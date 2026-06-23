Isaac Fitzgerald. Photo by Nader Farzan.

Isaac Fitzgerald is the New York Times bestselling author of Dirtbag, Massachusetts (winner of the New England Book Award). He is also the author of the bestselling children’s book How to Be a Pirate as well as the co-author of Pen & Ink: Tattoos and the Stories Behind Them and Knives & Ink: Chefs and the Stories Behind Their Tattoos (winner of an IACP Award). He appears frequently on The Today Show, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times , The Atlantic, Esquire , GQ , The Guardian , The Best American Nonrequired Reading , and numerous other publications. He lives with his wife and their two dogs on the North Fork of Long Island.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 43 years old, and the answer to how long I’ve been writing is a bit multifaceted. I was writing short stories as a very young child, bad poetry in my teenage years. But as far as actually, seriously taking a crack and trying to make a living as a writer, it’s been about twenty years now.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

American Rambler: Walking the Trail of Johnny Appleseed, published May 12, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

Again, complicated. It’s my second memoir, but I also have a children’s book, titled How to Be a Pirate, and two illustrated, collaborative books with the artist Wendy MacNaughton. So either #2 or #5, depending on how you slice it.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I would call it a memoir, popular history, and travelogue all rolled together. It’s about the story of Johnny Appleseed, who was a real guy named John Chapman. But his story is braided with mine, and it’s a look at the legends and stories that make us. It’s also about getting out into America and seeing it at an eye level.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Bill Bryson meets Hunter S. Thompson meets Ron Chernow, if Ron Chernow spent more time in grimy rest stop bathrooms.

I would call this book a memoir, popular history, and travelogue all rolled together. It’s about the story of Johnny Appleseed, who was a real guy named John Chapman. But his story is braided with mine, and it’s a look at the legends and stories that make us. It’s also about getting out into America and seeing it at an eye level.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

My origin as a writer starts with me being a reader. My parents instilled a deep love of literature in me from a young age. I think I learned how to write because I was trying to communicate with them. After I published Dirtbag Massachusetts (2022) , I was looking for my next way to connect with my audience. Connection with readers is one of my favorite parts of this business.

During the pandemic I had written a piece for The Guardian about how I began walking 20,000 steps per day (shoutout to Sari Botton who commissioned and edited that piece for a Guardian series she was editing! Ed. note: 🙏💝 - SB) which got a bigger reaction than anything I had written in my life at that point. I realized I wanted my next book to be about walking. My wife asked me: Are there any famous walkers in history you admire? And within a second I answered, “Johnny Appleseed”—surprising both of us.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The year I spent on the road was no easy thing, as much as I love being a leaf on the wind and bouncing around this country. Also a lot of stories from that time that I loved had to end up on the cutting room floor, but it was all for the best. Shoutout to my editor (John Freeman), agent (Meredith Kaffel-Simonoff), and wife and first reader (Kelly Farber) for helping me shape this thing. There were some bits of history and stories from that year that were really hard to part with, but the collaborative aspect of publishing is really important.

To me, the truth is a block of wood. But what statue I carve out of it, and what statue someone else might carve out of it, well, those can look very different. In fact that’s very much what this book is about.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

To me, the truth is a block of wood. But what statue I carve out of it, and what statue someone else might carve out of it, well, those can look very different. In fact that’s very much what this book is about. When it comes to names, I will change them upon request. But for the most part I try to leave things as they truly are.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods. Hunter S. Thompson’s Hell’s Angels was surprisingly helpful. Cheryl Strayed’s Wild. Jack Kerouac’s whole catalog. Howard Means’ Johnny Appleseed: Man and Myth was incredibly important, as was Michael Pollan’s Botany of Desire.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Nobody is reading over your shoulder. Don’t get in your own way, being scared of what might people think of what you’re writing. Publishing is a long process. Just write the damn thing, and then move onto the next step of getting it out into the world. (It can just be a proposal at first!)

What do you love about writing?

There’s a particular satisfaction in expressing a complex sentiment accurately and eloquently. A satisfying “click” happens in my heart, and in my head, similar to witnessing a thorough power-washing job.

What frustrates you about writing?

Everything, until I finish. And then it’s as if I forget it all, which allows me to foolishly do it again.

What about writing surprises you?

I love when I am putting words down on the page, meandering through my thoughts, thinking: perhaps this won’t go in the book, why am I wasting my time? And then, suddenly I come across something I hadn’t even thought about before but was so true and important to the project that the thought that I might have missed it if I hadn’t written through that doubt… those moments are surprising delights.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Different strokes for different folks, but my only consistent practice is that I write longhand for my first draft. I am better when I move and write somewhere new, maybe with some background noise, a bar ideally. I rush to get sloppy thoughts on a page with a pen, and clean it up later. Put another way, no routine.

The year I spent on the road was no easy thing, as much as I love being a leaf on the wind and bouncing around this country. Also a lot of stories from that time that I loved had to end up on the cutting room floor, but it was all for the best.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I take a lot of photographs out in the world. It started as way of documenting so I could come back to them later and fact check say, the color of a person’s shirt. Or whether it was a moose head or a bicycle on a bar wall. Just from the sheer number of photographs I take in the name of documentation I do think I have actually gotten better as an amateur photographer.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Every project for me starts with inspiration from another book. The ones previously mentioned inspired American Rambler. Roxane Gay’s Bad Feminist influenced Dirtbag, Massachusetts. All I can tell you about my next project is that I’ve been reading Robert M. Persig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance and recently got my hands on a Harley Davidson street bob.