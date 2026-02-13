Here’s the 176th installment, featuring Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko, author most recently of Str8 Up Queer African. - Sari Botton

Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko

NICK HADIKWA MWALUKO (pronoun agnostic / gender atheist) is third-culture, non-binary trans queer Tanzanian-American award-winning writer who has contributed to several anthologies and written three books. Nick’s books are: Waafrika (UnCut / Voices Press, 2013); its sequel Waafrika 123 (UnCut / Voices Press, 2016) and Str8 Up Queer African (Scientists & Poets, 2023). Nick’s companion essay to Waafrika 123 , entitled XXYX Queer Africa ; More Invisible , originally published in Juked , was in Best American Essays 2020 . Nick’s essay A Love letter to My Gay HIV+ Black Brother Andre Alexander Lancaster was nominated for a Pushcart Prize . Nick holds a B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) and MFA (Point Scholar), both from Columbia University. For more, click here :

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’ve been writing for most of my life.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Str8 Up Queer African by Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko. It was published on August 26, 2023.

What number book is this for you?

Three.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

In true non-binary trans queer fashion, I resist categories, as does my book (plus all my writing, frankly). So, I would call my book Str8 Up Queer African a literary collection that houses and celebrates the beauty in queer screams that invite its readership to bear witness.

In response to erasure, silencing, being ignored, rejection, invisibility, I have done exactly what brave queer souls who came before did: create, resist, scream, dance, fuck, laugh, make love, die, then rise again. My book contains these gestures and much, much more.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“Str8 Up Queer African, by the non-binary trans queer Tanzanian-American author Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko, is a poignant exploration told with unguarded emotion and unyielding tenderness. Mwaluko weaves a powerful narrative that confronts the harsh realities of trauma, transitioning, and societal exclusion, yet triumphs in capturing the immense creativity and resilience of those living at the crossroads of multiple marginalized identities. This collection resonates as a testament to the human struggle and the relentless pursuit of self-love and liberation, offering readers a profound opportunity to engage with stories of pain transfigured into power and identity celebrated in its most authentic form. Writing that feels whole, raw, reflective; memoery holding space for longing that stretches literature’s boundaries through voice that is alive, Str8 Up Queer African snatches your heart and refuses to let go.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

Sadly, currently, “Universal Queerness” is a white space that is exclusionary despite this very obvious truth: queerness is a global experience of indigenous origin. So, I wrote this book to insert me and mine into existence on the page, to honor the beauty in our queer scream as a complex, messy, profound testament to what came before and will come afterwards.

This book is a reflection of the record erased by dominant cultures through (literary) conquest, labels we wear and must uphold by force even though they never ever fit our beautiful Black and brown bodies, nor our gorgeous lineage as queers-of-color who came from something so much larger than the words used to dismiss us—“immigrant”, “person-of-color”, “marginal”, “non-binary”, etc. We wear these labels and repeat these words to survive—for shelter, to eat at lunch counters, to breathe in spaces that refuse to hold our fullest Selves but nobody is fooled, deep down we all know it’s only a matter of time before the labels betray us then stab us in the back, as safety shape shifts until we can’t breathe anymore.

In response to erasure, silencing, being ignored, rejection, invisibility, I have done exactly what brave queer souls who came before did: create, resist, scream, dance, fuck, laugh, make love, die, then rise again. My book, Str8 Up Queer African, contains these gestures and much, much more.

This book came to be because I needed a reset. I just had to write me and mine into existence.

From a very young age, my Dad told me I was writer at a time when an African girl’s dreams were meant to service African men. Daddy, a cis het African man, insisted something beautiful could come from this tiny, desolate, poor part of the world and my writing was just that. I didn’t believe him, of course, because writers live with doubt. Writing is too pure to hold hierarchies. Writing is the truth within truths. Maybe that’s why I continued writing despite my doubts that live to this day.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Finding a publisher who wanted the book as is, that was by far the hardest part.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I only wrote about one real person and he was dead when I wrote about him. I wrote a love letter to a gay HIV+ Black dead man to ensure he will never die.

In true non-binary trans queer fashion, I resist categories, as does my book (plus all my writing, frankly). So, I would call my book Str8 Up Queer African a literary collection that houses and celebrates the beauty in queer screams that invite its readership to bear witness.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I’m inspired by so, so many writers, some of whom are: William Shakespeare, William Faulkner, Emily Bronte, Virginia Woolfe, Chinua Achebe, V.C. Andrews, Ralph Ellison, Toni Morrison, James Baldwin, Alice Walker, Zora Neale Hurston, Gloria Naylor, Octavia Butler, Sylvia Plath, Adrienne Rich, Audre Lorde, June Jordan, Joy Harjo, Ahimsa Bohran, Charles Bukowski, Herman Melville, Cormac McCarthy, Jelani Cobb, Dr. Cornel West, Amiri Baraka, Mao Zedong, Karl Marx, Oscar Wilde, Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Don DeLillo, Malcolm X (speeches), Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (sermons), Barry Jenkins (screenplays), Rita Dove, Lorraine Hansberry, Ntozake Shange, Arthur Schopenhauer, Vincent van Gogh (letters), Jesus Christ (sermons), etc., etc.

Photo courtesy of the author.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Comfort is among the writer’s greatest enemies. Since writing is dangerous, fear is good.

What do you love about writing?

There’s so much to love about writing. As an African girl from a small rural village, now a transmasculine non-binary queer, writing liberated me. As someone who is labeled as “marginalized,” writing centers me. Above all, what I love most about writing is that writing never lies. Never ever ever. It is among those rare chambers of truth where l find out who I am and whenever I do, I learn that I can rely on myself and that community within me—past, present and future; dead or alive; real and imaginary.

Writing is among the purest Truth within truths in that it contains all I need, provided my posture as an obedient supplicant remains as pure, surrendering wholeheartedly at that sacred Temple called Writing. Then I am who I was created to be, a light beaming truths on the page to live in alignment within breath, space, body mind, spirit of the One who created all things.

What frustrates you about writing?

All of it.

What about writing surprises you?

All of it.

There’s so much to love about writing. As an African girl from a small rural village, now a transmasculine non-binary queer, writing liberated me. As someone who is labeled as “marginalized,” writing centers me. Above all, what I love most about writing is that writing never lies.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I prefer early mornings after light exercise followed by a shower, but my work schedule interrupts any solid routine of late.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Doodling, boxing and running, do they count? Anything that refreshes or resets can prove useful to the process but it always depends where I am in the process. Some moments call for immersion, intensity, even obsession while others invite compassionate dedication to a growing edifice pre-story structure so it all depends for me.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m putting together a novel.