Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Bette's avatar
Bette
7h

This reminds me a lot of Abraham Verghese's life -- his journey to medicine, his US training, his settlement in a rural part of the states, his relationships with his patients, his writing. I look forward to reading Temple Road!

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Jill Rothenberg's avatar
Jill Rothenberg
9h

Wow, what an amazing interview. Going to order the Temple Road right now!

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