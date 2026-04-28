Arthur Myron Horwitz. Photo by Brett Mountain.

Arthur Myron Horwitz is a nationally respected journalist, publisher, and civic leader whose career was recognized with enshrinement in the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame and the establishment of the Arthur M. Horwitz Collection at the University of Michigan’s Bentley Historical Library. A frequent panelist on affiliate news programs of ABC, NBC, PBS, and NPR, his writing has appeared in secular and ethnic publications and academic journals. Arthur is a past chair of Detroit PBS and the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, where he led its public hearings on the Flint Water Crisis. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and the Yale School of Management.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I was born May 25, 1954 and have been writing professionally since my first newspaper byline in July 1971.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow is being published by Koehler Books. Its release date is today, April 28, 2026

What number book is this for you?

This is my inaugural book.

While seeking to swipe a couple of dollars from my mother’s wallet during early adolescence, I discover the image of a terrified boy tucked into a cracked plastic sleeve. “Who’s this?” I demand to know. It’s her little brother Meier—my namesake—who had been murdered during the Holocaust, she insists. But it isn’t at all. Her worlds of reality and fantasy intertwine.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It is a memoir—though it didn’t start as one!

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

While seeking to swipe a couple of dollars from my mother’s wallet during early adolescence, I discover the image of a terrified boy tucked into a cracked plastic sleeve. “Who’s this?” I demand to know. It’s her little brother Meier—my namesake—who had been murdered during the Holocaust, she insists. But it isn’t at all. Her worlds of reality and fantasy intertwine.

As punishment for challenging her assertion, she saddles me with the responsibility of living two lives—mine and the one Meier never had. It’s a burden that shapes my life, family, and media career.

In this era of rising antisemitism, Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow removes filters previously inhibiting children of survivors from sharing their own unvarnished growing up-in-America stories, and offers fresh insights on the transmission of intergenerational trauma and the path to coping, healing, reconciliation and remembrance.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

When I initially sketched the structure and flow of this book more than five years ago, one of its working titles was “Dueling Identities.” My “duels” were between New Haven (town) and Yale (gown); a journalist who is Jewish and a Jewish journalist; the child of a Polish Holocaust survivor mother and American-born father; and the one I had with my mother’s little brother Meier.

Following feedback on the initial manuscript draft, I decided to illuminate my most important “dual identity,” the one I shared with Meier. To do so, I would need to unearth painful memories I had suppressed for decades. A second draft was shared with a group that included Holocaust historians and other children of survivors. Their collective verdict: Publication of Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow will expand the current boundaries of Holocaust literature/memoir because it is uniquely about us —children of survivors—telling our own (unvarnished) growing-up-in-America stories rather than retelling or “retrofitting” those of our parents.

My hope is Dual Identities will be a catalyst for grandchildren of survivors (3Gs) to have deep, honest conversations with their parents (2Gs) about what it was like growing up in households often saturated with dysfunction, fear, anger and tears. Then, they’ll want to capture and preserve their parents’ testimonies—for the sake of history and the securing of insights into the transmission of intergenerational trauma in their own families.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

“So what?”

That was the question I needed to keep in mind throughout the book writing and publishing process.

Why would a traditional publisher want it unless it can make some money?

Does the story offer something unique, distinctive and special that will cut through the clutter of hundreds (maybe thousands) of other books wanting to reach my primary audience?

What about securing an agent, and why are some of my author friends reluctant to introduce me to theirs?

Should my proposal include an entire manuscript draft or just a couple of sample chapters?

Should I choose a path of less resistance, such as a hybrid or self-publishing model?

Will I ever earn enough to cover the hard costs associated with this endeavor?

Did I mention overcoming self-doubt?

I determined Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow does offer something “unique, distinctive and special.” After completing a draft of the manuscript and its accompanying proposal, I identified and secured an agent in March 2025 who, in turn, made a traditional deal on my behalf in June 2025 with Koehler Books. It’s been a five-year writing/proposing/publishing process. Today, April 28, 2026 —the pub date—there is a smile accompanied by tears of relief.

My hope is Dual Identities will be a catalyst for grandchildren of survivors (3Gs) to have deep, honest conversations with their parents (2Gs) about what it was like growing up in households often saturated with dysfunction, fear, anger and tears. Then, they’ll want to capture and preserve their parents’ testimonies—for the sake of history and the securing of insights into the transmission of intergenerational trauma in their own families.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I approached the storytelling through the lens of a journalist. Except for the few instances where I changed the names and identifying details of individuals to protect their privacy, I strived for authenticity and relatability. I wanted readers who knew the people to say: Yes, that’s really Tom. Or Chuck. Or Mingy. I wanted readers to feel like they were riding with my father as we checked on potential breaches in the Store’s defenses and privy to the life-and-death decisions being made during my mother’s final weeks.

A handful of people who appeared in the narrative read versions of the manuscript. Adjustments were made for factual errors (there were a few) and scholarly clarifications (i.e. when to refer to someone as a Nazi versus a German). One manuscript reader made a structural recommendation (focus more on Meier) that influenced my decision to refocus parts of the story.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Though Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow is a memoir, I also approached it as a journalist and historian. The book contains 20 pages of endnotes, including references to books, commission reports and various newspaper and historical journal articles (including several written by me). During the course of my research, I read Annie’s Ghosts (Hyperion, 2009) by Steve Luxenberg, a Detroit native and revered Washington Post writer and editor. I was impressed by the way he weaved journalistic curiosity, extensive original source research and compelling writing into what Walter Isaacson called “a gripping detective story and haunting memoir that will leave you breathless.”

The paperback version included 22 pages of very dense endnotes. Also informing my writing was The Survivors: A Story of War, Inheritance, and Healing (Harper, 2019) by Adam P. Frankel, the grandchild of Holocaust survivors who were resettled in New Haven. (As the New Haven-born child of a Holocaust survivor, I knew his grandparents.) In addition to being thoughtful and engaging, the book sharpened my awareness of the mostly loving relationships survivor grandchildren (3Gs) have with their grandparents but are unable or unwilling to have with their own parents (2Gs).

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Visualize the book’s conclusion first—what are you feeling after you read the final paragraphs: Elation? Accomplishment? Pride mixed with exhaustion? Is it putting a smile on your face? Can you hear the applause of your target audience? Now, you are ready to go back to the beginning, outline a story pathway that will take you there, and start writing! Please note—expect to encounter road blocks and detours along the way. If rerouting requires removal of previously written content, save it for future utilization with blogs/social media that promote your final product.

What do you love about writing?

Over the years, it feels like I’ve developed my own writing “fingerprint.” Whether a book manuscript, 800-word blog or single paragraph, there is an Arthur Horwitz style of writing. As the lyrics of the song say, “I gotta be me” (not Hemingway or George Plimpton). There’s a lot of freedom associated with that!

What frustrates you about writing?

The feeling that there is always one more word or edit that can improve the story, that can transform a sentence or paragraph from good to great.

What about writing surprises you?

Those occasional days when a middle-of-the-night, need-to-get-writing-now thought rouses me from bed and suddenly… it’s dinnertime. The specialness of being happily and fully immersed in a sea of words.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Since accepting a morning newspaper route as a seventh grader, I’ve always been an early riser. Alas, my most productive times for writing are before noon. For best results, I attempt to loosely structure my days as follows: writing before noon; editing/tweaking afternoon; planning, administrative, reading in the evening - with daily time for family (including grandchildren carpools) and exercise intertwined. And then, there are those days when the morning writing doesn’t flow …

Though Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow is a memoir, I also approached it as a journalist and historian. The book contains 20 pages of endnotes, including references to books, commission reports and various newspaper and historical journal articles (including several written by me).

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Oh, yes. In 2016, the governor of Michigan signed a law mandating Holocaust and genocide education in middle and high schools. The number of students coming to the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills skyrocketed to more than 25,000 annually. However, there were fewer and fewer Holocaust alive (or physically and mentally able) to share their personal stories with the visitors. To absorb the demand, an initial group of 18 children of survivors were recruited (I was among them) and trained to craft and share our own stories. In December, 2021 I met with my first group of about 110 students and introduced them to Meier, my mother’s little brother. My namesake. I’ve presented to more than 5,000 students about Meier since. I credit the Holocaust Center with being the “incubator” for Dual Identities: Living in Meier’s Shadow.

(Note: Detroit PBS/PBS Books will air a segment about Dual Identities on April 9 at 7:30 pm on its One Detroit program. It was filmed at the Holocaust Center and includes footage of me presenting to a group of students in the facility’s auditorium. The Holocaust Center and PBS are sponsors for the book’s May 7 main launch event.)

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Beyond a tour taking shape and opportunities (I hope) for sleep, I’ve been noodling a book idea involving the unsolved murder of a significant but under-appreciated civil rights leader. I’ve researched and collected enough information over the years to “give it a go.” However, that project will be competing for time with my seven pre-teen grandchildren living less than 45 minutes away!