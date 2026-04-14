Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Jamie F's avatar
Jamie F
8h

I love what Alicia says about writing: "The only way I can communicate that doesn't feel diminished."

I've been sitting with that line. I spent years in rooms where I was always translating myself into something more legible and less threatening. Family rooms. Work rooms. Comedy rooms. Writing is the first place I've ever just said the thing.

I didn't know that's what I was looking for until I read that sentence.

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Melissa Montalvo's avatar
Melissa Montalvo
10h

Can’t wait to read this!!

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