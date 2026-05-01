Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Cindy Eastman's avatar
Cindy Eastman
9h

Another great one, Sari, and congrats on 200 of them!

I appreciated reading this as I stop and start working on a memoir for my daughter. It affirmed for me that all the conversations I continue to have with her are in fact a collaboration and it gave me the go-ahead to keep at it. Thank you.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
4h

There is no closure. Nor are their stages. One mother’s suicide is not the same as another’s and every death is different. But clearly she loved that you were a writer and you can carry that with you. Always.

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