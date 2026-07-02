Lauren Hough and her dog, Woody Guthrie. Photo by Karl Poss IV.

Lauren Hough was born in Germany and raised in seven countries, and West Texas. She’s been an Air Force airman, a bartender, a bouncer, a construction laborer, a driver, a green-aproned barista, and a cable guy. She’s the author of the New York Times bestselling essay collection, Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing . Her work has appeared in The New York Times , Granta , Texas Highways , Huffpost , and The Guardian . She’s a writer at large for Texas Highways. She lives in Austin with a dog named Woody Guthrie. She publishes the newsletter Badreads .

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am quickly approaching a birthday, might be more of a skid than a stroll. But I’ll be 49 when this is published. I’ve been writing most of my life. Started with little stories for my brother when we didn’t have a book to read. I don’t know when I learned I learned that a notebook was a good place to put it all, or better than most other places I found. But I’m glad I did.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

It’s called Monster of a Land. It came out on June 16th this year.

What number book is this for you?

This is the second. I had to know I could do it again.

Monster of a Land is part travel memoir, part dog memoir, and part social commentary. It’s a rework of John Steinbeck’s trip in Travels with Charley, a cross-country journey exploring modern America.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

This is a memoir. My last was a sort of memoir in essays. So I liked the idea of doing a linear memoir this time around. Still hard, but in a different way. It’s really the only way to keep myself interested long enough to finish a thing, if it’s hard, in a different way.

I wanted to write about something larger than myself. I’d been terrified that I’d be pigeon-holed as a cult survivor. That concern was among the reasons I did a book of essays the first time around. Essays can be a hard sell. But essays allowed me to write less about trauma and more about the systemic issues that affect so many of us, no matter our backgrounds—poverty and the criminal justice system and sexuality. And I felt like I’d put it away.

With Monster of a Land, I needed to show myself that I get to be a writer, not because I have some wild story, but because I am a writer. I feel that in the writing. I’m having now. I get to talk about dogs and wild hitchhikers and strange vagabonds and road masturbation. The important topics. And I got to take the road trip I’ve been planning since I was in high school. I remind myself of that every so often, when I’m stuck or when I’m overwhelmed. I used to install cable in attics in the summer and climb telephone poles in the winter and my knuckles would split open from the cold. I’d hide behind grocery stores to write in my work van. Now I take field trips for a living, people send me free books, and I get to write, whenever the fuck I want. I have so much time to write that I take on hobbies. I have done jigsaw puzzles, for fun. I am not going back.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Monster of a Land is part travel memoir, part dog memoir, and part social commentary. It’s a rework of John Steinbeck’s trip in Travels with Charley, a cross-country journey exploring modern America.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

There’s something so deeply uncomfortable about the experience of publishing a memoir, at least for me—it felt like walking around without skin on. And it changed just about every interaction I had, from that point on. There was this information imbalance—people who knew I had an abortion at 19, and I didn’t know their name.

When the book push ended, and I finally had some time to think, I couldn’t imagine doing it all again. But I’d been doing these stories for Texas Highways magazine. I’d drive out to the Texas Panhandle, where I’m from, and talk to people I can’t imagine I’d talk to otherwise. They didn’t know who I was other than what’s evident by my appearance. I look like what I am—a lesbian who lives in Austin. Of course, I’d make sure to say “Texas Highways” in the first sentence. I didn’t want them thinking I was someone they might want to take a shot at. Where I’m from in Texas is not a place for bragging about your New York Times op-eds. But I started thinking this was something I could do, something a little more than telling stories about myself. Maybe I could love writing again, if I could write without feeling so exposed all the time.

I wasn’t entirely sure I could do it. Drive around the country? Sure. Fuck yeah. Write a book? What if no one talks to me? Then I’m stuck writing weird esoteric shit and pretending it’s anything but masturbation.

I actually did that, for an essay, not the book. I was meant to write an essay about Marfa, but I’d just been dumped. So I spent the weekend eating shrooms in a motel room, not writing a damn thing. You think it’s cool that you’re dating someone who’s on TV. It’s not. Don’t date people who are on TV. For a year at least, if you dare turn on the TV in a motel room, she’ll be on. That’ll be her year.

It was a terrible essay. I shouldn’t have sent it in but part of me thought it was funny how fucking bad it was, and I wanted my editor to see what a dumbfuck idea he’d had, to send me to Marfa. I didn’t have anything else. I couldn’t write about doing mushrooms and pining for someone who told me the first time that she didn’t want a relationship. Jesus Christ, Lauren.

I got lucky. I had to go back to Marfa, obviously. That essay was absolute garbage. But the second time, the story was easy. People kept talking to me, because of Woody. So I had more quotes and stories than I knew what to do with. Turns out, he’s popular outside of Texas too. He’s an extremely cool dog. Thank fuck, because I didn’t have a backup plan. Which may be something like an answer to the “how did you become a writer” part of the question. I’m not sure if it’s flippant or simply true. I didn’t have a backup plan, and I was too fucking dumb to know I could fail. This could’ve gone a lot worse.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I think there’s always a risk of sliding into a list of things that happened. Maybe it’s especially easy when you’re writing about a road trip. You want to list every stop, every interaction. Then you wonder why it’s boring as shit. I think it was a problem until I figured out what I was writing, what I needed to say, and once I knew, it was easier to see what I could leave out. I took a few wrong turns, so to speak. I was up to 500k words at one point. But sometimes I’ve found, if I just keep writing, I’ll start to see it. And I chip the rest away, remove all the scaffolding. Sometimes you get lucky and there’s a book under all the words you didn’t need.

There’s something so deeply uncomfortable about the experience of publishing a memoir, at least for me—it felt like walking around without skin on. And it changed just about every interaction I had, from that point on. There was this information imbalance—people who knew I had an abortion at 19, and I didn’t know their name.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I change names if I imagine someone might not want their name attached. I asked some people if they’d prefer it. This was a mistake. Never give anyone that option. Or you can, but don’t let them choose their own names. They really want to choose their own names. And they’re terrible at it.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I had a Travels with Charley problem. I mean that I kept being given the book—I’m a writer with a dog and I take a lot of road trips—and finding the book, and somehow never finishing the book. For a long time, I was terrified Charley would die. I couldn’t read another book where the dog died. But the last time I found a copy of the book, I’d just adopted my dog Woody. And I thought maybe I could handle it, come the worst. The worst didn’t come, and I thought maybe everyone trying to get me to read it might have a point. I am a writer with a dog who takes a lot of road trips.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

It feels irresponsible to suggest anyone buy a used van and drive around the country with a dog and write a book about it. When I told my brother I was doing this, he brought up the story of Laurence Olivier, when Dustin Hoffman told him he’d stayed up for days to look properly disheveled for a part. Laurence Olivier told him, “My dear boy, why don’t you just try acting.” My brother’s exactly as infuriating as every guy who’s gotten really into the stoics lately. So it’s hard to admit that his point—maybe try writing fiction—isn’t wrong. It’s better advice than any I could give you. Try fiction.

What do you love about writing?

I think you have to love everything about it, especially how much you hate it. It’s hard and it’s lonely, and most of the time, entirely pointless. But every so often, something clicks, and you find the flow. You fucking feel it. The next word just comes, and the sentence after it. You can’t type fast enough to get it all down. The next morning, or afternoon, depending on how late you stayed up. You read it back, and read it again, and you think, oh shit. That’s actually kinda good. That could be something. It’s the best fucking high there is. The rest of it’s absolute misery. But you never get that moment if you don’t suffer the rest.

What frustrates you about writing?

I seem to always forget that if I go for a walk or go for a drive, I’ll usually figure out the thing I’ve been hacking at for days.

What about writing surprises you?

The most surprising thing to me is how much I love being edited. Edits might be the only part I truly enjoy. I still get mad, every time. I’ve learned to read through them and take a walk. Leave them for a few hours, or a few days, if I’ve got the time. But once I open it back up, it’s the easiest part. I get to see the thing I turned in become something I actually like.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

There are different routines. There’s the hacking through it no matter how much I hate it part. I put on Mad Men or a baseball game, usually Mad Men. I’m not sure why Mad Men works. Maybe it’s something pretty to see when I look up. The cadence helps, or that it’s about writing. I couldn’t tell you. But I like having something on. It keeps me from wandering off and doing everything but writing.

Then there’s the part where it’s working, when the writing’s just flowing. Nothing matters then. I survive on whatever I can put on toast and a paper towel, anything to keep going. I’m always afraid that if I stop, I’ll lose it.

I took a few wrong turns, so to speak. I was up to 500k words at one point. But sometimes I’ve found, if I just keep writing, I’ll start to see it. And I chip the rest away, remove all the scaffolding. Sometimes you get lucky and there’s a book under all the words you didn’t need.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I’m really only good at writing. Of course I’ve tried other hobbies and crafts. I’m depressed. I’ve got two cameras I have no business owning and a guitar that I was at least smart enough to buy at a pawn shop. I just don’t love anything else enough to suffer being terrible at it.

Writing, I didn’t mind sucking for a long time, long enough to write a thing I liked. But sucking at guitar and photography and being okay at sourdough, those are writing too. Reading is writing unless it’s bad writing. You can’t read bad writing. It might catch. Cooking and driving are writing, walking my dog too. Yard work is writing, but vacuuming is not. Listening to music and going to concerts, both are writing. Laundry is not writing, but clean sheets night is writing for sure.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I think I might take my brother’s advice. Though we don’t need to tell him just yet. I’m working on a novel.