Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Half Baked Retirement's avatar
Half Baked Retirement
11h

I love Project Write Now.

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Project Write Now's avatar
Project Write Now
10h

We are so glad your friend posted about PWN on FB, and you found us! We couldn't be happier to be an important part of your writing and publishing journey for SOBER MOM. And to have you as our Program Director!

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