Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Marcia / Introvert UpThink's avatar
Marcia / Introvert UpThink
3h

Sari,

I love this series of interviews! May I suggest a memoir author for you to contact? Michelle Dowd, who wrote "Forager," about growing up in an insular religious community with parents who barely took care of their kids at all. I feel she'd have interesting things to say about point of view and what is one's own story vs. other people's stories.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1643751859

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Kevin Callahan's avatar
Kevin Callahan
8h

My partner gave me a chain necklace closed by a padlock, made by Barbara, and I gave him a beautiful ring, both bought at Clear Metal in SoHo thirty or more years ago. Love them both.

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