Acamea Deadwiler. Photo by Jill Nance Waugh.

Acamea Deadwiler is the author of the memoir Daddy’s Little Stranger , which has been featured by Literary Hub , The Creative Nonfiction Podcast , and deemed “arresting” by The BookLife Prize. Her writing has appeared in Bellevue Literary Review , North American Review , and elsewhere. Acamea holds an MFA from Randolph College, where she was selected as a Blackburn Fellow. She teaches creative writing at East-West University in Chicago. Find her at her website , or on Instagram at @acamea .

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 45 and have been writing professionally since my first assignment, covering the Chicago Bulls for Yahoo Sports in 2010.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Daddy’s Little Stranger: a Memoir (2024)

What number book is this for you?

This is my first traditionally published book.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I categorize Daddy’s Little Stranger as a memoir because it revolves around a single theme from my early life, growing up without a father.

For most of my life, I thought growing up without a father hadn’t affected me at all. As I became more adept and honest in examining myself, this lie was harder to believe. Much goes into the makeup of who we are, but I recognized how the single event of waiting by a window for my father to pick me up one day set me on a particular course. So, I wrote essays about this and connected experiences.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“Devastated by sudden disconnection from the man she knew as her father, and the rejection from her birth father that followed, a young girl aims to escape a lonesome path disturbed by the chaos of mental illness, poverty, and violence as she grows into a woman.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I played basketball in college with the belief that my academic major was irrelevant because I was going to the WNBA. When that didn’t happen, I had to find something else I might enjoy doing for a living and settled on sports writing as it combined two of my passions. I’d always been a voracious reader. The idea of trying my hand at the other side, creating stories, excited me. Writing was the only thing I did that gave me a sense of fulfillment that rivaled what I felt when playing basketball.

After a few years of covering the NBA for outlets such as Yahoo and SLAM the Magazine, I branched out into other topics. This included lifestyle and wellbeing articles for sites like mindbodygreen, as well as what would become my North Star, memoir. I discovered that creative writing resonated with me more deeply than structured journalism. Writing about my life experiences helped me process events in ways I never had. I also enjoyed the challenge of sharing a personal story in a manner that made it engaging to readers who did not know me. Once I started hearing back from those readers about how something I’d written made them feel seen or helped them in some way, I was hooked. Memoir became my ministry.

Daddy’s Little Stranger was initially an essay collection that came about as I dug deeper into my early life and how it shaped me into this adult. I wanted to better understand myself so I could grow, as a friend, as a partner, and as simply a person on that universal quest for happiness. For most of my life, I thought growing up without a father hadn’t affected me at all. As I became more adept and honest in examining myself, this lie was harder to believe. Much goes into the makeup of who we are, but I recognized how the single event of waiting by a window for my father to pick me up one day set me on a particular course. So, I wrote essays about this and connected experiences.

It was my publisher who pointed out the through line of tainted love and recommended turning the essay collection into a memoir. I resisted initially, mostly because it seemed like a daunting task after I’d already written and revised a full manuscript. However, after reading it with the awareness afforded to me by this recommendation, I could see that the publisher was right. I think I may have written the story as essays to compartmentalize. So I wouldn’t have to sit with my feelings as long as you must to pull an emotional thread through an entire book. Deconstructing the essay collection and rebuilding it into a memoir was the best kind of hard work. It was cathartic and revelatory and healing. It was transformative.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?



The hardest aspect of writing this book, aside from turning the essay collection into a memoir, was being honest with myself about how I felt. Although I’d written a bunch of memoirs and essays, I was always a selective sharer who focused more on story than interiority. I have never felt more exposed and vulnerable than I did writing Daddy’s Little Stranger.

The most challenging aspect of getting it published was figuring out how to package the idea in a way that made it compelling to industry professionals. I was unagented and went the indie press submission route, so that responsibility fell on me. My corporate career was in marketing, yet I was never great at pitching or selling myself. It’s like my skills don’t always translate when I try to apply them to myself or my work. Maybe I’m too close to it? It took several attempts for me to craft a pitch and synopsis I felt did the book justice.

After the deal, not having full creative control was an adjustment. I was fortunate to work with an editor and publisher who deferred to me when I felt strongly about something. Though there were elements of shared creative control that I enjoyed, it was still a big change for someone who’d self-published in the past.

It was my publisher who pointed out the through line of tainted love and recommended turning the essay collection into a memoir. I resisted initially, mostly because it seemed like a daunting task after I’d already written and revised a full manuscript. However, after reading it with the awareness afforded to me by this recommendation, I could see that the publisher was right. I think I may have written the story as essays to compartmentalize.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed the names of everyone in the book except my friends, because I didn’t include any sensitive or deeply personal information about them. I try to be mindful of sharing other people’s “business” and do so only to the extent it intertwines with my story. In cases where someone might be easy to find, broke the law, or something like that, I obscured identifying details.

I did not run Daddy’s Little Stranger by anyone. I was more concerned with protecting people’s privacy than getting everyone’s blessing or even preserving relationships, especially those already strained. For instance, with my biological father, I only use the nickname given to him by his mother. A Google search on the name wouldn’t return any useful results. I didn’t want anyone to be able to find him but had no qualms about sharing what I found and remembered. I did get permission from a friend to include a conversation we had about how growing up with her father added distinct value to her life. So I guess I ran a small section of it by one person. I may have approached this differently if my real-life relationships with characters were different.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

One writer I took inspiration from in producing this book, and developing my writing style in general, is Tracy K. Smith. She was my very first literary muse. I was mesmerized by the way she wrote about a set of bookshelves in her memoir, Ordinary Light. It’s been quite some time since I read it, and I’m hesitant to read it again now because I don’t want to interfere with that initial magic. Almost a decade later, I still remember how she gave this inanimate object meaning and wrote about it for a couple of pages without it seeming detached from the story. She did it in a way that was engaging. Since my father wasn’t in my life, I had to find creative ways to keep him a part of the story and fill gaps between his appearances. The way Smith made that bookshelf a character is what I aimed to do with descriptions of place, setting, and even a few objects, such as a pair of pink Reeboks. This helped me make the story more vivid than it would have been if relying solely on action to move it along.

I also took inspiration from Long Live the Tribe of Fatherless Girls by T Kira Madden. It was fascinating to me the way her father kind of hovered throughout the story. And again, I had to get creative with an absent main character.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

I would ask, first, if they feel the story is ready to be told. I think that apprehension can dissipate a bit once we feel prepared and have a clear vision for how we can tell the story in a way that supports our wellbeing. When you get to a point where you can’t not tell the story, it almost bursts out of you, overpowering any trepidation.

If the fear isn’t related to reception but setting out on the journey itself, I would say the only way to conquer a fear is to face it. Writing a book is definitely a process that can feel intimidating as the finish line seems so far away when you get started. You have to find some satisfaction in the process. My suggestion would be to break it down into smaller parts. Set a daily or weekly word count goal. If you write 1000 words a week, you’ll have 52,000 by the end of the year. The hardest part is getting started. Once you get into a groove, things tend to pick up.

If the task continues to feel extremely arduous, again it could be that the story isn’t ready or you’re not ready to tell it. That’s okay too. Try writing about something else while the idea for your memoir gestates.

What do you love about writing?

Getting into flow state. When I can just sit for hours and the words come to and through me, effortlessly, I feel invincible. No matter what else happens that day, the day is perfect.

What frustrates you about writing?

The revision process. I want to say I would gladly hand this chore over to someone else, but I remember noting a comma that had been removed from my manuscript because I was adamant that it changed the meaning of the sentence. So, I don’t think that would ever be possible. But this is the phase where it’s most difficult for me to focus. It’s so tedious compared to the flow of writing. Although, my work ALWAYS gets better with each revision. Necessary evil, I suppose.

What about writing surprises you?

The way it works while you’re not actively writing. You can go from having no idea what direction to take with a story to it suddenly all coming together. Like, you can just wake up or take a shower, and the answer will come to you seemingly out of nowhere.

The hardest aspect of writing this book, aside from turning the essay collection into a memoir, was being honest with myself about how I felt. Although I’d written a bunch of memoirs and essays, I was always a selective sharer who focused more on story than interiority. I have never felt more exposed and vulnerable than I did writing Daddy’s Little Stranger .

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I like to sit outside when possible, or near a window when it’s not. I need a hot tea or coffee as I’ve convinced myself I write better with caffeine and find the warmth soothing, even in summer. I’m a mid-morning writer—most productive once I’ve meditated, gotten into a few yoga poses, scribbled some morning pages and eaten breakfast. I also write really well on airplanes. I would be interested to see the results if I could take a quick flight every designated writing day.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Having worked in digital marketing, I got proficient at video editing. That’s something I enjoy and used to do a lot for myself. Not so much now as platforms have changed in a way that makes me less interested, and because I’ve just naturally kind of burned out on it. But I’ll still spend some time creating an event recap video with smooth transitions and a song I love playing in the background every now and then.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’ve actually drafted a novel. After almost two decades of writing nonfiction exclusively, I’m excited to explore different genres. Fiction writing has been so freeing. I don’t have to interrogate my memories or work to lessen the weight of a burden being transferred to the page. Mostly it’s just nice to not be writing about myself. (Not overtly, anyway.) I’m having so much fun making stuff up.

I’m not completely abandoning my roots though. I’ve also drafted an essay collection. Perhaps this one will stay that way.