Melissa Auf der Maur. Photo by Jessica Chappe.

Melissa Auf der Maur was born and raised in Montreal, Canada, with a fine arts education. She is an acclaimed musician, photographer, curator, and producer, best known as the former bassist of rock bands Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins. In 2010 she cofounded Basilica Hudson, a multidisciplinary art center in Hudson, New York, where she lives with her family and magic cats. Find her at her website , and on Instagram and elsewhere at @xmadmx.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

54. Since I started keeping a diary at age 9.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My first and only book so far, is called Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A 90s Rock Memoir. It came out on my 54th birthday, Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

It is my first, thrilling popping of the book cherry!

I have a book of my ‘90s photographs coming out in Sept 2026.

My parents set the stage for me to push the boundaries as a woman and creator. They were both masters of the word, and to them values, perspective and informed opinions were gold. Not monetary gain or popularity. Fighting a good fight, and standing for your autonomous value system was how they lived, and showed me how to live. My journey through the epic ’90s rock bands I was in, is defined by how I was raised, and my drive to tell the story, to contribute to the historic arc of culture shifting.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Memoir. It is an ode to the decade that defined me and my generation: 1991-2001. I feel it is safe to say it is a memoir, within the creative limits of memoir / non-fiction, but I have also described it as: Part coming-of-age, part travel diary, part psychedelic scrapbook, held together with a thread of mysticism, as a reminder that we all exist beyond the HERE and NOW.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

It is an ode to the decade that defined me and my generation:1991-2001, the last analog decade, told through the particular lens of a redhead, bass player, photographer, good girl Canadian.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

My origin story as a human in this lifetime, defines it all. Daughter of pioneering counter-culture journalists, broadcasters, cool as shit members of their generation, in the city that raised me, Montreal. The top of the book is an ode them, as writers and activists devoted to the city they lived in. Without them, and the time and place they were responding to in full force engagement, I would not have had the amazing life I’ve had in music and culture.

They set the stage for me to push the boundaries as a woman and creator. They were both masters of the word, and to them values, perspective and informed opinions were gold. Not monetary gain or popularity. Fighting a good fight, and standing for your autonomous value system was how they lived, and showed me how to live. My journey through the epic ’90s rock bands I was in, is defined by how I was raised, and my drive to tell the story, to contribute to the historic arc of culture shifting.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I will be honest, the book flowed with the ease of a waterfall. I’ve explained it like a download from the past, rushing into my words. Writing it was bliss. (I know that may not always be the case, perhaps beginners luck!?) But it certainly helped me with the motivation to get it out there and find an agent to help me get it published.

The only hard part was deciding on the cover! The publishers were incredibly supportive of my vision and version of the book, and the only parameters they gave me was that the cover had to be me, with a bass, in the 90s … so, that meant roaming the internet and Getty Images for live images taken by pros, or some of my own self portraits on stage, which were tad too arty and abstract, but in theory that is what I wanted, my own lens on stage, taken by me. We ended up settling for the shot by Mitch Gerber because it captures many meaningful details in one shot: taken on stage, only weeks into being in the band Hole at the tender age of 22, wearing all my protective symbolism: My Irish grandmother’s Celtic cross, Pisces belt buckle as bass strap decoration, multiple mini Venus Botticelli’s around my neck, a pink glitter Playboy Bunny as act of taking back the power, my middle finger powerfully posed and my far far far away distant gaze, above it all. So in one shot, it said a lot. It was the only one of the pros that did it all.

The only hard part was deciding on the cover! We ended up settling for the shot of me by Mitch Gerber because it captures many meaningful details in one shot: taken on stage, only weeks into being in the band Hole at the tender age of 22, wearing all my protective symbolism: My Irish grandmother’s Celtic cross, Pisces belt buckle as bass strap decoration, multiple mini Venus Botticelli’s around my neck, a pink glitter Playboy Bunny as act of taking back the power, my middle finger powerfully posed and my far far far away distant gaze, above it all. So in one shot, it said a lot.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I notified every major character in advance that I was writing the book, as way of getting handshake “approval/warning.” The three major characters, beyond my parents, all more or less told me they trusted me, and know that I really am a “good girl” and have never been in it for the power or the glory, always in it for seeking of truth and discovery. I did get Courtney’s approval to replicate two of her 90s letters to me, and use of some Hole lyrics.

The only person I had review any writing was my mother, as Chapter 1: Dreamy Frontline Feminist, is her devoted to her, and wanted to make sure I had all the facts right. Otherwise, I told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth (as I remember it) so help me goddess.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Models of perfection in memoir, around specific time and place: Just Kids, Patti Smith and Hold Still, by Sally Mann. Both some of my favorites, and referenced as comparable, and BOTH authors have delivered incredible follow-ups this past year, that I like even more, because they go deeper into the parts of them more unknown. Incredible writers, and both, like me, photographers.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I honestly don’t have any yet … my situation as a musician, photographer, turned author, is an anomaly, so cannot offer anything to them on the subject. But my advice to all people, all the time, is stay true to you, don’t try to be like anyone else, and listen to your dreams (your actual dreams, they are channeling powerful parts of you untapped unconscious) and your heart—what makes you happy, feel alive, and get up in the morning.

What do you love about writing?

Being quiet alone, with cat on lap, by the fire.

What frustrates you about writing?

Using a computer, because I type faster than I write. My handwriting is illegible and huge. It takes up too much space. It would never work to write a book by hand, although I believe additional magic lies in that process, which is why I continue to keep a journal.

What about writing surprises you?

That things come out of nowhere, beyond you and your mind. Channeled from the beyond, like music, but more literal. Ha.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I have found that I can write anytime, anywhere, for any amount of time. I know that also may not last forever. For a long day, with writing deadline attached, I tend to start in the morning after my daughter has gone off to school, make a cup of black tea with splash of maple syrup and milk, make a fire if cold out and sit in a big enough arm chair, to accommodate one of my cats on my lap.

I notified every major character in advance that I was writing the book, as way of getting handshake “approval / warning.” The three major characters, beyond my parents, all more or less told me they trusted me, and know that I really am a “good girl” and have never been in it for the power or the glory, always in it for seeking of truth and discovery. I did get Courtney’s approval to replicate two of her 90s letters to me, and use of some Hole lyrics.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

So many—writing is my newest of many. I am a professional musician, photographer, curator and producer. I have worked in music, film and the performing arts, full time, for a living, for the last 30 years. This is my first book.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

My ‘90s Rock Photographs, a book of my photography, comes out on DelMonico / D.A.P. in Sept 2026, as a visual companion to my memoir. In many ways, the memoir is the mission statement, and the photography is the visceral share.