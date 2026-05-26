Ada Ferrer. Photo by Princeton Headshots

Ada Ferrer is Dayton-Stockton Professor of History at Princeton University. From 1995 to 2024, she taught at New York University. She is the author, most recently, of Cuba: An American History , winner of a Pulitzer Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Prize in history. Her earlier books, Insurgent Cuba: Race, Nation, and Revolution, 1868–1898 and Freedom’s Mirror: Cuba and Haiti in the Age of Revolution won multiple prizes, among them the Frederick Douglass Book Prize from the Gilder Lehrman Center at Yale University, three prizes from the American Historical Association, and the Berkshire Book Prize for the best first book by a woman in any field of history. Ferrer has received support from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Dorothy and Lewis Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers at the New York Public Library, the American Council of Learned Societies, the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and the Social Science Research Council, among many others. Born in Cuba and raised in the United States, Ferrer began traveling to and conducting research on the island since 1990.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

63. I began experimenting with writing at about age 9. But I probably did not begin to think of myself as “a writer” until after I had already published two books! I always loved writing—and revising. I had a fabulous 9th grade Honors English teacher Kathy DeKranis at Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, that taught me very well!

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Keeper of My Kin: Memoir of an Immigrant Daughter published by Scribner in May, 2026.

In 1963, my brother and I were set on two very different paths. We each became who we became because of decisions made by our parents. I benefitted; he suffered. As I became increasingly aware of this, increasingly guilty about it, I think I began to write about it all in my head.

What number book is this for you?

Fourth.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Memoir and history. Memoir because it is the story of my family and me. History because I am a historian and use a historian’s method to research, reconstruct, and narrate the story, and because I situate the story—I situate us—in history.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“In 1963, four years after Fidel Castro came to power, Ada Ferrer’s mother made the agonizing decision to flee Cuba with her infant daughter, Ada, and to leave behind her nine-year-old son, Poly. That moment, which cleaved the family in two, was but a ripple in a much larger story of a world historical revolution. In this beautiful memoir, Ferrer masterfully shifts between her roles as historian and family member, weaving a multigenerational tale of nested family traumas, reaching into the past to understand the circumstances and choices that led to the present. Moving between Cuba, Miami, and New York, then back again, the book unpacks the meaning, experience, and emotion of migration—what it means for those who left and for those who stayed. The book is a profound reflection on belonging, memory, and the lasting imprint of history.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

In 1963, my brother and I were set on two very different paths. We each became who we became because of decisions made by our parents. I benefitted; he suffered. As I became increasingly aware of this, increasingly guilty about it, I think I began to write about it all in my head. I think I knew I would always write this book—as a way to understand what happened, to grapple with it, but also as a kind of tribute to my parents, my brother, and others. I know what they suffered.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

After my parents died, I found a treasure trove of letters written across the gulf of our family separation. Reading the letters my 9-year-old brother wrote to my mother from Cuba after we left was very painful. That was the hardest thing. But the letters were also a gift.

Keeper of My Kin is memoir and history. Memoir because it is the story of my family and me. History because I am a historian and use a historian’s method to research, reconstruct, and narrate the story, and because I situate the story—I situate us—in history.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

Most of the people in the story have passed. I could have never written this while my brother Poly was alive. My sister read an earlier version in the manuscript. She didn’t request specific changes; she gave me feedback—things he thought maybe weren’t discussed enough and others perhaps discussed too much, things like that. I took it all into account, and I think the book was improved as a result. I am so grateful to her.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Edwidge Danticat, Brother, I’m Dying—above all. But others, too:

Jesmyn Ward, The Men We Reaped

Cristina Rivera Garza, Liliana’s Invincible Summer

Natasha Trethewey, Memorial Drive

Carolyn Kay Steedman, Landscape for a Good Woman

Plus conversations with other historians writing about their families—Martha Jones, Martha Hodes, Stephane Gerson, Leslie Alexander, Sara Johnson, and others.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Just write, think about the other stuff later. Nothing you put down on paper has to stay. Just give yourself the freedom to tell your story openly.

What do you love about writing?

Almost everything. I don’t like writing “background” so much. But finding the flow, the music of prose, I love. Finding the perfect story, anecdote, example that suggests something much larger. The feeling of something clicking in the revisions. Finding the perfect sentence for the start or the end of a paragraph.

What frustrates you about writing?

Having to write background stuff.

What about writing surprises you?

The way the perfect sentence just comes out sometimes. Of course, that doesn’t mean it can’t be revised later.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I’m a professor, so the rhythm of writing changes—summer is always much more productive. Grading season is almost impossible for writing. I try my best to keep the momentum of summer going into fall. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

After my parents died, I found a treasure trove of letters written across the gulf of our family separation. Reading the letters my 9-year-old brother wrote to my mother from Cuba after we left was very painful. That was the hardest thing. But the letters were also a gift.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I wish!

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

There are maybe four or more other books I’d love to write. Not sure I’ll have the time on this earth to do that!