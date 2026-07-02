Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
3h

I’m a subscriber to Lauren’s Substack (and you should be too) and bought this book right away. Did not know about the first one. I’m almost done and I can enthusiastically recommend that you buy it. She’s the rare memoirist whose voice doesn’t bug the shit out of me. I also love Elmore Leonard, and her writing reminds me of his: they capture the nuance and flow of conversation that encapsulates a scene in a few exchanges. It’s so hard to do but so natural it looks easy.

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Alana Sheeren's avatar
Alana Sheeren
4h

I just got Lauren’s new book from a Lyz Lenz recommendation and loved reading this interview. Now I need to pick up her first book too!

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