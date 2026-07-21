Jessica Shannon

Jessica Shannon is the author of The Sum of Grief: A Daughter’s Memoir (Sūtra House, 2026) and a board-certified hospice chaplain. She writes about grief, loss, and the relationships — human and animal — that hold us through both. Jessica lives in Magnolia, Texas with her Boston Terrier, Stewie, and her thoroughbred, Gunner. She is at work on her next book.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 45, and I started writing professionally six years ago. I vividly remember writing stories on my mom’s typewriter before I was able to read chapter books, and the affirmation I received from my tenth grade English teacher on our weekly Friday creative writing assignments lit a spark in me.

Thanks to the high number of papers required for a literature major and then again in graduate school, I stopped writing on my own time until 2020. When social distancing began at the beginning of the pandemic, I needed a way to provide care to hospital staff in my role as a chaplain. I began writing weekly affirmation articles that were emailed to the entire hospital system, and it reignited my love for writing. I then began writing for equestrian publications and grief blogs before embarking on writing a book.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My debut book is called The Sum of Grief: A Daughter’s Memoir, and it was released by Sūtra House Publishing on April 28, 2026.

Talking about my mom’s life and death was not the hard part. Talking about my grief wasn’t either. The hardest part of writing this book was facing how alone I had been in my grief — especially when it was at its freshest. Looking back at that 17-year-old girl and seeing how much she carried by herself was the part I had to keep returning to.

What number book is this for you?

This is my first book, and I’m fairly certain it is not my last.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

My book is a memoir. It chronicles twenty-seven years of living with the death of my mother — what I call grief math, the running calculation a bereaved person makes without meaning to: how long since, how old she would be now, how old I am compared to her last year. The book traces the arc of those calculations, from losing my mother at 17 to the strange milestone of becoming older than she ever was.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

When my mother died, I was 17. She was 44. I am 45 now — older than she ever was — and The Sum of Grief: A Daughter’s Memoir is about how I got here. The book moves through twenty-seven years of grief math: the year I outlived her, the years before and after, the long unfinished business of becoming a daughter who has to figure out how to age without a model. At its center is a riding trip to Ireland I took the year I turned 44 — a journey my mother and I had once promised each other and never made together. The book is what came of finally making it alone.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

The writing came back to me during COVID. I was a hospital chaplain, and in-person visits had become impossible. I started sending weekly affirmations to all employees as a way to provide care from a distance — and that practice reignited a love of writing that had gone dormant since college. From there I started seeking freelance opportunities: equestrian magazines, grief blogs, anywhere that would have me.

The book itself began with Ireland. I’d been making notes about the trip — the one my mother and I had once planned and never made — and the writing kept reaching backward into the twenty-seven years between her death and my arrival there. By the time I had a draft, I knew what it was. Sūtra House came through their open submissions process, and they have been the kindest guides through every stage of bringing the book into the world.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Talking about my mom’s life and death was not the hard part. Talking about my grief wasn’t either. The hardest part of writing this book was facing how alone I had been in my grief — especially when it was at its freshest. Looking back at that 17-year-old girl and seeing how much she carried by herself was the part I had to keep returning to. Publishing came together more quickly than I expected. Sūtra House’s open submissions process was an early success, and they have been the kindest guides through every stage of bringing the book into the world. The harder work was on the page.

The Sum of Grief chronicles twenty-seven years of living with the death of my mother — what I call grief math, the running calculation a bereaved person makes without meaning to: how long since, how old she would be now, how old I am compared to her last year. The book traces the arc of those calculations, from losing my mother at 17 to the strange milestone of becoming older than she ever was.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

For the most part, I referred to people in ways only they — or a select few — would know who I was discussing. The only names I kept were my parents’ names, my paternal grandmother’s name, my paternal great-aunt’s name, my brother’s name, and my fiancé’s name. Those names were all essential. Half or more of the people directly named are deceased. For the others who are directly or indirectly named, I did not seek their approval or insight. I was not worried about needing any of their insight, because I was telling my story.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Three writers gave me permission. Hope Edelman’s Motherless Daughters was the book I read at seventeen that taught me the loss I was carrying had a name and a shape, and that other women carried it too. Kate Spencer’s The Dead Moms Club gave me permission to write with humor about grief — a register I didn’t know was allowed until I read her. And Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart showed me what it looked like to write about a mother through specificity: through food, through ritual, through the small inheritances that don’t survive grief and the ones that do. Their books were teachers, and I am grateful.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The most important aspect of writing a memoir with this much emotional exploration is to give yourself permission to be vulnerable while knowing that your story may help heal others. In the chaplain world, we are trained to avoid using our stories but rather use our stories to inform the questions and care we provide to others who are suffering. We don’t want our stories to shift the dynamic or the focus of the visit. In the case of writing my memoir, I knew that my story could validate other people’s experiences. It was time to allow myself to be human to help others and me.

What do you love about writing?

I love the honesty and creativity of writing, and it gives me peace to know that writing creates a safe space for people to reflect on their pain and hopes.

What frustrates you about writing?

The only thing frustrating me about writing is finding the time for it. When I sit down and open my laptop, I feel excited, hopeful, and peaceful as the words flow.

What about writing surprises you?

I think the release that writing gives surprised me. Even when I’ve been assigned topics for articles from a magazine — rather writing on a topic I proposed — I was pleasantly surprised at how much it allowed me to release.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Whenever I finished a particularly heavy chapter that took a lot out of me emotionally, I would either make a cup of tea and drink it in my backyard while watching my dog explore, take my dog for a walk, or head to the barn to see my horse. Finding safe spaces to refuel were important to processing what I was writing.

In the chaplain world, we are trained to avoid using our stories but rather use our stories to inform the questions and care we provide to others who are suffering. We don’t want our stories to shift the dynamic or the focus of the visit. In the case of writing my memoir, I knew that my story could validate other people’s experiences. It was time to allow myself to be human to help others and me.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I spend a lot of time outside with dogs and my horse, and the ability to connect with nature and animals supports my process in ways that are indescribable.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m letting this book find its readers — the grievers, the grief educators, anyone who needs it — and that’s the work right now. I’m also taking notes for what might become a second book. The first one taught me I can write through hard things, and I’m not done.