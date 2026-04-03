Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Midnight Scribbler's avatar
Midnight Scribbler
3d

I really loved this interview 🌸 Insightful. Can't wait to read this. 🌺

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Katie Bradley's avatar
Katie Bradley
3d

Amen! -> “Give your book everything it requires—classes, time, money, your heart—and it will change you in the most beautiful ways.”

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