Alaska studying bears, raptors and songbirds. She holds a CPA in Narrative Medicine from Columbia University. For more information visit RachelWeaver.net

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 51. I’ve been writing for a little over 20 years.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Dizzy: A Memoir, published Feb 10, 2026

What number book is this for you?

Second book, first memoir.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s a braided memoir that follows my time working in the backcountry of Alaska for the Forest Service and my time navigating the medical system as a chronically ill patient with a mysterious illness.

Dizzy started off as an essay published by The Sun Magazine. It was the first time I’d written about my illness and I was blown away by how many people contacted me wanting to talk about how similar their journey was.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“In her early 30s, Rachel Weaver woke up dizzy and unable to function—a condition that persisted daily for eighteen years. Rachel stumped over forty medical practitioners, faced hostility and indifference, was accused of making it all up, went broke, wondered if she really was making it all up, and was subjected to endless drugs and invasive procedures in her search to learn the truth about her body. A medical mystery and a cautionary tale about our broken-down system, DIZZY is a story about perseverance in pursuit of answers, of learning to live with life’s uncertainty, and the struggle to find joy in an imperfect but beautiful world.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

In my 20s I was living in a small Alaskan town. I had three or four months off of work in the winter when the weather closed in and our field sites became inaccessible. Most everything in town closed up for the winter except for the bar and the library and it got dark around 2 or 3pm. After a winter of spending WAY too much time in the bar, I decided I needed a hobby. I’d always been a huge reader so I thought, I’ll write a book, how hard can it be? I said to my friend Diane one afternoon at the bar, “I don’t know what’s wrong with all these people that it takes them ten years to write a book, I’m going to be done in three months.” I was pretty convinced I’d written the worlds most fantastic novel that winter.

We went back to work in the spring and worked long hours during the field season, so I didn’t look at it again until the next winter when I discovered I’d actually written the world’s worst novel. But I was hooked by the puzzle of it. How did people write the novels that had affected me so deeply in my life? What were they doing on the page that made that happen? I started interlibrary loaning books from Anchorage that would take forever to get to where I lived and taught myself to read as a writer to try to decipher the magic.

DIZZY started off as an essay published by The Sun Magazine. It was the first time I’d written about my illness and I was blown away by how many people contacted me wanting to talk about how similar their journey was. It made me start to think that if I wrote the book I might reach someone struggling in the way I did with chronic illness and the book might make them feel less alone. That seemed worth it to me. The process of going back into all those hard years was fraught, though. I didn’t really know if I had it in me to finish the book until I did.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part was forcing myself to relive it. It was brutal when it was happening and it was brutal to go back through it to get it on the page.

Publishing took a while. My agent, Andrea Somberg, never gave up. She’s fantastic. The book made it to several editorial meetings before West Virginia Press picked it up. The feedback was often that they wanted it to be more reported, they wanted facts and figures added in. But I knew from the beginning that I wanted to write a memoir using all the techniques of fiction (except for the making it up part). I wanted to pull the reader deeply into the experience such that they felt what it means to be lost in the medical system, lost in your own malfunctioning body, adrift for so many years in the middle of what’s supposed to be your life.

“In her early 30s, Rachel Weaver woke up dizzy and unable to function—a condition that persisted daily for eighteen years. Rachel stumped over forty medical practitioners, faced hostility and indifference, was accused of making it all up, went broke, wondered if she really was making it all up, and was subjected to endless drugs and invasive procedures in her search to learn the truth about her body.”

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I used real names for the most part. I asked every single person to read every section they appeared in. My brain wasn’t working great for the 18 years I was writing about, so it was important to me to check what I remembered against what the other person who was there remembered. It was helpful.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I read a ton of illness narratives as I worked on this book. So many influenced me! If I had to pick a few I’d say Tom Andrew’s book Codeine Diary, all of Arthur Frank’s books but especially The Wounded Storyteller, and How To Be Sick by Toni Bernhard.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I’m not sure. I’m only on day three of the book being out in the world. I feel a bit exposed, and hopeful that it will reach someone who needs it. Chronic illness is such a lonely road. I suffered as much from that as I did from the physical symptoms. I think my advice would be if you write with clear intention of using your story to shine a light on the wider, collective experience, you’ll be able to weather the rest of the process.

What do you love about writing?

I love that it makes me pay attention to the world so closely, I love that it forces me to think through what’s true and what’s not, I love that it gives me somewhere else to go in my mind. I love that it demands I find a quiet contemplative place inside myself to write from.

What frustrates you about writing?

That I don’t have more time for it. I have three jobs, two kids, two dogs, and one husband. Busy around here.

What about writing surprises you?

Other books I read. I’m always devouring books. I’ve always relied on storytelling to help me make sense of people and the world.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Nope. I write around everything else. When my boys were little I used to go to Laramie, Wyoming for a weekend. It’s three hours from my house so far enough away that I’m not going to drive home unless something big is wrong. Also, there’s not much to do in Laramie except go to the Subway, so no distractions. And hotels are cheap because who goes to Laramie for a weekend. I would pack all my food and hide out for a couple days and write.

I got more done this way than I ever could writing in small thirty minute sessions within a day full of other responsibilities. It was easier and more productive to have long stretches of time, even if they were months apart, to drop fully into the world of the book and to stay there.

I asked every single person to read every section they appeared in. My brain wasn’t working great for the 18 years I was writing about, so it was important to me to check what I remembered against what the other person who was there remembered. It was helpful.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I play in four ice hockey leagues. It clears my head.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have a novel coming out this year in addition to DIZZY. It’s called THE LAST RUN and will be out with Lake Union Press on June 9, 2026. I’ve got another novel in the works as well. I’m about 100 pages in, realizing pretty much all of it needs to be rewritten, but it’s fun and I can’t wait to get back to it.