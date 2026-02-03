Francesca Fontana

Francesca Fontana is an award-winning reporter at the Wall Street Journal. She is a graduate of the University of Oregon’s Clark Honors College. In 2020, she received a Front Page Award from the Newswomen’s Club of New York. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat, Jiji.

—

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 31 years old. I’ve been writing professionally—as a news reporter—since my senior year of college at the University of Oregon. I got my first paid writing gig at 18 years old, when I wrote a one-act play for Portland Center Stage’s JAW New Play Festival in Portland, OR.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My book is called The Family Snitch: A Daughter’s Memoir of Truth and Lies, and it will publish on February 3, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

The Family Snitch is my first book.

In The Family Snitch, I tell the story of my journalistic investigation of my own father, Al Fontana. I wanted to know why he had gone to prison when I was 9 years old, why my mother and I had moved so far from our hometown, Chicago, and who my parents really were.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

My book is a memoir. I am also happy to call it an investigative memoir, given that the book wouldn’t stand on its own without all the reporting and research that went into it. And I’d say that much of the book certainly falls into the larger category of creative nonfiction, in my reconstruction of events that were not taken from my own life or memory but that of my family. But I’m not too picky when it comes to categorization—so long as the reader knows that the story I’m telling them is true. That’s the most important thing to me.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

In The Family Snitch, I tell the story of my journalistic investigation of my own father, Al Fontana. I wanted to know why he had gone to prison when I was 9 years old, why my mother and I had moved so far from our hometown, Chicago, and who my parents really were. As a budding young reporter, I chose to dig up the past, turning my journalistic skills on my own family. I am forced to reckon with my father’s lies and secrets, and with the collateral damage of my decision to hunt down the answers at any cost. As I explore the complex nature of truth, loyalty, and the inheritances our parents’ choices leave us, I am forced to ask myself: In my relentless pursuit of the truth, was I just selling everyone out?

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I became a writer when I was a child, but I can’t say quite how or why it happened. In the same way that I don’t remember learning to walk; it was just something I did without thinking. I couldn’t exist without writing; it was the way I saw and felt and remembered. In my adolescence, I tried to reject writing as the thing that made me “me” because I feared my own vulnerability and failure. But once I got to college, writing was just about the only thing I could see myself doing as a profession, so I chose journalism.

Now, if we go back and retrace my steps as a writer, you can see how this book was growing alongside it. When I was a child, my dad went to prison, giving me several “firsts” that spurred what you might call my youthful “loss of innocence.” My life’s first great mystery, and my first true secret, and my first understanding of the way adults lie.

And it’s interesting—I found that whenever I did try to write creatively when I was younger, this same story of my father and me was all that would come out. It’d come out via different characters and settings, in plays or poems, but it was always us. I couldn’t let go of these themes and these questions. And it made a lot of the art I was making quite bad. Because not only was it all the same story, it had a falseness to it because I was dressing it up in fiction, and giving the story false endings. I was still in the story at the time, so any resolution I tried to write was either wish fulfillment or literary posturing. I had to get it out of me, and I knew that meant living through it—and then, if I managed that, writing it down.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Crafting and writing the book itself was one thing. Selling the book was another.

The most difficult part of crafting the book was creating a structure that allowed for shifts in timelines and narrative points-of-view without sacrificing the full spectrum of factfulness and truthfulness. (Examples: showing the reader different versions of one event, based on differing memories; earning and testing the trust I build with the reader as the author and narrator; etc.)

The most difficult part of writing the book was the emotional and physical toll. I worked in the newsroom during the day; I wrote at night; I rarely slept or ate. I was simply consumed by the work I was doing. I was swept up in “the vortex” as Louisa May Alcott called it. Only toward the end of that period did I really feel I was losing strength, and that was due to the immediacy of some of the grief I was writing about—my fresh separation from my former husband.

Selling the book was tricky. It didn’t fit neatly into the box of Journalist Memoir. It also didn’t fit neatly into Father-Daughter Memoir, or Incarcerated Parent Memoir. Before I met my great editor Chip at Steerforth Press, I was having to consider whether to rebuild the book to better fit into some of those boxes. The thought was that it might be an easier sell if I were to reframe the story around myself as the Reporter telling the stories of incarcerated parents and their families. That framing would make me a Moral Authority on the Experience of Children With Incarcerated Parents—which, given all the privilege I had to transcend my father’s circumstances, I couldn’t stomach. As I told some close friends at the time, I’d rather walk into the East River and never come out. I’d never be able to live with that story; at its core, it simply wouldn’t be true.

My book is a memoir. I am also happy to call it an investigative memoir, given that the book wouldn’t stand on its own without all the reporting and research that went into it. And I’d say that much of the book certainly falls into the larger category of creative nonfiction, in my reconstruction of events that were not taken from my own life or memory but that of my family.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I discuss many of these decisions in the book itself! (Perhaps this brings the book into the category of “meta-memoir” as well.)

Many characters (including my father, my mother, and I) are all referred to by their real names. Just about every “public figure” (including attorneys, criminal defendants, etc.) are referred to by their real names if identified directly. But there are many pseudonyms in the book, usually for “civilians,” people with private personal lives who don’t appear in the public record of court documents or archives, including children. In the cases of characters who stand to pose a danger to others, I changed names and one or two minor identifying details.

In writing this book, I created a set of ethical guidelines and best practices for myself—directly inspired by those I’ve followed at The Wall Street Journal and other newspapers, and adapted for this intersection of journalism and creative nonfiction and memoir I found myself in. One was that, outside of fact-checking select passages with my mother, Mia, no sources or characters who appear in the book were allowed to read in its entirety.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I thought I’d never get my busted brain to read another book again until I read Kiese Laymon’s Heavy in 2019, around the time that I was embarking on my last leg of reporting that would end up in The Family Snitch. It reignited my mind at that time, as his work has continued to do, and I owe him a debt of gratitude for waking me up again. I had a similar awakening several years before that, when I read Kathryn Harrison’s The Kiss, and Mary Karr’s three memoirs before that.

As far as writing The Family Snitch goes, I wasn’t consuming memoir at the time of writing my own. But I kept works around me that stoked the fire and absolutely inspired the work, like Anne Carson. I devoured her work each time as if it were the first, and her Antigonick was always within reach.

Others, in what might appear to be a confusing order, include: Louise Glück, Richard Siken, Hazel E. Barnes. Faulkner, Steinbeck, Dickinson. Shelley’s 1818 Frankenstein. Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird. Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge. David Lynch’s MasterClass. Sufjan Stevens.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Don’t try to suffocate the fear. It will never go away. Learn to let it sit next to you while you work.

The happiest day of my life so far was the day I realized that the book I was writing was the book I wanted to write, that I was certain of how to write. I never felt so sure of anything before. I’d tell people to follow that feeling like a compass, and try not to deviate from its path if they can help it.

What do you love about writing?

It is the only way I know how to truly see and think and dream. It is the most fun I have ever had, and every day of it feels new. The well never depletes. And it is the closest I will ever come to doing magic.

What frustrates you about writing?

It is an inherently solitary act, and in that solitude I can become lonely. There is no way around it, of course. But I’m still making my peace with that. It’s a deal that you make.

What about writing surprises you?

I am always surprised to find that the well never runs dry, never depletes. It’s a very happy surprise.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

It does and it doesn’t! I know what kinds of conditions are best, and I’m slowly building my life around those conditions. But I try to be flexible when things aren’t ideal.

Journaling by hand, followed by readings and notes and annotations, followed by manuscript drafting and/or research. Best started before sunrise, and always with coffee. It helps me keep my stamina to get to my writing work first.

I also keep an archive of all of my writings, drafting, research, personal papers, correspondence and so on. I use FileMaker and it is one of my greatest joys. Maintaining my archive is also a critical part of my practice.

The happiest day of my life so far was the day I realized that the book I was writing was the book I wanted to write, that I was certain of how to write. I never felt so sure of anything before. I’d tell people to follow that feeling like a compass, and try not to deviate from its path if they can help it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities do you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Sewing, knitting, physical correspondence and stamp-collecting — along with some very amateur-level guitar and DIY home improvement — are all hobbies of mine that I consider to be creative and that serve my writing. Getting my mind and my hands busy allows ideas to find their way in. All of these hobbies bring me into something close to meditation, and they allow the “dormant” writing part of my mind to work things out in the background. I always keep a notebook nearby.

I’m also known to take hours-long walks in the city. Same idea!

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Like I said in response to an earlier question, I found that I had to get this story, the story of my father and me, out of myself to the best of my abilities first, before I could find new places to roam within my mind.

It was a couple of years ago, while I was in the middle of writing The Family Snitch, that I finally began to have these new ideas. I was nowhere near finished with the manuscript, but I had for the first time reached the summit that you find when writing a book, where you can look out and see where you’re going. And it was once I reached that point, and I had a clear view of what the book would become in the end and my road to get there, that I started to notice these new ideas in the periphery. And what a relief it was! I’d been afraid that I would be making the same laps around the same old story for the rest of my life.

So all of that is to say: Yes, I have a few projects that I’m working on in my study—some fiction, some memoir and narrative nonfiction. I am very excited to spend time with them all.