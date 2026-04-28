Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
8h

Fascinating reading.

Arguably, every descendant of immigrants—even pre Holocaust—lives with multiple identifies often discovered by accident.

In a book hidden in my parent’s drawer, I learned that my Uncle Abbie was a prominent Prohibition Jewish gangster murdered by Murder Inc.

I never met him but his son Marvin was my only Jewish role model because of his tenderness, bohemianism and skill as a fine jewelry maker. With Marvin’s inspiration, I became a Professor of Social Work at the University of Michigan.

I tell this “American Dream” story in my memoir “Men as Friends” also published by Koehler. Go know?🤷🏼‍♂️

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Elissa Altman's avatar
Elissa Altman
8h

Stunning conversation and a book that I can’t wait to read. I grew up the daughter of a guilt-ridden American born grandson of a Holocaust victim, and knew well the mystery-of-the-wallet-photo, although in my father’s case it was a lock of hair.

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