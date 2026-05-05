Jennifer Silva Redmond. Photo by Russel Redmond.

Jennifer Silva Redmond is the author of Honeymoon at Sea: How I Found Myself Living on a Small Boat (Sept 2023, Re:books, Toronto) and a freelance editor. Her essays, articles, and fiction have been published in numerous anthologies and magazines, and on sites such as Brevity. On the staff of the Southern California Writers’ Conference and San Diego Writers, Ink, she was the prose editor for A Year in Ink, vol 3, and a co-founder of the acclaimed Sea of Cortez Review. Formerly editor-in-chief of Sunbelt Publications, Jennifer is now their editor-at-large. She and artist/writer/teacher Russel live aboard their sailboat Watchfire , somewhere on the West Coast of North America, as they have for the past 37 years. She publishes the newsletter Editor on Board .

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 65 and have been writing since I could hold a crayon. (My first story, written and illustrated by me on card stock and bound with cardboard was titled “Peter Duck.” The travails of an unsatisfied barnyard duck.)

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Honeymoon at Sea: How I Found Myself Living on a Small Boat was published in 2023 by Re:Books of Toronto, Canada.

Honeymoon at Sea is a memoir, not a memoir-in-essays—though some of the chapters are essays, not all of them are. My book begins in the present, jumps back to the beginning of our story, and then goes back and forth in time from my childhood to my first year in Baja.

What number book is this for you?

This is the first one to be published

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It is a memoir, not a memoir-in-essays—though some of the chapters are essays, not all of them are. My book begins in the present, jumps back to the beginning of our story, and then goes back and forth in time from my childhood to my first year in Baja.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

What happens when a 28-year-old actress living in New York City gets married to a sailor and finds herself living on a small boat in Mexico? Their honeymoon in Baja California becomes a year-long life-changing adventure, and their love of travel (and each other) inspires them to keep on sailing.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I was always a writer, but I got into theater as a kid. I studied dramatic literature my first year in college, then dropped out to do children’s theater. I ended up writing and acting in plays for a decade in Los Angeles and NYC and Florida. so when I was suddenly far from an audience, it was logical to redirect my creativity to writing. I kept a daily log that became five notebooks of daily journaling which I turned into stories and poems. Then I published some as sailing articles and some as fiction and short memoir. Eventually, I rewrote it all and created this memoir.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part was finding the time to write—I was working for a small publisher and was very busy writing and editing all day, so by the time I got home the last thing I wanted to do was write. So my page production was slow and erratic. In 2012, I became a freelance editor so I had more time to write and got some stuff published. By 2019, I had enough essays and stories to turn into a memoir so I started writing connecting pieces and messing around with the structure. When I had it done, in 2021, I saw a call for true stories by women and submitted it to Re:Books. They loved it and voila.

My husband read it and said I should make it clear right away that we’d had an abortion when we first dated, five years before we re-met and got married. He was right. I was burying the fact, due to fear, and being chicken is never a good creative choice.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I gave that no headspace at all. I used everyone’s real name and never showed anyone what I had written about them until it was done. I had my brothers read it—sadly, my mom, who was always my biggest cheerleader, was gone by then—and they approved of it. My dad later said that he wasn’t as bad a guy as I made him out to be, though honestly I was very kind to him in the book. My husband read it and said I should make it clear right away that we’d had an abortion when we first dated, five years before we re-met and got married. He was right. I was burying the fact, due to fear, and being chicken is never a good creative choice.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Cheryl Strayed’s Wild was a huge influence on me, because I could see the similarities in the structure of our books. They were outdoor adventures, with flashbacks to our wacky growing up years with our beloved moms (and some terrible and wonderful men). Also, in the way that she left you feeling uplifted, not bummed out at the end. Like you wanted to go out hiking! Ann Patchett is another inspiration—I was reading These Precious Days while rewriting the book and her honest prose inspired me and kept me going. I thanked both Ann Patchett and Cheryl Strayed in my book’s Acknowledgments, though I have not (yet) met either of them.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Don’t think about what is going to happen to the pages you are writing, just write the pages. This is especially true of memoir, because as much as we the writer knows what happened, we don’t know the story of the book when we start writing, we really don’t. It takes writing a memoir to know what you are writing about. So just jump in and write—the process will be a great learning experience for you, no matter what happens to the manuscript.

And share your writing—get into a writers group or attend read and critique groups or something. Maybe share some stuff on a Substack or on social media, and listen to the feedback.

What do you love about writing?

I love being a part of the community of writers. It is global, it is vibrant, it is supportive, it is an awesome group of creative people. I found that out early when I was gathering stories for a magazine that Russel and I did in Baja, called The Sea of Cortez Review. We envisioned it as being like The New Yorker of Baja. And people just rallied behind it—they sent stories, they sent money, they completely supported this crazy idea. Recently I met a woman whose poetry I published in that first issue; she was so thrilled to meet me again and to have been in the The Sea of Cortez Review!

What frustrates you about writing?

Like every author, I find that selling a book is much harder than writing a book. But I will say that marketing my memoir has been a pretty amazing experience. I have well over a hundred book marketing events—I was at 130 events back in September of 2025. Some of them were in-person book signings and talks, of course, but the majority of the marketing I have done has been online. I have been a guest on podcasts, been featured in magazine interviews and on radio shows, done slams, and taught classes, and every one of those experiences has been illuminating to me in some way. I don’t always learn something new about writing, but I always get some insight into our culture or the state of the world (don’t get me started!). And, even more important, I have made friends along the way that I hope to keep forever.

What about writing surprises you?

How much fun it is to hang out with other writers. Every year I teach at the Southern California Writers Conference, and I also teach workshops at San Diego Writers, Ink, and every time I am so amazed at how much we all have to share—how inspiring it is to hear other writers’ stories, to hear about their struggles and to share yours with them. From the read and critiques to the poetry and prose readings and the serendipitous chats with fellow writers. II love teaching and sharing stories on line too, but I can say that attending a writers conference in person, or going to a writers group or a read and critique group can be a life-changing experience.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

NO, except writing my weekly Substack.

Don’t think about what is going to happen to the pages you are writing, just write the pages. This is especially true of memoir, because as much as we the writer knows what happened, we don’t know the story of the book when we start writing, we really don’t. It takes writing a memoir to know what you are writing about.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Well, I write a weekly Substack, and I participate in other people’s ‘stacks, like writing essays for your GTAT, and I have written a travel column for Alicia Dara’s Womancake, and been part of Nan Tepper’s Wham Bam Thank You Slam! I love Substack—the community of it—which I find very rewarding.

And I live and work and travel on a boat, which I find is very conducive to writing and just generally being creative. Sailing is like writing in that you aim for one place, but often end up somewhere else, which is always where you were supposed to be all along. Being a sailor has definitely influenced everything I do.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Yes, I am working on a new manuscript in which I attempt to share everything I have learned about writing and editing—specifically editing for writers—in my nearly 30 years of being an editor (and writer). I am shooting for a blend of memoir and non-fiction with plenty of practical tips, sort of like Stephen King’s On Writing. I do aim high, don’t I?