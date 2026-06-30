Barbara Klar

Barbara Klar is a jewelry artist who has spent more than fifty years turning metal, history, and imagination into wearable art. After moving to New York City in 1979 and discovering the emerging “art-to-wear” scene, she built a career creating modern heirlooms worn by rock stars and seen everywhere in television, press, film, and even worn to the Oscars. She now works from her studio in Woodstock, New York, ( barbaraklar.com ) where she continues to make jewelry—and occasionally reminds people that talent is only about five percent of the meaning of success.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m soon to be 72. At the age of 12, I embarked on a lifelong journey of writing, beginning with my first piece of poetry. My writing and journaling were born out of a profound realization that the world is vast, while my own life is tiny.

In 2003, I realized that so many of my pieces had stories to tell, so I started my blog as a companion piece to my jewelry and metalsmithing.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

“You’re So Talented: Confessions of a Worker B”. I self-published this book in 2024.

What number book is this for you?

This is my first book.

This book came about because I was aging and closer to the end of life than the beginning. I had a feeling that all the best parts of my life had already happened. I was often frustrated by the lack of visibility I had in my career, even though it had been my own choice.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I categorize this book as a memoir, or perhaps as a memoir in essays. It is my experience navigating an artistic journey. These are stories of the journey and some life lessons along that path that completely changed my trajectory and expectations.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“You’re So Talented: Confessions of a Worker B is the candid, beautifully honest memoir of a life lived in creativity — the real story behind the jewelry, the art, and the ‘acclaim.’ From a young maker fresh out of art school in Cleveland, to a New York City artist who fused history, fashion, and craft into wearable art, Barbara Klar reveals how talent was only the first step in a lifetime of determination, resilience, and hard-won insight. This book celebrates the unseen effort behind creative success and reminds every artist that passion, perseverance, and courage matter far more in the ultimate definition of success.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

This book came about because I was aging and closer to the end of life than the beginning. I had a feeling that all the best parts of my life had already happened. I was often frustrated by the lack of visibility I had in my career, even though it had been my own choice. I daydreamed about burying my extensive collection of gems and handcrafted jewelry in my backyard in a treasure chest, hoping that someday they would be found. Instead of doing that, because I’m a renter, I decided to write a book and dedicate it to those young artists who are inspired to jump off that cliff and take that journey without a safety net in sight.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest parts of writing this book were collating the stories with the photos. And of course, the memories. My memory is not so good anymore, but thankfully, I had lots of friends to ask. Another difficult aspect was finding a good publisher. Luckily, I was referred to a publishing house in Rhinebeck, NY by a fellow local artist I had met at a craft show..

I daydreamed about burying my extensive collection of gems and handcrafted jewelry in my backyard in a treasure chest, hoping that someday they would be found. Instead of doing that, because I’m a renter, I decided to write a book and dedicate it to those young artists who are inspired to jump off that cliff and take that journey without a safety net in sight.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

It was very difficult to write about very real people. In the case of one person, I had to change their name because I could’ve been involved in a potential lawsuit. There were people who had touched me and affected my journey, and those who had helped me, as well as people who had hurt me. In the case where I used the actual names, I ran through the stories with my best friend.

There was one particular story in the book that had a detail that would’ve hurt the person mentioned in the book. So I followed my friend’s suggestion and eliminated that. The request initiated a deep dive into the examination of my motives. I realized that my motive had been to not only tell my story, but to hurt this person, which I didn’t want to do. Sometimes I found that there were details that I didn’t need to add because it merely would have been damaging and mean when in reality, I only wanted to tell the stories that had changed me in my perspectives.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.

I would say it wasn’t a particular book or bodies of work, but it was the life of these writers that I found inspiring. I am lucky to have some very good serious writer friends. I am merely an artist telling my story and do not consider myself to be a writer. My friend Fae Myenne Ng is a noted author and wrote Bone. Another dear friend is Lucy Sante, who recently wrote I Heard Her Call My Name. I was deeply moved by these books. Both of these friends were supportive and encouraging and told me that even though I may not consider myself to be a writer, I know how to tell a good story. I ran with that.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I would say to aspiring writers that it is important to simply write, regardless of form. It can be a journal, an essay, or a letter to the editor. Write it, read it out loud, and share it with friends. Write it, reread it, and edit it. Any process is intimidating unless you try it and practice it. When people tell me they can’t draw, I say it’s like any tool; it just needs to be practiced and done repeatedly.

What do you love about writing?

The thing I love about writing is the relief it gives me from the prison of my mind. It allows me to dream and to keep a record of those dreams. I’m amazed when I can revisit those dreams and feel them again. It is a solitary practice, much like my metalsmithing. It’s a connection to universal consciousness.

What frustrates you about writing?

The thing that frustrates me most about writing is that it’s a solitary practice. There is no we. There is no teamwork. It’s a lone experience that is completely self-propelled. That being said, I ‘m a very solitary person who is very inspired and loves to be alone. That is the easy part.

What about writing surprises you?

What surprises me about writing is that it is so deeply fulfilling to put words on paper or on a computer screen. It is fulfilling for me to read back the words that I write at a later date, and I like forming the words like a sculpture and putting the pieces together like a puzzle.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

My writing is not akin to that of writers I know. Since I make my living as a metalsmith and jeweler, I do not have a lot of time to write. One of my most fascinating inquiries to all my artist friends is, “What is your schedule? How do you practice your art? Is it random inspiration? Or do you have a specific timetable and routine to your day?” Everyone is different.

I prefer to lie in bed when I write. Writing is like dreaming to me, and being comfortable is the most important thing, so my body can go away and leave me alone.

There was one particular story in the book that had a detail that would’ve hurt the person mentioned in the book. So I followed my friend’s suggestion and eliminated that. The request initiated a deep dive into the examination of my motives. I realized that my motive had been to not only tell my story, but to hurt this person, which I didn’t want to do.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

To me, writing is like prayer. Every inspiration, every observation can be a memorable written passage. I do not have hobbies or other creative pursuits; I live vicariously through my friends!

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I don’t know what’s next for me. I used to have a six-month plan, a five-year plan, and so on and so forth. Now I just try to stay in the moment, and the farthest I plan is tomorrow because, as an Oldster, I definitely know how to make God laugh.