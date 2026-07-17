Donnell Alexander at Venice Beach. Photo by Scott Vick.

Donnell Alexander writes about America, from a defiantly West Coast POV. A native of Sandusky, Ohio, he wrote the essay “ Cool Like Me: Are Black People Cooler than White People ,” while living in Los Angeles. Life in Oregon found him co-directing An Oregon Canyon . And, like 51 percent of his memoir Ghetto Celebrity was cobbled together in Brooklyn coffeehouses. Earlier this month, UK dude Guy Bingley dug deep into 2010’s Dock Ellis & the LSD No-No , a short film narrative originated by Alexander. It too was some LA shit.

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

On July 30 at the California State Fair’s Cannabis Oasis, I will celebrate my 60th birthday. Being in Sacramento at this moment is especially fulfilling because the Bee hired me at 19, to cover high school sports.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Ghetto Celebrity: Searching for My Father in Me is the reissue of my 2003 Random House product. In April, DesignSimple published the memoir in paperback and as an ebook.

What number book is this for you?

This is the first of my two seriously published books.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Although Ghetto Celebrity does contain an eight-page graphic interlude, it is unquestionably a piece of creative nonfiction that some categorize as literary nonfiction.

My training is in journalism. Accuracy was a primary aim, one that I didn’t always reach. Having said that, my deep down goal was to assemble a project in words that told a version of my then-young life, over the course of thousands of lines. The third chapter of Ghetto Celebrity contains that graphic interlude. I played with the way actual drawings might influence how the ensuing prose lines played.

In 1997, there had been a spate of memoirs by young, Black writers that were to reveal urban America for the White mainstream. Nathan McCall’ s Makes Me Wanna Holler comes to mind. These books were fine, but they only seemed to reaffirm what I already knew about Black life. My aim was to explore our possibilities.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Ghetto Celebrity is a hilarious, often-moving jaunt, appropriate for former American Studies majors and those who have ever envied them. Mainly written for Midwestern Blacks who had suspected throughout the 20th-century that there might be a level of freedom deeper than they’d been privy to, the memoir increasingly resonates with people who love those Black people beyond any US geographic range or, at minimum, aim to employ them.

Mainly the narrative is about me doing an LSD-influenced impression of my absent outlaw father.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I started in McClatchy new sports departments—while still in community college—then switched to news and interned at places like the Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times. A recession pushed me into alternative newspapers, where I was allowed to cover politics and hip hop. The culture changed me, as a cultural critic and as a human. I took a bunch of hallucinogens in places like San Francisco and Hollywood. I was frequently on the guest list for peak hip hop’s best nightclub action.

Then, I went from LA Weekly to ESPN: The Magazine and thought I would die from the bends, an experience thoroughly examined by Ghetto Celebrity.

I went to ESPN for the same reason I published this memoir: Dave Eggers. I’d written “Cool Like Me” for his San Francisco magazine Might and he recommended me to ESPN’s new mag, for whom he was consulting. We both were disappointed by Manhattan magazine life. He got A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius published and started McSweeney’s. I put my late-nineties glossy media revelations and disappointments into Ghetto Celebrity.

Eggers brought out the competitive aspect of my personality, so I looked at the project like a dunk contest: My book against Dave’s book. He had just landed a crazy slam, and I set out to match it.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

“Searching for the Delbert in Me” was a 7,000-word article that LA Weekly published in 1997. It took seven years to turn it into Ghetto Celebrity. At the start I was 30, and had grand aspirations. I also had a day job and a toddler son. So, early on I would tell myself, Do one thing for the book today. That one thing could be as simple as opening the file and scrolling to the bottom, and it kept me from ever growing disengaged. By 2000, I had an offer from Christopher Jackson at Random House, but Eggers out bid him!

The deal with McSweeney’s was that I had to write the book hella fast: Seven months. So, I took a train down from Penn Station to West Virginia and had the TV removed from my Econolodge Room in Bluefield and holed up for three weeks with my laptop, a select few CDs, enough weed and the tiniest bit of cocaine. Just a smidge.

People forget, but the launch of McSweeney’s was rocky. But being present for that lit scene—reading with Dan Zanes at the McSweeney's store in Brooklyn, the parties—was a shocking privilege. It felt like the last of some incandescent thing.

Dave and I parted in the summer of 2001 and the manuscript moved to Random House. Their version of my memoir is what DesignSimple put out, minus the 2026 introduction.

That first iteration would have been a far different take from the Random House or DesignSimple versions.

My training is in journalism. Accuracy was a primary aim, one that I didn’t always reach. Having said that, my deep down goal was to assemble a project in words that told a version of my then-young life, over the course of thousands of lines.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I was quite pure in my use of real names and have the broken friendships to show for it.

Lots of my peeps were referred to by first name only, and only a single name was changed. Simply getting that person to participate had been a chore of the most challenging sort; no way were they going to be down for public exposure of what went on between us. She did read the copy ahead of time.

The bigger chore was getting my then-wife onboard. For she and I there was lots of trauma relived, and it’s probably true that I’d still be married if Ghetto Celebrity had remained gestating in my brain. (My favorite post memoir saying is that writing a memoir while young ruined my life, but in the most fantastic way.)

My ex-wife is one of three women the book is dedicated to and the only person depicted in the memoir—Eggers aside—who read the entire manuscript.

Donnell Alexander at Fresno’s Fulton Street Mall, in his early 20s in 1987. Photo by Antonio Olmos.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

A notion that I had early on was that this book would be a kind of dialogue between reportage and discursive writing, as that had been my career-long tug of war. I wanted the discursive parts of my book to have the fervor and energy of the Black militant literature that I read while at Sacramento City College and Fresno State University. George Jackson, H. Rap Brown, real burr-in-whitey’s-side kind of Black voices.

In 1997, there had been a spate of memoirs by young, Black writers that were to reveal urban America for the White mainstream. Nathan McCall’s Makes Me Wanna Holler comes to mind. These books were fine, but they only seemed to reaffirm what I already knew about Black life. My aim was to explore our possibilities. Some acclaimed memoirs in my category were a bunch of bullshit, very detailed guidelines on what not to do.

I remember thinking that the reader should know and feel me like my then-wife.

Jean Genet’s The Thief’s Journal was in mind, as were The Basketball Diaries and Paul Beatty’s The White Boy Shuffle. Before I entered the ESPN portion of my life, I read baseball labor leader Marvin Miller’s autobiography and it had a profound impact on how I’d view sports. Manufacturing Consent was in the mix, as are always James Baldwin, Joyce Carol Oates, and Hunter Thompson.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The working title for this book was indeed Take One for the Team. Probably nobody should be writing books like Ghetto Celebrity, especially as lit like that is about 18 months out from being grounds for arrest. As mentioned, the project destroyed my life, but fabulously. Most people cannot handle that particular dichotomy. Approving nods from kindred spirits is not, for most, enough.

That’s most writers. One or two of y’all should go all out and martyr yourselves. Professionally, that is.

What do you love about writing?

The rapper Kool Keith had a line very early in his career–

Just watch, as I enter your mind

Decorate, and paint my sign

That I get to do that? Well? And people will sometimes give me money for it? I don’t think I’ll ever get over that.

And I love that the craft has so much more to show you over time.

What frustrates you about writing?

The pay, and the sense that it’s becoming more devalued by the year.

What about writing surprises you?

Of all the people in the world, Pitbull intimated to me that writing is prophecy. That stayed with me. He told me while we were in the back of a limo in Beverly Hills, coming back from a video shoot. And the light went on, the cartoon one above my head.

When prophecy flows out of this poor boy’s figurative pen, it never fails to blow his mind.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I write in the early am. After 10, I begin to flirt heavily with mediocrity.

A notion that I had early on was that this book would be a kind of dialogue between reportage and discursive writing, as that had been my career-long tug of war. I wanted the discursive parts of my book to have the fervor and energy of the Black militant literature that I read while at Sacramento City College and Fresno State University. George Jackson, H. Rap Brown, real burr-in-whitey’s-side kind of Black voices.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I make movies whenever people give me enough money to make it happen. Through my early 50s, I would freestyle rap as I walked through West Coast cities, to improve my verbal dexterity. Sometimes I practice writing sentences backwards, stopping just before the inevitable headache arrives.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

There’s a strong essay of mine set to come out on the last inside page of High Times’ upcoming print-only special issue. Wiz Khalifa’s on the cover. That’s pretty sick. Also, the guy who runs DesignSimple and I are in talks to put out an anthology of my journalistic work named, Excuse me, There’s a Negro in My Newspaper.