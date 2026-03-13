Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
17h

Thank you. I well appreciate everything you say. In writing my memoir “Men as Friends” I knew I had to begin with my father’s malign and misogynist instruction before I could get on with my book and my life to say how I learned from other men (and untold from women and my children) what it means to be a good man. At 88, i’m still learning and still unlearning. Quite allot from Oldster pieces like your own.

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Judith Weston's avatar
Judith Weston
16h

What about writing surprises you?

How the hard work of shaping a sentence for sound reveals its meaning. When I write, I usually feel pretty dumb until I find a rhythm or a sentence surprises me by seeming to know more than I do. Then I feel pretty smart. But it’s the sentence that has the brains.

Wow. Thank you!

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