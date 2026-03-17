Nicole Walker

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

54. I’ve been writing since I was 9 years old and wrote for a “Reflections” contest. I also submitted artwork and a piano composition. I won in no category. I did not become a visual artist or a composer. It was after college when I shared a bit of a novel with my good friend Misty and she said, “I think you’re going to be a real writer,” that I really thought a career as a writer might be possible. Positive affirmation helps.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

How to Plant a Billion Trees: Childhood Trauma and the Healing Power of Nature, Feb 19 2026.

I also recently published Writing the Hard Stuff: Turning Difficult Subjects into Meaningful Prose on November 27, 2025. The latter book describes some of the thinking and processes behind writing How to Plant a Billion Trees, plus offers ideas about form and writing prompts to help people write about hard things.

What number book is this for you?

Nine, unless you count the anthologies Bending Genre and The Science of Story. Then 11.

How is a young girl’s sexual trauma like a burnt down forest? At first, everything seems ashen, broken, and ghostly. But then, thanks to the effort and energy, in the form of heartwood in the case of the forest and in the form of family, therapy, and friends in the case of the young girl, new sprouts begin to form. The network of the ecosystem, the surviving fungal networks under the duff, rebuilds the life that once seem completely destroyed.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I’m an essayist first, so each of the ‘chapters’ stands alone. But I wrote this memoir-in-essays differently than I wrote my other collections of essays. I had a direction I wanted to go, and therefore, a kind of arc, which gives the whole book a feeling of narrative cohesion. I hope.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

How is a young girl’s sexual trauma like a burnt down forest? At first, everything seems ashen, broken, and ghostly. But then, thanks to the effort and energy, in the form of heartwood in the case of the forest and in the form of family, therapy, and friends in the case of the young girl, new sprouts begin to form. The network of the ecosystem, the surviving fungal networks under the duff, rebuilds the life that once seem completely destroyed.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

An early draft of this book centered around trees and school choice. My argument was that public schools provide not only the model but the physical space for community networks. From dropping kids off at school, to Navajo dances, from holiday bazaars to offering shelter to those evacuated from fire, public schools knit communities together. It distresses me that the hallmark of individualism in the US has led to people pulling kids out of school because their individual needs and desires trump this larger premise of community building. Likewise, trees are not stand-alone majestical creatures. They rely on microbes, fungal networks call mycelia, wildlife, snags, and fallen logs that nurse these other creatures to grow to such heights.

Although the underlying point about school choice never goes away, the direction of How to Plant a Billion Trees changed. In 2024, I traveled across the country to do interviews and presentations about reproductive freedom, mainly because of the essay I wrote, “My Abortion at Age 11 Wasn’t a Choice, It Was My Life.” I worked with Free & Just in DC, the Yes on 4 campaign in Florida, and the Prop 139 campaign in Arizona. News media interviewed me often about abortion rights, but then, when Trump was elected, other issues became priorities and the interviews stopped and the protests began.

The scope of the book widened but the focus turned personal. I had written obliquely about my molestation, but never blatantly. I knew after my New York Times essay came out that I had to be blatant and certain. I could not be ashamed or silenced. So I dug in and wrote how after the molestation and the abortion, I became outcast. And then I became subservient to boys who I thought could protect me. And then, after a decade or so, started to understand that relying on a single individual could not knit me back into the fabric of the world. Instead, I had to open up, like the tiny threads at the ends of a tree’s roots that reach for the nutrient-providing mycelia, and tell my story and let people in.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I relied on Donna Haraway’s book Staying with the Trouble as a guide for how to conceive this book. She writes a lot about webs, connections, cat’s cradle, and other networks of narrative that differ from a traditional arc. To write a book that draws so much on metaphor and how forms from nature mirror psychic and communal networks is a risk. But Haraway also, as the title notes, argues that we have to stay with the trouble, especially about things like the climate crisis, if we are going to change our minds, our behavior, and our policies. To me, staying with the trouble meant sitting with that as well as staying with the difficult emotions and thoughts about the molestation. I wrote using the forms I mention in Writing the Hard Stuff, but one of the primary ones was using speculative nonfiction to re-see some of those really terrible moments of the molestation in a different way so I could stay in the moment and convey it to readers in ways I don’t think I could have, straight on.

As for publishing, I am so lucky I found my agent, Malaga Baldi, who in her letters to publishers wrote, “This is the best book.” The first days on submission last year were rough. We received one near-offer from a Big 5 press, but the marketing team worried I didn’t have a big enough following. 100,000 followers, they expected. Now, this doesn’t mean that everyone needs 100,000 followers. I think it means that for a book that pairs the story of childhood sexual trauma with the story of the forest, you’re going to need a lot of people who are already convinced about your writing and promotion abilities. We had a few other offers but Bloomsbury offered the best deal. Rowman and Littlefield Books had just been acquired by Bloomsbury and their editor, Richard Brown, had just begun acquiring books under the new auspices. Bloomsbury could support the book in great ways because of its transatlantic reach, its publicity and marketing arms, and its broad distribution.

I’m an essayist first, so each of the ‘chapters’ stands alone. But I wrote this memoir-in-essays differently than I wrote my other collections of essays. I had a direction I wanted to go, and therefore, a kind of arc, which gives the whole book a feeling of narrative cohesion. I hope.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I did change names, for the first time in any of my books! I didn’t name the child molester. I called him “the babysitter,” which helps convey the power dynamic and the age difference. I changed my boyfriends’ names because in this narrative, I’m working out ideas about them that none of us would have recognized at the time. That I hoped that each boyfriend would protect me, would be that single, savior tree condensed a lot of our relationship and their personhood into pointed motifs. Their real selves are much more complex so I thought to bind that complexity to their real names and the invented names to the metaphorical work they do in the book.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I read Refuge by Terry Tempest Williams in my teens. I read it again when I was 37. Her book has become such a mainstay for nature-writing that I think it’s easy to forget how surprising the narrative structure was. Williams toggled, chapter by chapter, between her mother’s cancer and the birds of the Bear Lake Bird Refuge. I can trace almost as if with my fingers the imprint that book left on my mind. I understood from Williams that you don’t have to tell a story in one narrative go. And your body is as important as the world. And the world is as important as your body. After my essay was published in the New York Times, she sent me the kindest note about how telling my story matters. Again, positive affirmation helps!

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

It is exciting, and daunting, how many presses are out there. I am the series editor for Crux, University of Georgia’s nonfiction series. We receive 250 manuscripts a year and so many of them are so good. We can’t publish them all, but I do believe there is a press for nearly all of them. Presses have unique aesthetics and varied aspirations.

Check out where your favorite authors publish. Go to the bookfair at AWP and see all the amazing, stylish, beautiful books. It is a joy that there are so many writers and so many publishers in the world. My single bit of advice is to take joy into the process. Enjoy reading independent and small press books. Enjoy emailing editors to tell them about your book. Enjoy the writing itself. Books, even sad ones, bring joy to our worlds because each one strives to connect with a reader. That striving for connection is the best thing about humans, and books are a joyful representation of it.

What do you love about writing?

Even more than publishing, writing brings me so much joy. Making mental connections is almost as fun as making writer-reader ones. Sentences are puzzles, but the puzzling is even harder, because you don’t have a reference picture to guide the placement of your pieces. Maybe it’s more like spelunking. “I’m going in to see what I can discover.” Words and sentences are the flashlight. Perhaps, what I truly love is making metaphors.

What frustrates you about writing?

I actually love revising, now that I see it as an equally creative activity to writing. After you’ve written a draft, you have a vision of what that puzzle is supposed to look like. You have to create new parts of the puzzle to make it align with that vision. But I hate it when I reread to revise and see that I’ve used the same word four times in one paragraph or written a sentence that doesn’t make sense. It makes me feel dumb. But I try to remember that most everything can be fixed. I try to take that as a life lesson too.

What about writing surprises you?

Perhaps my answer here is an extension of the question about what do I love about writing. I love the surprises in writing. I am surprised when the perfect image lands on the page. I am surprised when the parallel structure of a sentence helps me see the larger purpose of the essay. I am surprised that I can write for hours on end and not realize how much time has gone by. I’m surprised by how puzzled I am by our country’s cruel policies politics and people’s lack of empathy and yet, through writing, I can see a way through or out or a better thing. Writing means staying with the trouble, yet, as you stay there, something about putting letter after letter helps you find a way out of that trouble.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I try to write 500 words a day. Usually between 11 and 1 on days I don’t teach. I sit in my living room where there is a lot of light, fold my legs under my body, and try to focus on typing. I am notorious for dipping out to check the FB, but usually I do it to give my brain time to churn. When I come back to the page, I can usually finish that sentence I had been stuck on.

It’s been a strange year for writing because a lot of my writing time has been devoted into working on getting A Billion Trees into people’s hands, but I still try to keep moving forward on other projects.

I did change names, for the first time in any of my books! I didn’t name the child molester. I called him “the babysitter,” which helps convey the power dynamic and the age difference. I changed my boyfriends’ names because in this narrative, I’m working out ideas about them that none of us would have recognized at the time.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I have way too many pets: two dogs and three cats. And way too many plants (see well-lit living room above). I run half-assedly in the forest behind my house, which is why I’m always talking about trees. I like to cook. I also spend a lot of time writing postcards, going to rallies, calling my senators. That is hobby I wish I didn’t have to do.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have a novel my agent is going to send out next week called Daylight Savings Time about a wildlife photographer who is so focused on her job, she lets her newborn baby get bitten by a lynx. After her husband takes the baby away, she lapses into decadent behavior until she forms an unlikely relationship with a lost boy. She becomes entangled in fights over uranium, water, and land, getting into more trouble until she figures out where she belongs in these fights.

I’m also working on a book to be published by West Virginia University Press in 2027 called Shapeshifters of the Inland Seas about how humans affect water bodies in the west, and how water affects our and other species’ bodies in return.

Thank you, Sari, for this opportunity!