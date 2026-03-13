In his career as a writer for GQ, Esquire and now ESPN, Tom Junod has won two National Magazine Awards, an Emmy, a James Beard Award, and the Jenkins Medal for Sportswriting. But he is proudest of writing stories that people have kept reading many years after publication, such as his 9/11 story The Falling Man and his profile of Fred Rogers, which served as the basis of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood , starring Tom Hanks. His first book, a memoir about his father entitled In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man , was published on March 10.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 67, and I guess I began writing when I was 20 and starting keeping a journal. I’ve had a long career as a writer for magazines and now as the author of a memoir but I’ve never stopped writing in my journal. I hope I never do.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man, was published March 10, 2026.

What number book is this for you?

It is my first.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

My book is a memoir. I worked hard to make it such—to make it experiential rather than analytical, to put the reader in the presence of my characters instead writing about them from a distance. I want readers not just to know but to feel them and don’t think my family can be understood without that first-hand intimacy.

I set off on a quest not just to find out about my father’s life but also to fix some of the broken parts of his legacy. It took me nine years to research and write, but In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man starts as a memoir and grows into a detective story, in which nothing less than my entire conception of my family and of manhood is at stake. I took a big risk and I found what I was looking for. And who, in the end, told me what It means to be a man? The women who told me the truth about Lou Junod.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

I have entitled my book In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man because in the days of my youth I was told what it means to be a man by my father, Lou Junod, who thought he knew. “Learn my secrets,” he told me, meaning the knowledge he had acquired over the years about hygiene (”Make sure you clean your navel”), wearing clothes (”the turtleneck is the most flattering thing a man can wear”), and attitude (”If you’re going to be a bear, be a Grizzly”).

But from a very young age, I knew that there were other kinds of secrets, the kind nobody talked about. I set about trying to figure them out for nearly as long as I can remember, and when a woman who was not my mother stood up at my father’s funeral and said, “Can we all just agree that this was...a man,” I decided to answer her question. I set off on a quest not just to find out about my father’s life but also to fix some of the broken parts of his legacy. It took me nine years to research and write, but In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man starts as a memoir and grows into a detective story, in which nothing less than my entire conception of my family and of manhood is at stake. I took a big risk and I found what I was looking for. And who, in the end, told me what It means to be a man? The women who told me the truth about Lou Junod.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

When I graduated college, I followed in my father’s footsteps as a handbag salesman. When I was nearly killed in a hotel room holdup, I changed the course of my life and began writing. I wrote about my father several times, for GQ, Esquire and ESPN. But I never dared reveal the secrets I had been trying to understand since I was a boy, so I never wrote the book I promised myself to write long before I even knew what writing was. Now I have, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is not only the book I was born to write—it’s the book I became a writer to write.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I was a very successful magazine writer in the 1990s and early 2000s—so successful in fact that I signed a contract to write whatever book I wanted to write, with no deadline and no subject. Sounds great—but it became a terrible burden, because it gave me too much freedom. Years and years went by. Then in 2015, I finally spoke to the woman who spoke at my father’s funeral and the conversation changed everything. I knew the book I wanted to write, had to write. It took me a long time, because I had to figure out my father’s secrets once and for all. But I did it, and after nearly nine years of slow toil I wrote the last third of the book in six months.

I have entitled my book In The Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man because in the days of my youth I was told what it means to be a man by my father, Lou Junod, who thought he knew. “Learn my secrets,” he told me, meaning the knowledge he had acquired over the years about hygiene (”Make sure you clean your navel”), wearing clothes (”the turtleneck is the most flattering thing a man can wear”), and attitude (”If you’re going to be a bear, be a Grizzly”).

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I struggled to give myself permission to write this book so I did not ask for permission from the people I wrote about. Many had died. But I did not run passages by the living, nor make any changes. I did change a few names, mostly of the people I hadn’t seen in decades and were denizens of the distant past.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I am lucky to have come of age as a writer in the golden age of memoir. Frank McCourt, Mary Karr, the Wolff brothers, Suzannah Lessard, James Ellroy, Natasha Trethewey, Jesmyn Ward, JR Moehringer, Jeannette Walls, Karl Ove Knausgaard, Kathryn Harrison...well, the list just goes on and on, each of these writers proof of larger possibility. I am particularly indebted to Michael Hainey and his memoir After Visiting Friends: A Son’s Story.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

If you write every day, you can afford to be patient. And patience is at heart of many memoirs, including mine. It took me nine years to write my book. But if I had finished the book after two, four, six or even eight years, it would have been, quite simply, wrong. I really believe I finished the book when I was meant to finish it. But you can only believe that if you write every day.

What do you love about writing?

It’s not just a way making a living; it’s a way of living, of engaging with the world.

What frustrates you about writing?

It’s never done. Though that’s also the magic and the mystery.

What about writing surprises you?

How the hard work of shaping a sentence for sound reveals its meaning. When I write, I usually feel pretty dumb until I find a rhythm or a sentence surprises me by seeming to know more than I do. Then I feel pretty smart. But it’s the sentence that has the brains.

When I graduated college, I followed in my father’s footsteps as a handbag salesman. When I was nearly killed in a hotel room holdup, I changed the course of my life and began writing. I wrote about my father several times, for GQ, Esquire and ESPN. But I never dared reveal the secrets I had been trying to understand since I was a boy, so I never wrote the book I promised myself to write long before I even knew what writing was. Now I have, and there is no doubt in my mind that this is not only the book I was born to write—it’s the book I became a writer to write.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I try to write every day, even when I’m not facing a deadline. I will try to write a little bit tonight even after I finish this questionnaire.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities do you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I sing, not particularly well. But it serves as a constantly shifting goal. I also sang with and wrote songs for a band, Cousin Billy.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’ll tell you when I tell my publisher.