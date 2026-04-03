Courtney Kocak. Photo by Sela Shiloni.

Courtney Kocak is a writer, podcaster, and comedian who splits time between Austin and Los Angeles. She wrote for Amazon’s Emmy-winning animated series Danger & Eggs and Netflix’s Know It All. She’s produced a slew of highly-ranked podcasts and currently hosts three of her own with over two million downloads to date: Private Parts Unknown , about love and sexuality around the world, The Bleeders , about book writing and publishing, and Podcast Bestie , a best friend to podcasters trying to grow and monetize their shows (and a popular Substack). As a writer, her bylines include The New York Times , The Cut , The Washington Post , The Los Angeles Times , Cosmopolitan , Slate , HuffPost , and more. Her debut memoir, Girl Gone Wild (Trio House Press), is out now!

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 42, and I’ve been writing essays and memoir for a little over 15 years—though I started screenwriting about six months before that.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Girl Gone Wild just came out this week on April 1st!

What number book is this for you?

One! My debut memoir.

Girl Gone Wild is a collection of exploits and delusions about chasing your dreams with reckless abandon—and what happens when that pursuit becomes a new kind of trap.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s a memoir-in-essays, which I think is the perfect format for a first book in that you can work on and refine the essays as their own units first, then revise holistically. The essays in Girl Gone Wild are episodic but very much in conversation with each other. I think of them as crêpes—individually snackable, but collectively filling.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“Girl Gone Wild is a collection of exploits and delusions about chasing your dreams with reckless abandon—and what happens when that pursuit becomes a new kind of trap. Author Courtney Kocak is an actress-turned-writer who transplanted herself from the quiet cornfields of rural Minnesota to the filthy heart of Hollywood in her painfully protracted quest to “make it” in a time before our lives were flattened by the internet—a longer, more arduous journey than she ever imagined, full of unexpected detours, like falling in love with an abusive asshole and eventually having his abortion, a Model Mayhem photo shoot gone wrong, acting in independent films, a Craigslist massage for money, getting paid to kick a guy in the balls, getting hooked on Adderall, selling T-shirts on the Girls Gone Wild tour, and so much more. In Girl Gone Wild, Kocak takes readers along on her heady metamorphosis from girl to woman and from dreamer to professional artist, as she is transformed in this unwitting feminist coming-of-age.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I write about much of this in Girl Gone Wild, but the CliffsNotes version is that I was a frustrated actress who started screenwriting as a means to create opportunities for myself—and then realized, “Oooh, this is my real passion.” Around the same time, I went through a brutal breakup and wrote an essay for TheGloss.com’s “I Regret Everything” week. I loved reading that site, and that prompt was the challenge I needed to try to make sense of that relationship. I was hooked!

I started taking writing classes and read Cheryl Strayed’s Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things, which led me to other writers— Lidia Yuknavitch, Chloé Caldwell, and of course Sari Botton (ed. note: 😍)—and gave me a vision for the type of writer I wanted to be. A mere fifteen years later, my first book baby is finally out in the world—the first of many—and I couldn’t be more grateful for this incredible writing journey.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

It was incredibly hard to be patient and wait for the book deal to materialize, but in retrospect I’m glad things worked out the way they did.

I found the final stages of revision—after I had a pub date to work toward—to be highly fraught. I was worried I would never feel done and would have to promote the book with a pit in my stomach. Luckily, I kept working really hard until the end, and I’m happy to say that I’m truly proud of where the book landed.

I was a frustrated actress who started screenwriting as a means to create opportunities for myself—and then realized, “Oooh, this is my real passion.” Around the same time, I went through a brutal breakup and wrote an essay for TheGloss.com’s “I Regret Everything” week. I loved reading that site, and that prompt was the challenge I needed to try to make sense of that relationship. I was hooked!

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I changed most names and a lot of identifying details. I fact-checked myself as much as possible and also did a legal read to make sure I was handling everything appropriately. I tried to keep the narrative centered on my story and did my best to avoid sharing unnecessary information about others—even if I felt like it was funny or bumped up against my story in an interesting way.

I sent relevant pages to a handful of people. Anyone I checked with was flattered by their depiction, though a few wanted their names changed because of their professional lives. No one requested changes beyond that, which made me feel good about how I handled the characterizations—I really tried to be fair.

I asked my childhood best friend if she wanted me to change her name, but she was comfortable with me using her first name. My college bestie (we’re still close) has been so supportive. She generously read the entire manuscript as I was nearing the end and wanted me to keep her name as well. I changed the names of all my exes.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work?

I already mentioned Cheryl Strayed, who was endlessly influential. Chloe Caldwell was also a super inspiring author on my journey. I took her memoir incubator not once but twice—the first time in 2020 and again in 2023. I still had a lot of revising to do after those, but the first generator helped me produce a rough draft, and the second helped me figure out the bones of the book.

I love Chloe’s writing—her debut essay collection Legs Get Led Astray had me in a chokehold, and she’s followed that with equal brilliance—and I admire her DIY, don’t-give-a-fuck approach to the industry, which really helped me trust my instincts to go with a small press for this book.

Other major influences include Lidia Yuknavitch’s The Chronology of Water, Alexander Chee’s How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, samantha irby’s entire oeuvre, and of course humor king David Sedaris.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Just start. You don’t have to know anything to dream and start putting words on the page. Be curious about the process. Don’t rush—slow is actually fast. I’m so glad I didn’t publish this book earlier than I did. It took fifteen years to cook. I don’t think my next book will take that long, but I’m grateful this one had proper time to marinate, and that I had time to grow into my wisdom as a person. Wherever you are on your journey, you’re right on time.

Rejection is essential to accomplishing anything big, and sometimes it’s protective. Embrace it and keep going.

Writing a memoir can be therapeutic and liberating. Girl Gone Wild helped make me the person I wanted to be. Give your book everything it requires—classes, time, money, your heart—and it will change you in the most beautiful ways.

What do you love about writing?

Learning about myself and the world. Not being able to lie to myself. The community of curious souls who do this work.

What frustrates you about writing?

Some of the things I love about writing also frustrate me: the time, money, and life force it requires. I’ve also been frustrated in the past when my taste was better than my execution, but the more you do it, the better you get. The rewards are so sweet, though—any frustration is totally worth it.

What about writing surprises you?

The industry is changing in surprising ways. I’m currently researching and writing about this for my MFA critical paper, which I hope to publish somewhere like Lit Hub (stay tuned). And of course I’m always making surprising emotional and craft discoveries—one of the most delightful aspects of writing.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I have a daily writing practice of 750 words, but since I’m writing so many different things, when it comes to books I’m more of a binger. I love earmarking a week, or ideally two—a month or two is my favorite—and just going nuts on a project. That kind of deep work is so fulfilling and really elevates the manuscript.

I’m excited about this book launch phase of Girl Gone Wild and trying to revel in the whole experience (and certainly not wanting time to move faster), but I can’t wait for this summer and fall when I’ll be digging in deep on my second memoir, which is already in progress. It’s such an awesome premise—I’m obsessed with the themes, and I’ve already written some badass pages—so that manuscript is calling to me like the best fuck of my life.

I found the final stages of revision—after I had a pub date to work toward—to be highly fraught. I was worried I would never feel done and would have to promote the book with a pit in my stomach. Luckily, I kept working really hard until the end, and I’m happy to say that I’m truly proud of where the book landed.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun?

I’m also a podcaster; I host Private Parts Unknown, The Bleeders, and Podcast Bestie. And I do stand-up comedy, which is honestly better than sex. I teach writing and podcasting, and all of it combines into my multi-hyphenate career.

I’m obsessed with all my creative pursuits, so I don’t really have much free time for other hobbies.

Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I love reading and taking long walks—both are hugely helpful for my writing.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Yes! The aforementioned second memoir. I’ve also written a fantastic TV pilot related to Girl Gone Wild, which I hope to find a good home for. And a bunch of other things, including my first novel. I’m hoping to publish a book every year or two for the next couple of decades. I find the process to be so life-affirming.

Thanks for letting me nerd out about writing! I’m such a fan of yours and love what you’ve built with Memoir Land and your whole ecosystem. (Check out my interview with Sari here—it’s a personal fave.)