Alicia Kennedy

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 40, and I’ve been writing since I could hold a pen, putting poems in my sticker books. I’ve been writing to pay the rent for a little more than a decade.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

On Eating: The Making and Unmaking of My Appetites, out today, April 14, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

It’s my second book, or third, depending on perspective. No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating and Desde mi escritorio, a collection of my essays in translation, both came out in 2023.

This memoir is about the before, during, and after of how food has marked and defined my perspective on the world, as well as belonging, longing, diaspora, domesticity, climate change, and grief.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s a memoir, told through foods and places that have marked my life.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

On Eating is about the binds and double-binds of being a girl, then a woman, who has a seemingly excessive appetite for food and experience in a world that demands restraint.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

While working as a copy editor for a magazine, on the digital side, I was restless and needed something to do with my hands while I was tethered to my laptop for ten hours a day, so I started baking, then vegan baking, then accidentally started a vegan microbakery before there was a word for “microbakery,” and when I inevitably burned out on doing both (plus some personal things—in the book!), I decided instead to write about food. I’d wanted to be a literary critic, but my talents leaned more sensual.

This memoir is about the before, during, and after of how food has marked and defined my perspective on the world, as well as belonging, longing, diaspora, domesticity, climate change, and grief.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Getting it published was wildly easy compared to No Meat Required, which took years of tinkering on a proposal and multiple times out to publishers. I had three meetings with big five editors within a week of my agent sending out the On Eating proposal, likely based on the success of No Meat Required and my newsletter. It was whiplash in terms of my treatment by the publishing industry. I’d also written the proposal in five hours, on a flight from Calgary to New York.

Writing it was a remarkably fast experience: I had the first draft down in eight months. I realized later that this was because I’d been thinking about this book for a very long time and was just ready to write it, and seemingly the world was ready for it.

As usual, money was hard: I tried to live on my newsletter subscriptions while writing the first draft and all of a sudden, the money wasn’t as good as it had been, likely because I’d stopped developing recipes to write the book. It’s always a game, survival. I also finished the draft quickly because I knew I had to get back to the hustle.

While working as a copy editor for a magazine, on the digital side, I was restless and needed something to do with my hands while I was tethered to my laptop for ten hours a day, so I started baking, then vegan baking, then accidentally started a vegan microbakery before there was a word for “microbakery,” and when I inevitably burned out on doing both (plus some personal things—in the book!), I decided instead to write about food. I’d wanted to be a literary critic, but my talents leaned more sensual.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed one name, of an ex that I was with for a long time that anyone who’s known me my whole life will be able to recognize. There was just no getting around eleven years.

My sister and husband read near-final drafts. I made two fact-checking changes because my husband is a historian and archivist who knows Puerto Rican history very well. I called my mom probably weekly while drafting it and she kept assuring me that it was my book. Because the book covers my brother’s passing, I didn’t want her to read it until it was an object and she wouldn’t have to revisit it.

As a journalist, I’m accustomed to being fact-checked and frankly, I don’t mess facts up, but I do mess feelings up. This book is as true to me as it could be.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Returning to Reims by Didier Eribon was my biggest inspiration, as well as the work of Kate Zambreno. Also the memoirs of Ruth Reichl, Flaneuse by Lauren Elkin, Meatless Days by Sara Suleri Goodyear, Mastering the Art of Soviet Cooking by Anya von Bremzen. Eileen Myles is always my inspiration, in terms of being true to one’s own vernacular.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I always tell people that the form can justify the story. People are afraid that no one will care about them personally, but how can you make the reader care? That’s the work.

What do you love about writing?

Everything. It’s the only way I can communicate that doesn’t feel diminished.

What frustrates you about writing?

Money, though I do well. It’s inconsistent, and that makes me feel scarcity even when it’s not really there. I know I could get another job, but because my first media job was as a copy editor, it became important to me to prove myself, and now I’ve just been proving myself for so long…

What about writing surprises you?

That it’s endless.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I write in the morning at my desk; I write at all other times in my Notes app. My best work of late has been coming from my Notes app.

My sister and husband read near-final drafts. I made two fact-checking changes because my husband is a historian and archivist who knows Puerto Rican history very well. I called my mom probably weekly while drafting it and she kept assuring me that it was my book. Because the book covers my brother’s passing, I didn’t want her to read it until it was an object and she wouldn’t have to revisit it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I collage and attempt watercolors. These are wholly private endeavors but they’re definitely about trying to work the non-verbal part of my brain.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I hope by the time this is published that I’ve sold another book, because taxes are now due again.