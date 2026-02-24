Elizabeth Crane

Elizabeth Crane is the author of four collections of short stories, Turf , When the Messenger is Hot , All this Heavenly Glory, and You Must Be This Happy to Enter, a memoir, This Story Will Change , as well as two novels, We Only Know So Much and The History of Great Things . Her stories have been featured regularly on NPR’s Selected Shorts . Crane is a recipient of the Chicago Public Library 21st Century Award, and her work has been adapted for the stage by Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater company, and also been adapted for film. She teaches in the UCR-Palm Desert low-residency MFA program. A film adaptation of We Only Know So Much is now streaming on most VOD services. Her latest collection of short stories, That May Not Mean What You Think , will come out on April 15, 2026, from Northwestern University Press, alongside a reissue of her first collection, When The Messenger is Hot .

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 64 and I honestly don’t know how that happened. I’ve been writing since 1969, when I was 8.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

This Story Will Change, my memoir, came out in 2022.

What number book is this for you?

Seven!

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Oh I would call it a memoir, very creative nonfiction in the sense that I used a lot of fiction techniques, mainly because when I started it, I really didn’t know what I was doing.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

My long marriage ended suddenly and I was baffled and bereft and so more or less this book is me trying to figure out what the hell happened, in real time.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

Ok so, when the marriage fell apart, I was living in my lovely house in the Hudson Valley we shared, and my husband moved out, but I couldn’t stop crying and so I fled to the city for about a year for a change of scenery and to be nearer to some of my closest friends. A couple months in, I was itching to write, and I wanted to write about anything but what was happening to me, but I could not focus on anything else for very long, and so I thought, well if I just write this down maybe I’ll figure out what happened and then I can put this aside and get back to writing fiction. Also, I had a roommate in the city, a dear longtime friend, and so as I was writing, a turn of events happened where he and his daughter and I became something of a weird sitcommy little family—you know that kind of NYC show where people just drop by all the time that never, ever happens in real life? It was like that! So that came into the book in what turned out to be an important way that was not at all unrelated to the story of the marriage.

But I had written a couple different memoir drafts in years past that were, um, not successful. I had been a fiction writer, and I certainly used elements from my life often in my fiction, but with straight memoir I just did not know how to do it. Everything interesting about my writing got left out in service of telling the truth, and potentially interesting stories became boring because I was leaving the ‘creative’ part out of creative nonfiction. I still joke that one of them was my 400-page autobiography that no one asked for. My origin story as a writer is probably the same as so many other grade-school kids who read Harriet the Spy—I started keeping notebooks immediately, and knew that’s what I wanted to be when I grew up. That and a Broadway star. I will keep you posted on my progress in that career.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

It wasn’t as hard to get it published as it was to write it, which was consistently painful, in no small part because it was so fresh, and in retrospect, I’m not even sure why I kept going!

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I used character names like—The Husband, The Kid, The Housebud, primarily for this reason. And yes, I ran passages and drafts by pretty much everyone in the book, including my ex, who was incredibly generous about the whole thing. No one really suggested changes, though I was willing to hear them if they had, particularly if my ex had any significant objections. (And The Housebud and The Kid still call this “Our book,” which pleases me to no end.)

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Ok this might sound absolutely—I don’t know what—delusional? There is a very long list of nonfiction writers I am inspired by and I could easily answer that question for almost every work of fiction I’ve written. In this particular case, when I sat down to write, I had absolutely no intention of publishing what I was writing, so it wasn’t inspired by any of them? Unless it was super subliminal? Which is completely possible. I think by this time I had the sense that more and more people were experimenting with form in nonfiction. Encyclopedia of An Ordinary Life, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (RIP dear Amy) was one of those nonfiction books I wished I’d thought of. It’s exactly what the title says it is, and it’s still a delight.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I don’t worry a lot about publishing while I’m writing, which helps me take the pressure off and enjoy the writing (inasmuch as one might enjoy the process of writing about something painful). Trying to get published can be a daunting process, so it helps to plan for it to be an arduous, possibly long process, and if it turns out to be easy peasy and you’re among the lucky few whose work inspires bidding wars on your first go, good on you!

What do you love about writing?

I love the routine of it, I love making myself laugh, or the feeling I get when I’m pretty sure I’ve written a great sentence.

What frustrates you about writing?

That it doesn’t just spill out onto the page fully realized, or that I can’t always take my ideas and make them into something good. It’s a trial and error process for me. A lot of error.

What about writing surprises you?

Everything! It’s the surprise element that makes it fun, when things go in a direction I may not have intended at all but it somehow works.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I am a morning person generally when it comes to writing, but I can be flexible, and actually with the memoir, my schedule then made mornings difficult, so I was kind of writing all day every day on that book.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I have always been a big crafter! Mostly needlework, embroidery, sewing, quilting, knitting, but I also love collage and I had a watercolor summer recently. And I absolutely do feel they’re sort of interactive with my writing, at least in that it seems to come from a different part of my brain; it’s a little more meditative. I was obsessed with papercrafts and a few other things when I was writing my collection You Must Be This Happy to Enter, and perhaps unsurprisingly an unusual number of characters who were crafters turned up in that book, including one who was a zombie. And there’s another one in my forthcoming collection.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

A new story collection, That May Not Mean What You Think comes out on April 15 from Northwestern University Press, alongside a reissue of my first collection When The Messenger is Hot, which originally came out nine hundred and forty years ago.