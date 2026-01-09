Teresa Wong, “author and accidental cartoonist.” Photo by Kaitlin Moerman.

Teresa Wong is the author of the graphic memoirs Dear Scarlet and All Our Ordinary Stories . The latter received two Alberta Literary Awards and was also a finalist for the 2025 Governor General’s Literary Award in Nonfiction. Her comics and writing have appeared in The Believer, The New Yorker , McSweeney’s and The Walrus .

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I am 49. I began writing a prose memoir about my parents’ escapes from China when I was in my mid-20s (those stories later morphed into my most recent book) before putting it away to have three kids in five years. Motherhood somehow led me to cartooning, and I began writing and drawing my first graphic memoir, about postpartum depression, in 2015.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My latest book, All Our Ordinary Stories: A Multigenerational Family Odyssey, was published in September 2024.

What number book is this for you?

This is my second book (although I had intended it to be my first book).

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

Graphic memoir. It’s a memoir told in comics form.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

“All Our Ordinary Stories is a graphic memoir about the legacies of upheaval and life as a child of immigrants. Through a series of stories—some epic, like her mother and father’s daring escapes from communes during China’s Cultural Revolution, and some banal, like her quitting Chinese school to watch Saturday morning cartoons—Teresa Wong explores the cultural, historical, language, and personality barriers to intimacy in her family, seeking answers to the questions “Where did I come from?” and “Where are we going?”

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

I began working on the prose version of this book after taking a trip to Hong Kong and China with my parents in 2003. I didn’t really know how to begin, so I enrolled in a creative nonfiction certificate through Humber College in Toronto, done via correspondence. I drafted pages, sent them through snail mail to an author mentor, and she marked them up and sent them back. Through the program, I completed a 40,000+ word manuscript this way, but it wasn’t really working. My mentor advised me to put it away for a while, and that’s when I had three kids in rapid succession. When my youngest was about a year old, I decided to pursue a different book project: a graphic memoir about postpartum depression.

I wrote a script and found an illustrator friend to collaborate with. But before giving him the draft, I sketched out how I thought the visuals might work. He took it away for about a week and then we met for lunch, where he refused to do the project. He told me it was such a personal and vulnerable story that it had to come from my own hand and encouraged me to draw it myself. I said, “Are you sure?” I asked. “I can only draw 20% better than what I’ve shown you, and I don’t want to make a fool of myself.” He insisted, so I went home and basically Googled, “How to make a graphic novel.”

I somehow hacked together a manuscript and a couple years later, Dear Scarlet was published. I call myself an accidental cartoonist because I never set out to write graphic narrative, but I have come to love the medium.

When it came time to start a second book, I was now ready to tackle my parents’ stories from a whole new perspective. I really do think I needed the 20 years of change and experience between the prose memoir and the graphic memoir to do the stories justice. I now see that I had to become a mother first—and a cartoonist. The resulting book is better than I could’ve hoped for back in 2003.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I like to joke that when I set out to do this book, I didn’t know that I would have to draw everything that had ever existed: from coastal mountains on the South China Sea to storefronts in a 1980s mall to steamer ships from the early 1900s. I had to do so much research for image references to bring the story to life, which was both fascinating and frustrating, especially when I couldn’t find what I was looking for. Making a graphic narrative often feels like the slowest, hardest way to write a book.

Since this was my second book, getting it published was fairly straightforward: Arsenal Pulp Press, the publisher of my first graphic memoir, was keen on the project from the start and bought it on proposal.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I wanted to stay as true to life as possible, so my book contains real names and accurate details. My parents knew I was writing their stories and generously agreed to be interviewed several times. Before I submitted the manuscript to my publisher, I walked them through each page, explaining the story to them (they don’t read English). I wasn’t asking for permission, but I also didn’t want them to be surprised by what I had included. They didn’t object to anything, and my mother had only one revision. In a scene where she is coming out of a rice paddy, I’d drawn her with shoes on, and she said that they worked barefoot, so I redrew the panel.

I also showed the manuscript to my brother and told him I was willing to change anything he felt was unfair or that misrepresented our family. He was good, which was a relief.

I think a lot about Steve Almond, who says writing is a “forgiveness racket” and the goal is to “forgive everyone involved.” Although my book is about my strained relationship with my parents, I think I’ve told things fairly, with good intentions and a generous spirit. I wanted to write from a place of forgiveness and understanding, even if nobody was asking for it.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Liana Finck’s graphic memoir Passing for Human really broke open the structure for me. In her book, she starts her story again and again, from different angles. That idea of multiple beginnings really freed me to think about the stories in my book in a whole new way.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

You don’t have to be great at drawing to make a graphic narrative, as long as you have a good story and can communicate with your images. Embrace the imperfections. In fact, a wonky style can be part of the charm, and many readers will appreciate the honesty of your line.

Also, practice makes progress. You will get better at drawing the more you do it.

What do you love about writing?

I love the times when it feels like the work is telling you what it wants to be. In my latest book, there were some sections where I had no plan, but once I started working on the pages, the images and words just flowed naturally through me in the moment. It was a great feeling, and it’s what keeps me excited about writing: I get to discover the story as I work on it.

What frustrates you about writing?

Anything I make is always much better in my mind, and mostly I’m frustrated with how my execution always seems to fall short of what I intended.

What about writing surprises you?

I’m most surprised when I look back at things I’ve written and they can stand on their own, like they didn’t even come from me. A happy surprise.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

Between book promo, my day job, and three school-aged kids, I don’t have time to write every day, but I do try to put something in my sketchbook a few times a week, even if it’s just to record a quote about writing or make a little painting of that day’s sunrise. With my first book, I wrote only at night at the kitchen table, between 9–11 p.m. when the kids were asleep. Now I work whenever, wherever I can.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Reading is part of writing, I think. Last year I read 85 books, and I feel like reading feeds my writer soul. I also play the ukulele and sing, which helps with anxiety. Managing anxiety is a huge part of the writing process!

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

I’m at the beginning of a new graphic memoir that doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere yet, but I’m trying just to enjoy the process and not worry too much. It’s difficult to find time to work on it, and I feel some anxiety around how slow I am. But my last book took 20 years, really, so I have to believe it will all work out in the end.