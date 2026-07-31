Elizabeth Jannuzzi

Elizabeth Jannuzzi ‘s debut memoir, Sober Mom , was published by She Writes Press in July 2026. Her work explores themes of loss, motherhood, and recovery from alcoholism. Her essays have been featured in HuffPost , Under the Gum Tree, The Rumpus , WOW! Women On Writing , and more. In 2023, Elizabeth earned a Best of the Net nomination. She is the program director at Project Write Now , a nonprofit writing organization and writes a weekly Substack newsletter on recovery and motherhood.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

In June, I turned 54. I’ve been writing for about 11 years. I’ve always longed to be a writer. But my disease of alcoholism and my imposter syndrome kept me from the page for over a decade. I had a few false starts, but really, it wasn’t until I was 43 years old and four years sober that I began writing in a memoir class. It was several years after that, before I’d officially call myself “a writer.”

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My debut memoir Sober Mom was published on July 21, 2026, by She Writes Press. I guess I’m a writer now!

What number book is this for you?

Sober Mom is my first book, but hopefully not my last. I’m currently working on Memoir #2 about grief and the tragic losses of my siblings in early adulthood, tentatively called “All My Stories Are Sad” or maybe “This Woman’s Work.”

With unflinching honesty and a bit of humor, Sober Mom takes readers through my early recovery — the cravings, the awkward amends, and the Twelve Steps that saved me. But it’s also a love story. Through flashbacks, I show how Chris and I fell in love in New York City in the late nineties, grew apart, and found our way back to each other.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Sober Mom is a straight up memoir because it follows a narrative arc. It’s mostly “this happened” and then “this happened.” Although there is backstory to show how my husband and I fell in love. I once heard Leslie Jamison say you can’t write a divorce memoir until you first show the love. Sober Mom is not a divorce memoir, but it almost was, so the advice still works. My memoir could also be considered a recovery guidebook because I include some of my 12 Step work—lists and amends, etc.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

When I was 38, living in the New Jersey suburbs with three young children, my husband Chris discovered I’d had a one-night affair, which led to my bigger confession: I’d been drinking vodka all day, most days, while caring for our kids. I sobbed through my first AA meeting, but the women patted my back and said, “You never have to feel this way again.”

With unflinching honesty and a bit of humor, Sober Mom takes readers through my early recovery — the cravings, the awkward amends, and the Twelve Steps that saved me. But it’s also a love story. Through flashbacks, I show how Chris and I fell in love in New York City in the late nineties, grew apart, and found our way back to each other.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I love my origin story! One day, I was scrolling Facebook when I saw a post from a childhood friend who said she was taking a memoir class at Project Write Now (PWN), a nonprofit writing organization based in New Jersey. I want to write a memoir! I thought to myself and immediately registered for the class. And so began my 11-year (and counting) relationship with this great writing organization. First, I took classes there, then I volunteered, and now I work as its program director.

In PWN’s memoir classes, I started to draft chapters. And then with some nudging I joined its Memoir Incubator program which helped me put those draft chapters into a book. Then I signed up for its revision and submission programs. I’m proud to be one of Project Write Now’s success stories.

I couldn’t have written this book without a supportive writing community. There were even years I had given up on writing but PWN was always there to welcome me back.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Writing is hard, there is no disputing that. Sometimes you’re in the zone, and sometimes you’re struggling to put one word down. For me, perseverance is key, which is something I learned in recovery. How did I reach 15 years of sobriety? I didn’t drink one day at a time. How did I write this memoir? I just kept showing up to the page one day at a time and didn’t quit.

When it came time to query, I half-heartedly tried the traditional publishing route. The agents that answered (which was 2, maybe 3) said “Memoirs don’t sell.” I thought: That can’t be true because I was buying and reading memoirs.

I learned about the hybrid publisher She Writes Press from a fellow writer and I liked the idea of investing in myself. It’s empowering green lighting my own project. I submitted my memoir to She Writes Press for consideration, it was accepted for publication, and here we are!

When I was 38, living in the New Jersey suburbs with three young children, my husband Chris discovered I’d had a one-night affair, which led to my bigger confession: I’d been drinking vodka all day, most days, while caring for our kids. I sobbed through my first AA meeting, but the women patted my back and said, “You never have to feel this way again.”

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

This is a tricky one, right? Especially since I wrote about infidelity in my marriage. Once the book was close to complete, I told my husband Chris, “You have full veto power.” I was ready to ditch the whole thing if he said he was uncomfortable sharing our story. My marriage is more important than my memoir. But in the most generous act ever, he said he didn’t want to read it. He knew if he read it, he might feel uncomfortable or have a different version of events and he didn’t want to be a barrier to my dreams. So, I asked my best friend to read it, keeping his viewpoint in mind, and let me know if she thought he’d object to anything. She gave the thumbs up.

The other issue with my memoir is that I break AA’s Eleventh Tradition. The Eleventh Tradition asks members to stay anonymous in press and media, so the public won’t blame AA if someone relapses. By publishing this memoir, I’m breaking that anonymity, openly sharing that AA got me sober.

I might relapse someday. That’s part of the deal with a “one day at a time” program. But I believe public understanding of addiction has grown enough that people won’t see a relapse as proof AA “doesn’t work.” Alcoholism is brutal, and relapse happens both in and outside twelve-step programs. It doesn’t have to be part of recovery but often is. The beauty of AA is that it welcomes you back regardless.

No one should feel shame over addiction or mental illness. As Brené Brown argues, normalization is the antidote to shame. That’s why I’m breaking my anonymity: to normalize alcoholism and lift the shame surrounding it.

To protect others’ anonymity though, those in and outside AA, I changed names and identifying characteristics of many people mentioned in my memoir.

I’m nervous about people’s reaction. But I’m also proud of my story.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

There are so many great recovery memoirs that not only helped me understand the disease of alcoholism but have also inspired me to write my story. Caroline Knapp’s Drinking: A Love Story showed me how to write about the quiet, simmering tension of a “respectable” drinking life, the kind that doesn’t look like rock bottom from the outside. Augusten Burroughs’ Dry gave me permission to bring dark humor into the hardest material.

Mary Karr, author of Lit, is my hero. I was so lucky to see her in person at a Columbia University conference a couple of years ago, talking about recovery and writing. And this year, I got to learn directly from another hero, Leslie Jamison, author of The Recovering. She was my workshop leader at the Looking Glass Rock Writers Conference in North Carolina.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

The process can be intimidating but it also can be empowering. There’s a learning curve, but get yourself a strong community, (I’d recommend mine of course), and get to it. What’s the alternative? Not writing and publishing your story.

What do you love about writing?

When you’re in the zone, whether it’s writing something new or deep in revision, you’re focused only on the words and arranging them in the best possible way to clarify your message. This focus feels like meditating. You’re not thinking about the laundry or the doctor’s appointment or the state of the world. You’re present in the moment on the page, and all stressors fade to the background.

What frustrates you about writing?

I get frustrated at myself for being frustrated at myself for not writing. Does that make sense? I hate the constant feeling that I should be writing and publishing more. Write more essays, publish more flash, finish the memoir, schedule the Substacks. I’m more prolific today than any previous time in my writing journey, but yet I still feel like I’m not doing enough. I want to be more content with my process, even if it’s slow.

What about writing surprises you?

Well technically this isn’t about “writing”, but I’ve been surprised to learn what a small world the writing community is. I met a person at one conference who knows my friend from another conference. I met a writer at AWP and then saw her essay published in Short Reads. I love feeling “a part of” the writing community. Being a part of is something I’ve craved my whole life.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I never used to be a daily writer. I would have weekend binge writing sessions. But for the past year and a half or so, I’ve hosted Morning Pages (which is a bit of misnomer because it’s no relation to the Artist’s Way). Morning Pages is a daily gathering on Zoom, Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET to write. We log in, state our goals for the hour, turn off our cameras and audio, and then write. It’s weird how even on Zoom writing in community is so helpful. Not every session is amazing, but I always get something down on paper. One of our writers wrote her whole novel in Morning Pages!

Writing is hard, there is no disputing that. Sometimes you’re in the zone, and sometimes you’re struggling to put one word down. For me, perseverance is key, which is something I learned in recovery. How did I reach 15 years of sobriety? I didn’t drink one day at a time. How did I write this memoir? I just kept showing up to the page one day at a time and didn’t quit.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I enjoy snapping photos with my cell phone. In another life, I might have been a photographer. It helps that my husband fuels my delusions with compliments such as “You have a great compositional sense.” I guess we are all amateur photographers now that we have such good cameras in our possession at all times. But I do think my compositional sense is better than most.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m three years into writing Memoir #2, an essay collection about my childhood and the loss of my siblings. It’s a grief mosaic, maybe? Or maybe it’s just a coming of age that ends sadly? I don’t know. It’s a struggle and I can’t see the finish line yet.

But on a happier note, I’m DIYing my Sober Mom launch and planning events anywhere I can go visit friends which is a fun writing side quest. I’d love to bring Sober Mom to your local bookstore or book club, in-person or virtually, Learn more at elizabethjannuzzi.com.