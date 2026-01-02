The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire in Review...
A look at a handful of interviews in the series.
Readers,
This holiday week, I thought that instead of just one Memoir Land Author Questionnaire, it might be nice to look back at a number of them.
Here are 8 of the 165 interviews that have been published so far, featuring: Chloé Caldwell, Michael Jamin, Tawny Lara, Sasha Bonét, Karen Palmer, Erika J. Simpson, Mike Albo, and Lana Lin.
I love the breadth of responses. I find them all so revelatory and useful.
I hope you enjoy them! - Sari Botton
Check out the whole Memoir Land Author Questionnaire series.
There you are, Sari, curator, collector, and sharer of the deep stirrings of our writerly hearts. So honored to bear witness and be a part of your extraordinary online community. Now that I've written my aspirational eulogy, a blueprint for my remaining days, I feel so much lighter. All because I read Oldster, and take it to heart. Have I thanked you lately?