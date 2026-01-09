Memoir Land

Jan 10

I really like the reference to Steve Almond who said writing memoir is a "forgiveness racket." I received bad treatment from my parents, husbands, lovers, but I also did my fair share of hurting myself. Learning to see all of our faults, and all of our attempts at love has definitely been a "forgiveness racket" and a road to peace.

Jan 9

Teresea Wong talked with my class at SUNY Oswego and she was brilliant.

And so, of course, this interview is also brilliant. I loved reading more about her writing process.

Also, her memoir is one I already know I'm going to come back to over and over. There's a lot of wisdom that comes with writing a book over 20 years and it really comes through in her book.

2 replies by Sari Botton and others
