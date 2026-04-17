Carol Lin

Carol Lin made history as the first national television journalist to break the news of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. During her more than twenty years in broadcast journalism, mostly at ABC News and CNN, Carol Lin received a national Emmy, a Peabody, the Alfred I. DuPont Award, and Greater Los Angeles Press Club Awards for Excellence in both Investigative Reporting and her coverage of the Los Angeles Riots. She is the author of WHEN NEWS BREAKS, A Memoir of Love and War (Third Rail Press) . Kirkus praises the memoir as emotionally resonant, personal and touching while BookLife|PublishersWeekly points to Lin’s keen eye for detail and the romance she shared with a fellow journalist as the memoir’s beating heart in an unflinching portrayal of grief.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 65 and gauge this as middle aged since my maternal grandmother lived to 103! I have reported in broadcast and print journalism, and speechwriting for thirty years. The last two years were spent writing my memoir. I am currently working on a novel.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

WHEN NEWS BREAKS, A Memoir of Love and War published on December 9, 2025.

The book begins in the weeks after 9/11 along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan where my photographer and I are in the crosshairs of a Taliban sniper, a stark reminder of what it’s like to survive in the gaze and judgment of others. It is a metaphor for what it’s like to succeed in a white-centric, male-dominated journalism career.

What number book is this for you?

Book number one.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

WHEN NEWS BREAKS is memoir with the personality of creative non-fiction. I wrote with the same urgency for my readers as I did for my ABC News and CNN viewers, to feel what I felt and bear witness to a complicated career and marriage.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

When News Breaks is a love story, and the making and breaking of a news career that introduced me to an older news man and the events that almost tore us apart. The book begins in the weeks after 9/11 along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan where my photographer and I are in the crosshairs of a Taliban sniper, a stark reminder of what it’s like to survive in the gaze and judgment of others. It is a metaphor for what it’s like to succeed in a white-centric, male-dominated journalism career.

However, breaking news is the adrenaline rush—and a love that my Chinese mother warned would never love me back. When devastating news breaks for my own family, I am forced to question a career that demands everything, a marriage marked by infidelity and cancer, and the sacrifices required to become the mother my daughter needs me to be.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I started the first chapters shortly after leaving CNN but set them aside until fifteen years later when I saw how my 21-year-old daughter was facing the same hard choices I had once faced, the choices that sent me down an irreversible life path. I realized she needed to know the whole story about how she came to be, the mistakes her parents made, and the price we paid.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest aspect of writing was being exquisitely honest about the painful ways my husband and I loved each other and writing our story with details that gave readers reasons to still root for us.

The most difficult aspect of getting published was not the querying of agents and publishers. That’s a pretty straightforward process. What is opaque is how quickly new books have to perform in a crowded marketplace. A new book has to pre-sell and earn early reviews with a startling amount of volume and velocity to be noticed in rankings and qualify for book lists. Creating this type of buzz is challenging for most indie authors and small press.

I started the first chapters shortly after leaving CNN but set them aside until fifteen years later when I saw how my 21-year-old daughter was facing the same hard choices I had once faced, the choices that sent me down an irreversible life path. I realized she needed to know the whole story about how she came to be, the mistakes her parents made, and the price we paid.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

Because my husband was such a beloved person, I knew our private pain was going to be a shock to family and friends. That’s the deal with the Devil in writing memoir. If I was going to do this, I had to write my truth, as accurately as I could, as respectfully as my family deserved, yet be unsparingly candid for the readers who expect nothing less.

My daughter’s opinion mattered most. When she read the final manuscript, she cried, and for two hours, asked questions. Then, she gave me notes and suggested edits, as perhaps the daughter of two journalists would do! It turns out I gave birth to my most important beta reader!

I did run passages by individuals mentioned in the book to check my recollection against their memories. In some cases, I shared the entire manuscript but was strategic about timing. For example, with a CNN executive producer who is my best friend, I shared the manuscript only after the narrative was locked down because I knew she’d want to tell me how to write the entire book, which is exactly what she tried to do! No one else asked for changes. Some offered more detail for accuracy. I changed some names for privacy reasons.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi inspired more empathy for cancer doctors who tried to save my husband’s life. Wild by Cheryl Strayed was outstanding for the craft of weaving backstory. Did I Ever Tell You by Genevieve Kingston was a masterpiece in story structure and drawing out the character of her mom. Specific scenes in Blue Hour Homecoming by Alle Mudrick were wrenching and yet readable because she writes with such visceral clarity. I still pull the book off my shelf to study how she built out specific scenes that, in lesser hands, would be too graphic for my taste. Point of disclosure, Alle Mudrick also happens to be my publisher at Third Rail Press.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The best advice I got is you can’t revise what isn’t written. Just write. The chapter sequence or word choice doesn’t matter at first draft. Don’t think about craft or follow rules or formulas in your first draft. All the beautiful sculpting and magic will happen in revision.

What do you love about writing?

The utter immersive creativity and humility of having an idea and making it come to life!

What frustrates you about writing?

There is a point where the book decides what it wants to be. I thought my memoir would explore themes related to predestination and why bad things happen to good people. But no! The memories my brain surfaced had more to do with unresolved questions and conflicts about why I loved who I loved, and letting go of people and plans that once defined me.

What about writing surprises you?

How much I love it. It’s like a bad boyfriend who loves me, occupies all my time and spends my money.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

A lot of coffee. Immediately after I wake up.

Because my husband was such a beloved person, I knew our private pain was going to be a shock to family and friends. That’s the deal with the Devil in writing memoir. If I was going to do this, I had to write my truth, as accurately as I could, as respectfully as my family deserved, yet be unsparingly candid for the readers who expect nothing less.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Travel is my jam. Because I live in Hawaii, the long flights to any destination are perfect for writing. The immersive nature of writing makes the flight time feel short. Then, I’m in a new place with new people, cultures, colors, foods, sounds, smells, and sensations which are all fodder for the next story.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I am working on a fiction based on the true story of a Los Angeles County deputy involved shooting. While I have firsthand knowledge of the unprecedented decisions made in that case, I’m more intrigued by writing characters who test our assumptions of what is truth and what is the price paid in the pursuit of justice.