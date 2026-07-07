Alison Leiby. Photo by Mindy Tucker.

Alison Leiby is a writer and comedian in NYC. She has written for television shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , Life & Beth , The President Show , Triumph the Insult Comic Dog , and many others. She wrote and performed her acclaimed Oh God, A Show About Abortion at the Cherry Lane Theatre and it was named the best political comedy of 2021 by The New York Times . Her podcast Ruined was one of Time magazine’s “Top 10 Podcasts of the Year.”

--

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 42 and have been writing for as long as I can remember, since I could hold a pencil. I wrote in journals, I wrote fake magazines and little plays all growing up. Professionally, however, I’ve been a writer for about fifteen years.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My book is titled I’m A Lot: Surviving Myself and All the People I’ve Been, and it was published today, July 7, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

This is my first book though I had written two parody e-books with my friend Alyssa that we self-published years ago as works of comedy.

This book examines all of the different people I have been in my life so far. I feel as a person, but especially as a woman, I’ve had to lean into different aspects of who I am at different points in my life. I’ve also lived many years with chronic pain, and while that is its own identity, it has also forced me to redefine myself to those around me.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

My book is a memoir-in-essays. While there is a mostly chronological story to follow about my life, specifically as it relates to chronic pain and my back surgeries, there are elements of myself and my life that I wanted to explore in this book that aren’t necessarily part of the bigger “narrative.” While I feel deeply that my essay about my love of shopping at Loehmann’s connects with the greater themes of the book, it needed to have its own essay rather than be threaded through a story readers are following like in a straight memoir.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

This book examines all of the different people I have been in my life so far. I feel as a person, but especially as a woman, I’ve had to lean into different aspects of who I am at different points in my life. I’ve also lived many years with chronic pain, and while that is its own identity, it has also forced me to redefine myself to those around me. As I take stock of all of these different me’s, I realize that all of the pieces of who we are—the good, but especially the “bad”—are all parts of a really beautiful whole.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

Growing up, “writer” always felt like a dream job to me, but I didn’t really know what I wanted to write, which kind of sounds backwards. After jumping around to a few entertainment adjacent industries, in my mid-20s I started pursuing comedy. I started doing stand-up and writing some freelance humor pieces and blog posts around the internet. As I found my voice, I started writing for television shows, first in the late night world and then eventually shifting to narrative comedies.

I had been toying around with a book, either a memoir or essay collection or something in between, for a few years. When I was performing my off-Broadway comedy, Oh God, A Show About Abortion, it felt like the perfect time to write a proposal. I had one very famous story about myself at this point that I had written for stage, and that was able to guide me to the other stories about myself I wanted to tell. Writing my stand-up and for other people’s television shows is wonderful, but it leaves a lot of myself and my life out. I wanted a venue for these longer form, less funny stories and viewpoints I have, which is exactly what this book became.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I’m extremely lucky that getting this published was not the hardest part of this process and I was lucky to have an excellent agent and interest from publishers. I found the hardest part was paring down all of the things I wanted to include in this one book. Though I had an organizing principle, it felt impossible not to include everything that has ever happened to me, because what if this is the only thing like this I get the chance to write? Thankfully, I was in excellent hands with my editor, Clio and she was able to guide me to find which stories or experiences or thoughts were relevant and which ones could be cut or saved for something else.

I found the hardest part was paring down all of the things I wanted to include in this one book. Though I had an organizing principle, it felt impossible not to include everything that has ever happened to me, because what if this is the only thing like this I get the chance to write? Thankfully, I was in excellent hands with my editor, Clio.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed the names of some real people in the book and kept others. So much of this book is really an interrogation of myself and my perspective, so while I of course wrote about the people in my life, it was less editorializing them and more using them to tell stories of how I move through the world.

For some people where relationships were more personal or perhaps less than flattering, I changed names and identifying details just out of privacy. Though lots of people in my life appear in the book, I didn’t run any of it by anyone because this is my memory, my account, my interpretation of what happened and how. And while I truly doubt anyone I wrote about would challenge things I included, I didn’t want to muddy my own journey through this book during the writing process.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I’m a huge fan of this genre, and I’ve read so many books that are memoirs or essay collections from other women both in comedy and outside of it. I love Sloane Crosley and Betty Gilpin and Rachel Bloom and Jessi Klein and so many other writers who have managed to mine their lives for books that can be fun and funny while still delivering a larger, possibly more serious point or perspective.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

This is such obvious advice but just...write. Start writing it. When I worked in late night television, we had a schedule of when we started shooting the show every day. It didn’t matter what was on the page, but at 6pm the show was taping, so we just had to get something out there. I use that kind of deadline thinking a lot with all of my writing. Just get something down. It’s a lot easier to fix something that exists than to create something that doesn’t. So just start writing and see where it goes. You can rewrite and edit something forever, but if you never write the first draft, then that doesn’t matter.

What do you love about writing?

I genuinely do love writing. I mean, not every second that I’m doing it. Sometimes I hate writing. And hating writing is part of loving writing. I love that you can start without knowing where you’re going, and end up with something you never thought you’d come up with. It’s more of an exploration than an equation you’re trying to solve, so the fact that it’s so unpredictable is really thrilling and enjoyable.

What frustrates you about writing?

Almost all of it. That’s not really true, but it is how it feels sometimes. I think being in the “middle” of writing is my least favorite. Starting a new project is scary but exciting. And finishing things is always so satisfying, if not a bit sad. But being in the middle, especially longer projects like a book, there’s a phase where you’re so deep in it you can’t really see the light at the end of the tunnel. When it feels like you’ll never finish, or you’ll never get it polished in a way you want, it’s so daunting to keep going. But eventually you do, and you reach the end, and nothing feels better than having written something.

What about writing surprises you?

I think the surprising thing about writing is that it’s surprising. You can set out with a specific idea and want to execute it, or think you know the conclusion to a story, but you might not. You might stumble upon something that takes you in an entirely different direction. So much of my writing goes through so many steps: coming up with the idea, a bulleted outline, a more detailed outline, then finally writing the prose or script I’m working on. But just because I do those things doesn’t mean it’s written in stone. Things can change when you’re actually on the page, and every time I find myself in that situation I’m shocked like it’s the first time.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I don’t have a routine for writing in general. When I was working on this book, I joined a coworking space near my apartment that I could walk to because I found the stuff in my home to be way too distracting to get the amounts of writing done per day that I needed to. It was nice because I would mess around at home a bit, then around 11am walk over and just commit to a few hours of writing there. Then I’d come home around 3pm and if I wanted to keep writing, great, that’s all extra. But in general that was the amount of time I could sit and be focused.

Writing my stand-up and for other people’s television shows is wonderful, but it leaves a lot of myself and my life out. I wanted a venue for these longer form, less funny stories and viewpoints I have, which is exactly what this book became.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

My career is kind of a pastiche of creative pursuits, many of which are just different forms of writing. In addition to longform, like my book or writing for television, I write my stand-up and do my and other podcasts. Outside of actual professional pursuits, I guess the most creative thing I do is karaoke. My best friend Natasha and I regularly go to private-room karaoke. We are not good singers or musically inclined. It’s basically scream therapy. It may not be super creative but boy is it helpful to my writing process.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Right now I don’t have another book planned, but maybe that’s in the future. I have the luxury of bouncing between heavy writing eras of my career and heavy performing ones, so I think now that this book is out in the world I want to lean more into stand-up for a bit before digging back into a big solo writing project.