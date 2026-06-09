Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Judith Weston's avatar
Judith Weston
7h

Brava!

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
8h

Who talks like this? Who writes like this? Palimpsest? Syncretic? Accidental hybrid? If this requires an internal aneurysm or being hit by a truck (see Judith Hannah Weiss) then I’ll have what they’ve had.

But no I won’t, because too much suffering and dread and angst and grueling work is required.

I realize now that I too am writing a hybrid memoir. But were my wife’s multiple cancer’s accidental? Does it matter?

It’s my second memoir. Over dinner last night a friend asked whether it was a “continuation of the first”?

“Not at all” I said “only a continuation of me.”

I love interviews like this. They introduce me to others as well as to my self.

Thank you.

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