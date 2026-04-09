Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
book inc's avatar
book inc
6h

Thanks so much, love this!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Eaddy's avatar
Eaddy
1h

Such a great piece, looking forward to reading the book!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture