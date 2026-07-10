Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
2h

A “braided memoir”. So much more intricately beautiful than the newly popular genre—“family estrangement” memoirs. You did the braiding. He couldn’t have done it. You did the work of telling the truth, his truth and yours. Not easy but very commendable.

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Jean Iversen's avatar
Jean Iversen
1h

I especially love the story of your third-grade teacher, Marylou Thompson, and how she gave certain students a space for creativity. I also credit a high school teacher for his creative writing class, which gave me an outlet other classes didn't. Congratulations on the book!

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