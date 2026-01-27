Domenica Ruta

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 47. I have been publishing, more and less, for the last eighteen years, writing seriously for twenty-six years, writing aimlessly since forever.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My memoir With or Without You was published in 2013.

What number book is this for you?

It was my first book (I have published two novels since.)

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It is a straight up memoir as I was not aware of any other kind of personal writing at the time.

While living in Texas, I started a novel set in early-aughts New England, then my life imploded as I realized I had to get sober if I was going to write anything. So I moved back to New England to the small suburban city where I was born, where that novel died and this new book, this memoir, was born.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

With or Without You is about growing up in the shadow of the New England Puritans with my charismatic and violent, bi-polar and narcissistic, heroin-addict single-mom during the 1980s and 90s.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

Like many other respondents to this questionnaire, I do not remember a time when I wasn’t writing. Writing stories was the first thing I did once I knew how letters made words. But the more interesting (probably) and more specific origin story is that while living in Texas, I started a novel set in early-aughts New England, then my life imploded as I realized I had to get sober if I was going to write anything. So I moved back to New England to the small suburban city where I was born, where that novel died and this new book, this memoir, was born.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part was the fear. It is always the hardest part for anything that I write. I can spin out a tale of certain death and doom as a result of anything I sit down to write. That I was actually putting myself, and people who are related to and/or know me, also on the line was just one brand of terror I had to fight while writing. The hardest part of getting it published was the whole system of gatekeepers you have to go through in our current economic system—how hard it is to get your book into the hands of the readers who want and need it.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed the names of most people in the book, except for myself and my mother, who was such a gigantic narcissist I knew she would be too proud of being the center of attention to care if that attention was negative. The legal department for Random House explicitly told me to change identifying details for certain characters to protect myself (and RH) from lawsuits, which was wild to me—I didn’t know that was allowed, let alone the standard.

As for letting people in my life read it before publication—I really didn’t know if this book would ever see the light of someone else’s eyes, as in an audience/readership, so I didn’t think to get opinions. It seemed idiotic to ask people to read this thing that might never become a thing at all. Then, when I sold the book, I was so scared the publisher would change their minds (just kidding, take-backsies, your writing sucks and we hate you actually) that I didn’t change any content after it was sold so as not to give them any more reason to dump me. I edited a lot in the sense of ironing, darning, adorning, but altered nothing of the size and shape and material.

I should also say, I do not come from a family of readers. When they are home from work and it’s time to relax, a book is not something they pick up. So asking them to read it at all was sort of a huge chore, one I wanted to save until it was too late. I seriously considered the fact that I might lose certain people as a result of writing this book. I did lose those people but not because of the book and what I said about them—I lost them because of everything that we’d ever said and done to each other before I was a writer on a payroll, and for all the things we said and did to each other long after that book was forgotten on the backlist. My point being, I was going to lose these people whether or not I wrote about them, so I just told the truth and accepted whatever fall-out, which to my surprise was very minimal.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Before I’d written my memoir, I’d only read two memoirs in my life. The first was This Boy’s Life by Tobias Wolf, and I mostly read that because I’d seen the movie starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio when I was a horny neurospicy teen and wanted more to think about. Again, growing up in a bookless home among non-readers, I’d made the assumption that memoirs were written by famous people who’d lived famous lives. My mother had a copy of the Diaries of Mario M. Cuomo on our bathroom floor until it got too waterlogged to read. Mario Cuomo is the kind of person who writes a memoir, not me. My father said as much to me several times while I was working on early drafts. “You’re not anything special. Who in the hell would ever read a book about you?” He was dead serious. I take unhealthy pleasure in making him eat those words.

In my 20s I fell in love with Nabokov and read Speak, Memory, which I placed on a high pedestal above all genre categorization. Then in graduate school I came across a book review in Harper’s Monthly about Julia Blackburn’s memoir, The Three of Us, and I bought the book the next day. Reading it had the dumb revelation: You can construct memoir the same way you construct fiction, using the same tools. That opened a door for me.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Fear is not a sign you should stop and frustration is not a sign you’re doing it wrong. Those are natural parts of the creative process.

What do you love about writing?

I love being alone in my head working on the puzzles of language and plot.

What frustrates you about writing?

That capitalism has and continues to destroy everything that is magical about writing and reading. I find it fun, even when it is hard or the material is dark. I wouldn’t keep trying to write things in this hellscape of capitalist collapse if it wasn’t so full of pleasure on the most basic level.

What about writing surprises you?

The joy of ego deflation gets me every time. Whether it’s me thinking I know what’s going to happen next in the story, what a character is all about, and then realizing I’m so wrong, or the delusion that this or that thing is really going to be successfully materially and then it’s not, or is in a way I didn’t expect—it’s just so good for my brain (soul) to be reminded on a daily basis that I don’t know.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I fucking wish. I have two small kids in a New York City apartment that I have to work a million jobs to afford. So my routine is to be flexible and only that.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I’m so jealous of people who are good at more than one thing. Writers who play the cello or paint or whatever. I can barely summon the time, space, and energy to hunch over my laptop in bed while everyone is sleeping.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m working on a new novel and pitching a TV adaptation of my most recent novel.