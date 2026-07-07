Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
21m

These author questionnaires make it all seem so...possible! Writers who get it done simply by writing and writing and writing until it's right. And stuff happens. Alison is right: "Nothing feels better than having written something." In fact, I feel better simply having written this note.

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Lisa St. Lou's avatar
Lisa St. Lou
2h

Loved this! So fun discovering "new" (new to me) writers and their work! And also, being inspired to sit my ass down and get to my own writing instead of reading everyone else's! ;-) Thank you Sari for featuring this gem of a human. xx

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