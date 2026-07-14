Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Donna Zolkowski's avatar
Donna Zolkowski
8h

I am a ture believer of laughing at oneself. Learn the lesson but move on and try again. Life is too short

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Marianne M Porter's avatar
Marianne M Porter
8h

Good to reread your process, Suzanne. Thanks for your insights. XO

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