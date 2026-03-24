Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Deborah Lee Luskin's avatar
Deborah Lee Luskin
3h

There's hope indeed!

"I try to remind anyone interested that dead authors don’t go on tour, please consider me even though you’d rather launch a new young thing. My 98 year old friend Betty Fussell had a great review in December in the NY Times for her excellent How to Cook a Coyote: The Joy of Old Age and although she’s blind, she’s working on a murder mystery. There’s hope."

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