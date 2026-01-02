Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peggy Mandell's avatar
Peggy Mandell
Jan 4

There you are, Sari, curator, collector, and sharer of the deep stirrings of our writerly hearts. So honored to bear witness and be a part of your extraordinary online community. Now that I've written my aspirational eulogy, a blueprint for my remaining days, I feel so much lighter. All because I read Oldster, and take it to heart. Have I thanked you lately?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture