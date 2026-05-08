Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
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In my academic career, I was known and sometimes denigrated for my advocacy of “mining” existing organizational data. I later focused on “clinical data-mining” in health and mental health settings but any organization that collects data will do.

In perhaps the first data-mining PhD dissertation I supervised Edward Pawlak analyzed a years worth of juvenile court data from one state—over 30,000 cases as I recall. In his study he found that controlling for offense, White females were much more likely to be referred to a social worker for therapy, while Black females were more likely to be incarcerated.

When judges were asked about this discrepancy their answers were along the lines of “there’s still hope for the White girls but the Blacks will probably just go on to have babies anyway so there’s nothing we can do about it about it.”

You could call it favoritism or institutional racism but no one received any favors.

Each one of these 30,000 “cases” was a human story in itself. Like the one you tell in your book.

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