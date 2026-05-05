Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
3h

So thrilled to be in Memoir Land!

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Liz Medford - lizexplores.com's avatar
Liz Medford - lizexplores.com
2h

I connected with Jennifer a while back over our shared love of Baja, and I’m so happy to learn more about her here!

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