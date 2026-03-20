Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
1hEdited

There’s no way to prepare for the acrimony, indifference and/or praise you receive from publishing an honest memoir. Good for you for doing it. At a certain point there’s nothing to do but jump in. I’m on the high diving board of writing another. Nothing to do but jump in. Good luck with your novel.

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