Caroline Paul with her dog, Betty Boop. Photo by Cayce Clifford.

Caroline Paul is the author of eight published books (and many more unpublished ones), including the New York Times bestseller, The Gutsy Girl, Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure, which encourages middle grade girls to learn confidence and bravery; Lost Cat, A True Story of Love, Desperation, and GPS Technology, an illustrated memoir about wise cats and lost humans; and her latest, Why Fly: Seeking Awe, Healing, and Our True Selves in the Sky, which looks at the descent of her long term marriage through the ascent of flight, with its historical, scientific, social, and personal impacts. Caroline is a long-time member of the Writers Grotto. Find her at her website , or on Instagram at @carolinembpaul .

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 62. I dabbled in journalism post-college until I realized that I wasn’t very good at it. I’m not detail oriented, and journalistic objectivity was a problem for me, which is funny, because I’m good at seeing all sides in life situations. I published my first book in 1998, at 35, a memoir about my career as a San Francisco firefighter, called Fighting Fire.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My latest book was Tough Broad: From Birdwatching to BASE jumping, How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age, which was published in March 2023.

What number book is this for you?

I am about to publish my eighth book on February 24th, 2026. It’s called Why Fly: Seeking Awe, Healing, and Our True Selves in the Sky. (My book titles tend be long-winded, even though the writing is not! I should consider something shorter for the next one.)

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Why Fly is hard to categorize—it’s nonfiction, because it examines flying of all kinds, throughout history. It also looks at the physics of flight, and things like bird flight. But it’s written for non-pilots, and it isn’t a straightforward accounting. I tell an interwoven story of the dissolution of my long-term marriage and make many metaphorical connections between our intrepid, and sometimes foolhardy, pursuit of flight and our intrepid (and often foolhardy) pursuit of love. Could we call it Rambling Nonfiction? Lyrical Nonfiction? Quilted Nonfiction?

Why Fly came about because, honestly, I simply wanted to fly all the time. If I was going to spend so much time in the air, I felt as if it should lead to something creative. I’d been flying various experimental aircraft all my life, but this ardor was new, triggered by my grief.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

In Why Fly, my long-term marriage is in a steep dive, and I suddenly become obsessed with flying a strange-looking aircraft called a gyrocopter. This book examines the descent of love through the ascent of flight throughout history, as well as my own personal journey. From the Russian women who flew biplanes against the Nazis, to the ultralight pilots who believe they can save endangered birds by becoming one of the flock, to the many people afraid to step onto a passenger plane, Why Fly examines the ways flight, like love, confounds and yet transforms us.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

From the moment a third-grade teacher told me I could write, I was on the path to being a working writer. That’s the power of enthusiasm to a young, insecure mind! It wasn’t really true, either—there was nothing special about my writing when I look back on it. But I’d always wanted a life of adventure, and I thought I could have one if I became a journalist, either a war reporter or a documentary film maker. Luck had it that I became a firefighter for almost 14 years instead.

When I retired in 2003 (knee injured in a fire), my only real skills were CPR and a solid sentence. I had joined the Writers Grotto in 1999 after writing that first book, Fighting Fire (which came out while I was still in the department); this saved me. Seeing people who showed up, sat down, and got to work turning out articles, screenplays, and books allowed me to imagine a life as an author.

I'd been flying various experimental aircraft all my life, but this ardor was new, triggered by my grief. I was losing something valuable, so I did what many dumb humans do: tried to gain control somewhere else. What better way to do that than command a tiny open cockpit gyrocopter into the air?

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I was lucky: my lovely editor Nancy Miller at Bloomsbury has championed my books for years and she snapped this one right up.

Structure is usually the cipher that allows me to understand my book; the hardest part about writing Why Fly was finding that. This is a multi-layered work and, as my writer friend and advisor Bonnie Tsui said, I needed to navigate as adeptly on the page as I did in the air. Readers had to feel there was a trustworthy pilot at the helm! I finally hit on using the arc of one prototypical flight: the book is divided into five parts that include Taxi, Takeoff, and Landing.

Under this nests short chapters like Weather, where I may talk about the biological disorientation that happens if you accidentally fly into zero visibility; we used to believe that a falling stomach and a sensitive middle ear bone could accurately orient. In fact, if pilots don’t have a horizon line, real or instrumental, they quickly drop into a death spiral and crash. We came to this realization after blindfolding birds and dropping them from planes (sadly, we subject animals to suffering in order to understand our own.) I then link this to that familiar disorientation when a conversation with one’s beloved begins to wobble and go awry. The turn gets tighter and tighter, until it’s too late – and we are in a quick descent to the ground.

The mish-mash of the book turns out to be its greatest strength, but first it roots itself in a tight, clear structure.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

In Why Fly, I never use the name of my ex; she is called My Wife. Of course, with the internet it’s easy to figure out who she is—the wonderful and famed illustrator Wendy MacNaughton—because we collaborated over the years, most notably on the New York Times bestseller, The Gutsy Girl, Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure, as well as on our illustrated memoir Lost Cat, and numerous magazine and newspaper essays. My twin, Alexandra, who is a first reader of mine, thought this absence of her name was bloodless, but it felt right to me. I wasn’t trying to keep her identity secret, or objectify. I just wanted my relationship conundrums to feel more universal.

There were no obfuscations: I handed the whole book to Wendy and said here, take a look. I’d offered to give it to her chapter by chapter, but she said, “I trust you,” so I passed it to her before I sent it to my editor and Wendy in turn gave it her blessing. Not just her blessing; she loved it. She disagreed on only one part, which was the section that detailed our final decision to split. But she generously said, hey, this is your recollection so that’s valid. It stayed as it was. This is not a revenge book; there are no accusations, or an insistence that I was wronged. When there are two certified pilots in the cockpit, both are responsible for the flight, after all.

We aren’t together but we are still very much in each other’s lives. We are family and always will be.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I’ve been devouring books about flying all my life: from Beryl Markham’s West with the Night, to Aloft by Chang-Rae Lee, and more recently Spitfires by Becky Aiken, and The Great Air Race by John Lancaster. The power and beauty of flight animates all these books, so that was inspiring, but Why Fly is neither a chronological narrative nor an historical account. It may be closer to Sabrina Imbler’s How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures or Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts. One writer I always keep in mind is the groundbreaking Tom Wolfe, whose freewheeling sentences really set me alight.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Finish. So many good writers can’t seem to wrap up their work and send it around. If you finish your book, you are already well ahead. And find yourself other writers – you’re going to need those shoulders to cry on. And rejoice with. Take some classes, lurk around readings. Look for the mopey people who are rapt at even the most boring writing onstage. That’s a writer! Go say hi.

What do you love about writing?

In my real life I’m a very structured person, but when I write I let my mind richochet like a toddler on sugar. I give that toddler a crayon and say, go for it. The result are sentences that I’m proud of, and useful insights that sometimes surprise even me.

What frustrates you about writing?

I get the feeling people don’t read much anymore. Sometimes I wonder, what is the point of putting out a book? Then I get an email from someone who read me while in the hospital and how it made her laugh, or from someone else navigating difficult times, telling me that something I wrote changed her viewpoint. And then I’m hopeful again. It may sound pollyanna-ish, but if you touch one person with your words, you’ve succeeded.

What about writing surprises you?

I mostly write long form nonfiction narrative, and I love how connections pop up, seemingly unconsciously. For instance, I was writing about pilot communication in Why Fly. Pilot-speak includes repeating back the instructions you’ve been given by the air traffic controller. You do this without fail, each time, because the stakes are high over a crowded airport. Everyone must be sure the instructions are understood!

Late in the re-write, it struck me that this is much like the couples counseling sessions Wendy and I attended, where we learned to listen to our partner’s woes, then repeat back word for word what has been said. Turns out, being heard is so vital. You can avoid collision and catastrophe, in the air and on the ground. This is why I like to keep a loose rein on my writing and let it zig and zag as wildly as it wants. My brain has a lot of stored up information that it suddenly and surprisingly excavates.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I write in the mornings, the earlier the better. I wrote the bulk of Why Fly in three months by setting my alarm for 5:15 am and getting to it. I am writing this sentence at 5:28 am! But I no longer have a strict daily practice. I do believe in setting deadlines—self-imposed, if there is no publishing house breathing wetly over your shoulder. And stick to that deadline, even if what you churn out is not up to snuff. Just set a new deadline to edit it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Getting outside fuels me. It keeps me in a needed state of awe, which is a powerful creative tool. For this reason, I never balk at a mini-adventure or even a longer expedition, from surfing to stand up paddling to cycling. It’s all in service of the writing! For those who think I am instead just lollygagging, I have the science to prove it, as I wrote about the research behind outdoor pursuits in Tough Broad, From Birdwatching to BASE jumping, How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

For the first time in a while I don’t have another manuscript in progress, or even percolating in my brain. I am trying not to panic about that. I’m just telling myself it will come; in the meantime, I keep getting outside, on the water, in the mountains, up in the air.