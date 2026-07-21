Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bette's avatar
Bette
4h

The phrase "grief math" is really helpful -- I thought I was the only one doing the calculations. One day, I might not be able to count backwards from 100 by 7s, but I'm sure I'll be able to tell you how many years it's been since A or B died. The deaths accumulate, and grief math becomes a running litany of loss.

Reply
Share
Sunflowers in December's avatar
Sunflowers in December
2h

I found this interview inspiring! I similarly lost my mom at 13, she was 49. I’m now 33 and revisiting my childhood journals, then writing about how this impacted me. I’m realizing how much grieving I still need to do, now more freely and deeply as an adult.

Grief math is so real!! every birthday marks a step closer to my mother’s age. I think about what she was doing in her 30s and how I’m deciding to live without a script.

I just read Motherless Daughters and Hope put so many words to my emotions. I’m looking forward to reading Jessica’s book too!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture