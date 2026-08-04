Darcey Steinke

Darcey Steinke is the author most recently of the memoir This is the Door . Her other books include the memoirs Flash Count Diary , Easter Everywhere and five novels: Sister Golden Hair, Milk, Jesus Saves, Suicide Blonde , and Up Through the Water . Her books have been translated into ten languages, and many have been New York Times Notables. Her nonfiction has appeared widely and she often writes about art. Her web story “Blindspot” was a part of the 2000 Whitney Biennial. She has been a Henry Hoyns Fellow, a Stegner Fellow, Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi and on the long list of the Independent Book Award and the French Arles Author Prize. She has taught at the Columbia University School of the Arts, New York University, Princeton, and the American University of Paris. She lives with her husband in Brooklyn. Find her on Instagram and here on Substack .

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 64 and I have been writing since I was around 11 or 12. I stuttered as a kid, and that drove me early to the page. Some words were easier for me to say then others. Example: while I wanted chocolate ice cream, the ch is hard for a stutterer, so I always asked for Vanilia, the v is much easier. I got obsessed with language early, as I was always trying to construct sentences that I could say without stuttering. I wrote poems in my notebook with a unicorn on the cover, and in high school, I wrote a novel about a young nurse that goes to work at a mysterious mental hospital in the mountains.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My new book is This is the Door: The Body, Pain, and Faith and it was published by HarperOne in February 2026. (Read an excerpt here.)

What number book is this for you?

This is my 8th book.

In This is the Door I write about my own experience with back pain and surgery, and I look at the lives of artists and writers, Frida Kahlo, Kurt Cobain, Neitsche, and many others to see how their pain led them to create work that gestured out to others.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

This is the Door, which centers on pain, does not fit well in a single genre. It contains, memoir and a lot of research. I wanted to learn about the pain of the dead, historical pain, and also interviews with sufferers. I tried to make a pain body inside the book, that was my body but also would include others’ pain. If I had to pick an overall description, I would say creative non-fiction, lyric essay, AND memoir!

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

We are all going to suffer from pain at some point in our lives, and rather than think of these times as meaningless, it’s key to try to see our suffering as meaningful and valuable. Pain points to something very deep within us, and connects us to humanity as a whole. I write about my own experience with back pain and surgery, and I look at the lives of artists and writers, Frida Kahlo, Kurt Cobain, Neitsche, and many others to see how their pain led them to create work that gestured out to others.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I talk about my stutter above, that, I think, birthed my writing. I think that my work whether in my novels like, Suicide Blonde, or my non-fiction (my book before this current one, Flash Count Diary is about menopause) have always been about the body. And This is the Door is part of this trajectory, of exploring what it is to live in a vulnerable and fleshy from.

Five years ago, I herniated a disc in my back and had a year of terrible pain. I was just thinking of it again this morning. Of a time I was traveling and had run out of Extra-Strength Tylenol, and was just not able to handle it. I wanted out of my body at those times, it was just too painful. And at the same time the culture was telling me I should just get over the pain (also that if I had better thoughts I would not have pain!). That what I was going through was not worthwhile, and this seemed wrong to me. I was suffering but I also knew I was in a meaningful, even holy period of my life. I could not find books that mirrored what I was going through and so I wrote my own.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I did a lot of research. I read maybe 200 books and skimmed maybe 200 more. I worked at the New York Medical Academy Library once a week for a few years. But this wasn’t hard. It was a joy really, but it was also arduous. I write about my dad’s death in the book. He was a Lutheran Minister, and a chaplain and in the years of his illness, he had prostate cancer, he fell away from a more conventional faith. All my life I have been fascinated with his theology and how it changed over time. To write about his death was hard.

Five years ago, I herniated a disc in my back and had a year of terrible pain…The culture was telling me I should just get over the pain (also that if I had better thoughts I would not have pain!). That what I was going through was not worthwhile, and this seemed wrong to me. I was suffering but I also knew I was in a meaningful, even holy period of my life. I could not find books that mirrored what I was going through and so I wrote my own.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

When I write about my daughter I always let her read it first. She always says: “I want my humanity to expand the humanity of others.” Which is so beautiful to me.

With my husband I tell him what I will be writing about.

But beyond that I don’t really run the book by everyone. I try to make sure my own character in my books is honest about her faults. To me that’s the most important thing. To make sure you are self-critical.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I am a huge fan of my friend Maggie Nelson. I love her work, how she mixes, ideas, poetry and memoir. Also: Simone de Beauvoir is my hero, I use her method of trying to do philosophy to subjects others ignore, like menopause in Flash Count Diary and in This is the Door, back pain. Her work also mixes, research, memoir, and ideas. I also love the all-out honesty of a writer like Elena Ferrante; she has inspired me.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Just start. Get a notebook you really like and some pens you adore. I believe having pleasing tools of the trade is so important. If you write on your computer that’s fine too, though I feel being able to carry your notebook to a coffee shop or a bar and just write for an hour is such a lovely thing. Try to write every day, even if it’s just half an hour, get up early, or do it at you lunch break.

I always think if Freud had not discovered the unconscious, a writer would have. It’s so key to stay on the work so your mind can work on it without you even realizing it! Read books that you think might fuel the work, and take notes on these books. Early drafts are always bad, so forgive yourself for that. If you get stuck, that’s normal, not only normal but needed. A book with no tension or pain behind it is not a good book!

What do you love about writing?

So many things! I love that my curiosity can lead me, that I can go deep with an idea or an emotion, see its many levels and connections, I love (and this may come from my stutter) to make sentences that are rhythmic, that flow. I love the ways writing makes all of life more interesting, as you never know if what you notice, overhear, or realize will make it into the work.

What frustrates you about writing?

So many things! Between books I find it hard to get settled on a new project, it takes me sometimes up to a year of false starts to land on something. That’s a hard, uncertain time for me. I am about to go into that time now!

I struggle with endings, this just happened with an essay I am writing. I spent days rearranging the same few paragraphs, trying to force the thing to end, but I could not make it work until I let go of what I thought it should be.

What about writing surprises you?

Reading can feel like telepathy with a living writer and communication with the spirit world with a dead one. This is endlessly startling to me.

I read maybe 200 books and skimmed maybe 200 more. I worked at the New York Medical Academy Library once a week for a few years. But this wasn’t hard. It was a joy really, but it was also arduous. I write about my dad’s death in the book. He was a Lutheran Minister, and a chaplain and in the years of his illness, he had prostate cancer, he fell away from a more conventional faith. All my life I have been fascinated with his theology and how it changed over time. To write about his death was hard.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I get up at 7am, feed my cat Junebug, make coffee, meditate a little and get to my desk. I usually do a bit of journal writing first. Right now, I am keeping track of my open water swims at Brighton Beach, so I will detail that in a journal I bought that has a cover that looks like the Ocean. Then I get on whatever project I have going.

I listen to rain sounds while I work. I cannot work without them at this point. I work till 1 or 2 and then spend an hour or two walking in Prospect Park or going out to the beach. I find it is in this time after working that I often have my best ideas, which I jot down in a little notebook. I come back home and I do what I think of as soft work, reading a book that has to do with my project, or watching a film, or I might look at photos that could help, clothes a character might wear, or what a trailer looks like from the inside, or a particular restaurant in NYC in the 1990’s.

Darcey Steinke at Brighton Beach

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

This is my third season open water swimming at Brighton Beach, and I love it just as much as writing at this point. To be out far in the wild water, to be inside something so much bigger than myself, these things are like writing but in a different key.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have a few more essays I want to write to support the This is the Door launch, one on Bob Flanagan, the performance artists who lived with cystic fibrosis. I want to write about the film The Conversation, which I saw when I was 8 at a drive in and has haunted me ever since! And then maybe something about my great-great-great grandfather, William Miller, who was the founder of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Maybe something will come from those, or from the swimming journal. My books sometimes come out of my notebooks. But at this point, frankly, I have no idea!