Judith Barrington ’s Lifesaving: A Memoir was the winner of the Lambda Book Award and a finalist for the PEN/Martha Albrand Award for the Art of the Memoir. Her most recent book is Virginia’s Apple: Collected Memoirs . She is also the author of the best-selling Writing the Memoir: From Truth to Art and five collections of poetry. Her short memoirs have appeared in many literary magazines including Creative Nonfiction , ZYZZYVA, Narrative Magazine, Harvard Gay & Lesbian Review; several won awards and were “ Notable Essays ” in The Best American Essays. She was on the faculty of University of Alaska, Anchorage’s Creative Writing MFA Program and has taught workshops, including memoir classes, in person and virtually, around the U.S. and in Britain and Spain.

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 81 and have been writing about 70 years.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Virginia’s Apple: Collected Memoirs was published October, 2024 by Oregon State University Press.

What number book is this for you?

Eight.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I consider the book to be a collection of short memoirs because they are true stories from my life, made into literature. It could also be classified as “creative nonfiction” which I think of as a larger category that includes memoir as well as essay and memoir-in-essay.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“The fourteen literary memoirs collected in Virginia’s Apple explore pivotal episodes across poet and writer Judith Barrington’s life. Artfully crafted, each one stands alone yet they are linked—characters reappear and, taken together, the pieces create a larger narrative. The content is wide-ranging: the early days of the Second Wave of feminism—the exhilaration, the wildness, the love affairs, the surprises, and the self-invention; navigating a sometimes precarious existence as an out lesbian long before it was commonplace; leaving England and becoming an American citizen; finding a life partner; and growing old with an inherited disability.

“The author’s friendship with the distinguished poet Adrienne Rich is the subject of one story. In another, there’s an appearance by the notorious murderer, Lord Lucan, whose wife was a chance acquaintance. These stories are laced with humor and joy, while pulsing below the surface is the slow unfolding of delayed grief over her parents’ drowning when she was nineteen, revealing how such a loss can shape a life.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I started writing as a child, encouraged by a school (in England) that valued the writing of essays. I became a poet and started to take it seriously when I met other poets through feminist circles and soon began writing short memoirs that I included in my poetry books. Lifesaving: A Memoir was my first full-length memoir followed by a popular book for writers, Writing the Memoir: From Truth to Art.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest aspect of writing this book was editing it for overall fluency, omitting any repetition, and writing the new material that it needed.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

When I wrote my first memoir, Lifesaving, my parents were already dead. (It is the story of the three years after they drowned in a cruise ship disaster when I was 19). A character who appeared in that book as Sofia was alive, and I chose to obscure her identity, but by the time I published Virginia’s Apple, she was no longer living and I used her real name, Nicolette. I have never run passages or the whole book by anyone except my wife, who is always my first reader and best editor. She appears in the book and if she had asked me, I would have made changes, but she has never requested any.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Virginia Woolf (for “the memoir club” and her diary entries on how she experienced sharing personal writing with friends).

Jeanette Winterson: for Why be Happy When You Could Be Normal? And much of her body of work.

Paul Monette: for Becoming a Man: Half a Life Story.

Maxine Kumin: Inside the Halo.

Diana Athill: Somewhere Towards the End.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Concentrate on the writing and do not start thinking about publishing until you have a completed draft. Know that you have a right to your story even if you have a responsibility to those you write about not to put them in danger. “Pay your dues” as a new writer by writing book reviews. Find or create a group of writers and support one another, share information, and keep one another moving along toward completion and submission.

What do you love about writing?

Words and sentences. And the rhythm of a paragraph.

What frustrates you about writing?

Words and sentences. And finding the rhythm.

What about writing surprises you?

That it reveals things I didn’t know I knew.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

No. I take it where I can get it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities do you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Reading. Puzzles. Word games with friends. Listening to stories. I often lead study groups on women writers for Soapstone (www.soapstone.org). Teaching creative writing, which I did for many decades, was always helpful to my own writing, but I no longer teach.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m 81 and somewhat disabled from an inherited condition called CMT which also leaves me daily with “a small gas tank” so my writing time is limited. Nonetheless, I am working on new short memoirs which I’ll send out for publication when they’re ready. If I live another decade, who knows, I might have another book in me.