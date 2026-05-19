Emily Rapp Black. Photo by William Waldron.

Emily Rapp Black is the bestselling author of five books: Poster Child: A Memoir (BloomsburyUSA); The Still Point of the Turning World (The Penguin Press), which was a New York Times bestseller and Editor’s Pick; Sanctuary (Random House); Frida Kahlo and My Left Leg (Nottinghill Editions/NY Review of Books); and I WOULD DIE IF I WERE YOU: Notes on Craft and Truthtelling, forthcoming from Counterpoint Press in 2026. A former Fulbright scholar and Guggenheim fellow, she was educated at Harvard University, Trinity College-Dublin, and the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas-Austin. She is professor of Creative Writing at the University of California-Riverside, where she also teaches in the School of Medicine.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

51, and I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember. First, super bad poems, and then I leveled up to messing with my dad’s sermon pages when he wasn’t looking. Always a delight to see him look confused in the pulpit, because I was a HORRIBLE child.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

I Would Die If I Were You: Notes on Art and Truth-Telling published today, May 19th.

What number book is this for you?

4!

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Creative nonfiction rooted in memoiristic personal stories/essay collection mash up. I would say it’s a call to creative action via a series of nonfiction essays about how to marshal personal experience in a meaningful way to create compelling story. I love to call it a craft book for sad, smart people, because I use a lot of theology and philosophy and other theories that do have quite a bit to say about craft, but it’s also not the first thing that comes to mind when people think: craft book. And that was also part of the point.

As a woman with a disability who grew up in a rural area where I was the “only disabled kid,” then as a woman who lost a child, as a single divorced mom in a violently expensive state, I’ve had to rewrite social narratives in order to live with meaning and purpose and joy. Part of that revision is to tell difficult stories, to “retell” the story so that readers can connect and see themselves in the work, no matter how different from their own experiences, sorrows and sadness.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

If you’ve ever had a conversation-killing story that you’ve tried to tell in writing workshops, at cocktail parties, or on a date, this book is for you. It’s about how to be joyfully creative and wrangle difficult stories to the page: a craft book for sad, smart people.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

This book came out of 25 years of teaching writing to adults, kids, teenagers, grad students, undergraduates. But this book is deeply related to why I became a writer, because it’s about burning down the boxes that people/culture/patriarchy seek to put over anyone with a story that feels “hard” or “too sad.” What is art for if not to carry our sorrow, great woe, our biggest joys and our deepest sadness? As a woman with a disability who grew up in a rural area where I was the “only disabled kid,” then as a woman who lost a child, as a single divorced mom in a violently expensive state, I’ve had to rewrite social narratives in order to live with meaning and purpose and joy.

Part of that revision is to tell difficult stories, to “retell” the story so that readers can connect and see themselves in the work, no matter how different from their own experiences, sorrows and sadness. I wrote because it made me feel like a person, it made me feel like I belong to something larger than myself and to the world. That’s why I keep writing, and this book is for people who have felt motivated, perhaps, by the same desire.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I actually had a BLAST writing this book, maybe because I’d been living it for a quarter century. Jane Smiley talks about how every book is built differently, and this one was built inside a wild and fascinating container of curiosity and joy. While writing it I experienced some of the best writing days of my life. I wanted it to feel like a gift – a kind of permission – to and for readers, and it was a gift to ME to write it. I had wanted to do a book with Dan Smetanka at Counterpoint for years; he was excited about the idea of the book, and I was excited about his editorial vision.

This book is deeply related to why I became a writer, because it’s about burning down the boxes that people/culture/patriarchy seek to put over anyone with a story that feels “hard” or “too sad.” What is art for if not to carry our sorrow, great woe, our biggest joys and our deepest sadness?

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I used real names and identifying details of my family, and although I didn’t ask their permission, there was nothing “controversial” about their depiction. Because this book is more reader-facing, more process-oriented, the story is really about the writing of the story, and not the people who might feature in the individual essays.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Elizabeth McCracken – everything she’s ever written. She, to me, is the North Star of what a writer should and can be. Her canon, her humor, her versatility, the intellect and lyricism of her prose, all of it.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Only you can tell your story in the way you wish to tell it. Not everyone has to love it, or you, but there is so much life-affirming purpose in writing truthfully about the experiences that make you human. And when readers engage with that, they feel more human too. And the more we see each other as humans, as people, as valuable no matter what we look like or where we’re from or what we believe, the better the world will be.

What do you love about writing?

It makes me feel more alive than any other thing I do or have ever done.

What frustrates you about writing?

Not having enough time. But I’ve also found solves for that, and I talk about that in the book!

What about writing surprises you?

How joyful and playful it can be. How much it feels like living closest to what truly matters: story, connection, love.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I wish!! I write in 10 minute blocks, mostly in bed (a habit I developed while caring for my son when he was alive), and also on planes, in crowded places. I can sleep and write anywhere. I wasn’t always like that, but it’s a great gift to me in midlife that I can write in the middle of chaos. However, I’d prefer a windowless, plain room like my dad’s sermon writing room in his basement. I wrote some of this book there, some of it I wrote on sticky notes, in phone notes, in a series of notebooks that I sorted through when the book was becoming a book, on napkins. It was not a streamlined or organized process by any means, and that’s just fine with me.

I actually had a BLAST writing this book, maybe because I’d been living it for a quarter century. Jane Smiley talks about how every book is built differently, and this one was built inside a wild and fascinating container of curiosity and joy. While writing it I experienced some of the best writing days of my life. I wanted it to feel like a gift – a kind of permission – to and for readers, and it was a gift to ME to write it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I exercise a lot. This has always been the way that I feel most embodied, right behind writing. And when you feel embodied, you feel like you belong. And that, I think, is what we all seek to feel. And when we feel that sense of belonging to ourselves and to the world, we are the most receptive to others – more affirming, more accepting, more human.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I do! I’m working on a novel called the Weight of Light, and a nonfiction book called PREACH: How the Bible Taught Me to Write.