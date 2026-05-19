Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Cindy Eastman's avatar
Cindy Eastman
1h

I connect to so much in this questionnaire and so appreciate when some of the things I feel and teach about writing are affirmed by other writers/teachers. Even as different as we are, we are all connected by truth. Thank you for this one. ♥ (And now I'll go look up Elizabeth McCracken!)

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Laurie Woolever's avatar
Laurie Woolever
24m

Just ordered the new book based on the interview. Thanks for featuring the best of the best.

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