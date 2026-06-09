Cinelle Barnes

Cinelle Barnes is the Philippine-born author of Monsoon Mansion: A Memoir, Malaya: Essays on Freedom , and A Way Home: A Memoir of Losing Yourself and the Beauty of Returning . She is also the editor of the New York Times “New and Noteworthy” A Measure of Belonging: Twenty-One Writers of Color on the New American South . Cinelle is a survivor of a brain aneurysm rupture and sits on the Brain Injury Leadership Council of South Carolina, and is the recipient of awards and fellowships from the Sustainable Arts Fund, the Authors League Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, South Arts, and the North American Travel Journalists Association, among others. She has served on the jury panels for several literary awards, including the inaugural Pulitzer Prize for Memoir. Her writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Coastal Living , Travel + Leisure , Southern Living, Newsweek, Oprah Daily, Catapult , Electric Literature , and Longreads , among others. Cinelle lives in Charleston, SC, with her husband, daughter, and cat.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I turned 40 at the end of May, which means I’ve been writing for 33 years.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

A Way Home: A Memoir of Losing Yourself and the Beauty of Returning is out today June 9, 2026!

I finished the book while recovering from the severe brain injury and brain surgery. It felt important to fold in moments from my recovery because like my travels around the world and to the Philippines, it was a story of journeying home to myself.

What number book is this for you?

Hmm, depends on how you count. This is my second memoir, the third book I’ve written, and the fourth I’ve produced (I edited the anthology A Measure of Belonging: 21 Writers of Color on the New American South in 2020).

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s an “accidental” hybrid: a travel-medical memoir. I set out to write a travelogue but as I was wrapping up the manuscript and gearing up to submit it to my editor, I had a brain aneurysm rupture. I finished the book while recovering from the severe brain injury and brain surgery. It felt important to fold in moments from my recovery because like my travels around the world and to the Philippines, it was a story of journeying home to myself.

And because I woke up from brain surgery with certain cognitive deficits—short-term memory loss, reduced neurological capacity, altered perception of time, space, and self, extreme sensitivity to light and screen, and poor word recall—I had to find new ways of doing my work. I learned to write in flash nonfiction or micro-memoir form, write with pen and paper (and rely on volunteer typists and dictation types for digital transcription), rely on so many photographs and sketches from my time at the neuro unit, and write in spurts only long enough to fill a sticky note.

I’d been a very efficient writer, publishing a book every year or two. A Way Home was a six-year project that grew my understanding of what a creative practice is. So to answer the question, I would categorize this book as a group project, proof that nobody journeys home or creates a memoir alone.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“This is a book of two journeys. The first is the story of a formerly undocumented immigrant coming home to the Philippines after a twenty-year separation, and the second is about a memoirist’s return to herself after a brain aneurysm rupture that jeopardized her life and living. Written as alternating sections, A Way Home is a palimpsest holding old and new, and an inspiring account of me charting my way back to myself. It is a syncretic love story: family love, motherly love, romantic love, friendship, love of travel and of craft, and self love. And at the center of it all is a woman rediscovering, reclaiming, and returning to herself.”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I wrote my first short story, “The Land of Z,” at age 7 (all characters had names that began with the letter Z). My mother discovered the story in my room and dashed with it to my teacher’s office, pleading for after-school writing work for me. It was an act of love, and the beginnings of one of her many scammy business plans.

(I think I explained the rest, about this book, above.)

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest part was believing that I could write again after a brain injury. I was in all sorts of rehabilitative care: neuropsychology, grief therapy, neurology, cognitive rehab, speech language pathology, and neuro physical therapy. I also consulted out-of-state neurologic music therapists, yoga teachers, meditation guides, and fellow survivors of brain injury who’d returned to work.

To be honest, there was a time when I thought I’d give up writing altogether. I was scoring 3/10 on memory tests. I was a memoirist. I couldn’t focus long enough to read and understand a short passage. I scored the highest on visual tests where I had to recall the details of a drawing and replicate it as best as I could. I told my neuropsychologist, “You don’t understand. I have to quit. Literary nonfiction is no joke. The critics and readers are ruthless. I’m ruthless. How do I write a memoir if I don’t have my memory?”

And do you know what she told me? She told me to start where I was doing okay, with the visuals. She said, “However you have to do it, I hope you do it.” And that’s how I started again. I started drawing, then described what I’d drawn. I went back to storyboarding and writing short phrases under them, like a children’s storybook. From there and with the help of my cognitive rehab therapist, I developed a system of sketches, sticky notes, and voice recordings. Bird by bird, like Ann Lammott said. Bird by bird.

Because I woke up from brain surgery with certain cognitive deficits—short-term memory loss, reduced neurological capacity, altered perception of time, space, and self, extreme sensitivity to light and screen, and poor word recall—I had to find new ways of doing my work. I learned to write in flash nonfiction or micro-memoir form, write with pen and paper (and rely on volunteer typists and dictation types for digital transcription), rely on so many photographs and sketches from my time at the neuro unit, and write in spurts only long enough to fill a sticky note.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I wrote this book for myself, so no. Nobody was consulted. I had the help of my medical team and my team of family and friends who brought this book to the finish line, but they were there to support the writing, not to screen it. I was my audience. In the end, it was perfect and necessary. My post-aneurysm self learned how to write again from my pre-aneurysm self. The old manuscript became a guide, and the new sections became a tribute.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

To encourage a sense of agency and authority, I reread Chloe Cooper Jones’s Easy Beauty. For help with the short form, I studied Sandra Cisneros’s vignettes in The House on Mango Street. To understand the art of time in medical or medical-related nonfiction, I turned to Insomnia by Marina Benjamin, When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi, and In Love by Amy Bloom. For the early versions of the book, before the brain injury, I drew inspiration from the genre-bending and form-experimenting features of The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras and Having and Being Had by Eula Biss.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Write something you can learn from. If the process of writing a book doesn’t change you, it’s not done or it’s not the right project. Discovery and curiosity are our best tools. Also, you’ll receive so much rejection. A Way Home was so difficult to describe and sell. You only need one yes.

What do you love about writing?

Discovery.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Because of my reduced neurological capacity and chronic fatigue, I now only write during my most lucid and energetic hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nobody was consulted. I had the help of my medical team and my team of family and friends who brought this book to the finish line, but they were there to support the writing, not to screen it. I was my audience. In the end, it was perfect and necessary. My post-aneurysm self learned how to write again from my pre-aneurysm self. The old manuscript became a guide, and the new sections became a tribute.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Yes! Creative rest, which I define as creativity that fills us or centers us, is important to my practice. If I’m feeling bored, stressed, uninspired, or unclear, I turn to rereading my favorite books, a small sewing project, gardening, illustration, calligraphy, pottery, or nature walks. Some days I just really need a nap with my cat. Other days it’s movement that I need.

My cognitive rehab therapist and neuro PT discovered that if we combined sessions, I could do physical exercises like walking with a rollator or playing a whack-a-mole game that helped to strengthen memory, language, and speech networks in my brain. Writing, like music, is multimodal, so it just makes sense that using the locomotor and fine motor parts of my brain would activate the parts responsible for creative writing.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m working on a prescriptive memoir about brain health, Become What You Have. It sold to Little, Brown not long ago. I’m excited to share everything I’ve learned from my brain resilience journey and to help others improve their cognition and lengthen their brain span. I’m so excited! My learnings from this journey belong to everyone. I can’t wait to democratize all the information and make it accessible to the world.