Clockwise from top left: Clockwise from top left: Chloé Caldwell, Michael Jamin, Tawny Lara, Sasha Bonét, Karen Palmer, Erika J. Simpson, Mike Albo, and Lana Lin. At center: the Memoir Land logo designed by the late, great Julie Novak.

Readers,

This holiday week, I thought that instead of just one Memoir Land Author Questionnaire, it might be nice to look back at a number of them.

Here are 8 of the 165 interviews that have been published so far, featuring: Chloé Caldwell, Michael Jamin, Tawny Lara, Sasha Bonét, Karen Palmer, Erika J. Simpson, Mike Albo, and Lana Lin.

I love the breadth of responses. I find them all so revelatory and useful.

I hope you enjoy them! - Sari Botton

Thanks for reading, and subscribing. Your support allows me to keep doing this work. I couldn’t do it without you.