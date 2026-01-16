Catherine Pierce. Photo by Becca Neufeld.

Catherine Pierce is the author of the memoir-in-essays Foxes for Everybody: Twenty-Four Hours of Early Motherhood (Northwestern University Press, 2026), as well as of five books of poems, including Danger Days (Saturnalia 2020) and Dear Beast (forthcoming March 2026, also from Saturnalia). From 2007-2024, she was professor of English and co-director of the creative writing program at Mississippi State University. She recently moved with her family back to her home state of Delaware and founded Studio & Craft , an online poetry community.

A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Academy of American Poets, Catherine served as Poet Laureate of Mississippi from 2021 to 2025.

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 47, and I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember. (My first poem was a haiku about purple pansies in second grade.)

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Foxes for Everybody: Twenty-Four Hours of Early Motherhood—it came out yesterday!

What number book is this for you?

Five, though it’s my first book of prose. (The others are poetry collections.)

Like a newborn’s patterns of sleeping and waking, the revelations of motherhood don’t follow a reasonable schedule, and there’s no clocking out. Organized around the hours of the day, Foxes for Everybody gives voice to the marvels, fears, absurdities, and astonishments of parenthood. These essays offer twenty-four glimpses into how we experience time, our families, our planet, and all of those small moments that aren’t small at all.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I’ve been calling it a memoir-in-essays—the individual essays are intended to stand alone, but the book as a whole is a memoir of who I was and what I learned in my first years as a mother.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I’m a poet, and have been writing poems for decades, but around the time my kids were beginning to transition out of very-little-kid-ness into slightly-bigger-kid-ness, I found myself wanting to try my hand at essays. I wanted to embark on something new, and I wanted to write about motherhood in a way that felt more direct and that allowed me to take up more space on the page.

At first I was just writing the standalone essays. But when I began to understand that I might be writing a book, I thought about the many books well-meaning people gifted me during the early days and years of parenting. Some of them were full of bright, cheerleader-ish you’ve got this, mama! platitudes that made me wonder if I had the right temperament to enter into motherhood. Some were beautifully written memoirs about loneliness and pain that amplified my anxiety. Some were fascinating, dense tomes about the science of motherhood—books I wanted to read but couldn’t find the time or brainspace to focus on while in the thick of the newborn days.

I realized that what I needed in those years—what I hungered for—was something else: a book that welcomed me into this wild new reality and made me feel part of a community of mothers like me, reeling from worry and wonder both. From a practical standpoint, I also needed something I could pick up and put down, something with short chapters, something I could read while nursing or eating or right before I fell asleep. And so that’s the book I set out to make.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Some of the essays were originally much shorter—one in particular, called “Existentialism,” was just a few sentences. It began as a pithy recounting of a time that my youngest tried to tell me a joke and ended up unintentionally creating a punchline that was startlingly profound (also hilarious). My wonderful agent Allison Malecha urged me to push the piece further, to dig in to the meat of the interaction, and the piece went from a paragraph about a joke to seven-page essay about navigating the topic of mortality with my kids. That work—of re-seeing a piece and developing it more fully—was hard but also some of the most exciting work I did on this book.

In terms of publishing, this book doesn’t really fit neatly into a category and it met with rejection from a number of editors who didn’t see a way to break it out in their markets—but that uncategorizable-ness was crucial to the book. I was very lucky that the folks at Northwestern University Press were excited by this compact, poem-adjacent, not-exactly-one-thing memoir-in-essays.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I developed my own set of rules for this. I never mention my children by name in this book. I wanted to protect their anonymity to a degree; also, although my children feature prominently in this book, it was crucial to me that the essays weren’t really ABOUT them; rather, they’re about my own experiences and the ways that becoming a mother surprised and startled and opened me. I also don’t use my husband’s name; this had less to do with preserving his anonymity than it did with maintaining the approach I’d adopted for the book’s main players.

Otherwise, I trusted what felt right. I do use the first names of a couple of close friends who appear in affectionate ways, I changed a couple of names, I use initials in an essay where I’m quickly listing people from my childhood.

My mother is central to one essay in the book, and I did run an early draft of that piece by her—she and I are very close, and it was important to me that she felt the depiction of her and the recounting of some scenes were accurate. Beyond that one essay, though, I didn’t run the book’s content by anyone.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

There are so many writers I admire who taught me, through their own work, how to structure an essay, how to think on the page, how to allow for surprise, how to let heft and humor co-exist, and I don’t think I could list them all if I tried. But I’ll say that I wrote the first essay in this book (the first I wrote, that is, not the one that appears first) after hearing Beth Ann Fennelly read from her genius book of micro-memoirs Heating & Cooling. Beth Ann is a kick-ass poet in addition to being a stellar essayist (her new book of micro-memoirs, The Irish Goodbye, comes out in February), and she’s so skilled at packing so much into such a succinct form, and hearing her read gave me the nudge I needed to try this thing that had been pinging around in the back of my mind for a while.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Keep going. As with anything in writing, there will be lots of nos; try not to be discouraged. If you believe in the book, it’s very likely just a matter of it needing to find its home. I’m so thankful that Marisa Siegel at Northwestern University Press read Foxes for Everybody the way I most hoped it would be read.

And alongside that advice: stay open to feedback. Not every piece of feedback you get is going to be right for the book you’ve written, of course—but some of it could have the potential to enlarge and deepen your work in really valuable ways, and to help bring the book closer to its fullest self.

What do you love about writing?

Feeling like a person. Working through questions. Playing. Making something out of a difficult experience. Making something out of a beautiful experience. Finding a way to let the difficult and the beautiful co-exist.

I also really, really like Decomposition notebooks, felt-tip pens with good drag, and Blackwing pencils.

What frustrates you about writing?

Not having time to do it. Not making time to do it. Making time to do it and then coming up with nothing. The way that, no matter how long I’ve been doing it, every time I’m in a fallow period it feels like I’m no longer a writer. (Point of clarity: I’m a huge believer in the value of fallow periods. I talk all the time about how important it is to trust those breaks and to trust that you’ll come back from them, which is something I believe strongly and know from experience. And yet…!)

What about writing surprises you?

Surprise is one of the great joys of writing.

I’m surprised when a poem or essay takes a turn I hadn’t initially thought it would take. I’m surprised when a word I’ve never said out loud tunnels up from the recesses of my mind to plant itself in a poem. I’m surprised, always, though I shouldn’t be by now, by the frustration of not having written and the joy of having written.

Writing also helps me to stay continually surprised by the world. As with most writers, I think, my brain is constantly conducting little scans for compelling objects or questions or observations, and it’s incredible how surprising our day-to-day lives are when we’re paying close attention.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I’ve never been someone who follows a consistent writing schedule—I try to stay attuned to when my brain works best and what makes sense for my life at that moment, and I try to find the balance between being flexible and staying connected to my work. But last year I launched an online poetry community called Studio & Craft, where I run workshops and generative sessions, and as part of this community, I’ve begun offering free weekly hour-long sessions called Creative Burst. Folks log on, we say hi, I give an optional prompt, and then we turn off our screens and write for the better part of an hour, at which point we reconvene, maybe share a few lines, and sign off for the week. I’ve been genuinely startled at how much writing I’ve gotten done during that regular weekly hour, so maybe I’m finally—after decades?—coming around to the value of routine.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I think walking in the woods is a creative pursuit; I do it whenever I can. Also, any time that I’m able to spend experiencing someone else’s creative work—reading a book, watching a movie, going to a concert or play, seeing an art exhibit, etc.—fuels my own work (and, like writing, helps me to feel like a person).

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I have a new poetry collection, Dear Beast, coming out in March from Saturnalia Books. I’m working on new poems and am in the early (early!) planning stages for another nonfiction project.